Truist Bank Robbed in Greensboro, Suspect At Large
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This morning around 10:50 a.m., Greensboro Police arrived at the Truist Bank at 3521 N Elm Street for a robbery. One suspect implied a weapon, leaving with with an unknown amount of cash. No injuries are reported at this time. There is currently no suspect description....
Police: 1 adult, 3 teens charged in High-Point shootings
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police have now charged several juveniles after they say they stole vehicles and committed drive-by shootings over the last couple of months. "These are misguided juveniles who are banding together, stealing cars, stealing guns and going and committing crime," said Lt. Patrick Welch with the department.
Greensboro Wells Fargo Robber Still at Large
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Around 1:15 p.m. this afternoon, Greensboro Police arrived at the Wells Fargo Bank at 308 Pisgah Church Road for a robbery. One suspect, described as a Black male in his early 20s with face tattoos, left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported., as this investigation is ongoing.
Winston-Salem Wells Fargo Robber at Large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This morning, Winston-Salem Police responded to a robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank located at 701 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr. Early investigation reveals that a subject entered the bank and demanded money with a note. The subject then received an unknown amount of money and left the area on foot.
Graham Man Escapes Police Custody, Still on the Loose
GRAHAM, N.C. — Wednesday at 1:36 a.m., Graham Police were called to a disturbance in the 600 block of E Parker Street. One of the involved parties, 37-year-old Timothy Watlington, was arrested with an outstanding order for arrest. Watlington was subsequently handcuffed and put in the back of a...
Winston-Salem Missing Man's Remains Identified in WNC
MACON COUNTY, N.C. — On November 29, Macon County Sheriffs contacted Winston-Salem Police, advising them that a hunter had located human remains in the Nantahala National Forest that they believed to be Christopher Sexton. Sexton, 48, was missing out of Winston-Salem since March 13, 2018. Macon County Sheriffs requested assistance in positively identifying the remains.
Nearly 19,000 Grams of Cocaine Captured in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one man, Vicente De Jesus Rochin, for Trafficking Cocaine. The seized narcotics were valued at more than $1.8 million dollars. On November 30, FCDTF and other law enforcement officers conducted an investigation related to De Jesus Rochin's...
Two Arrested for Weapons, Drug Charges in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police have arrested two men from 222 Brentwood Street. Officers have previously seen armed suspects in this area. December 1, officers saw Jahlil Garnes, 18, walking toward a vehicle. They recognized him and knew he was banned from the property. Officers searched the vehicle and found marijuana, oxycodone tablets and a pistol.
Triad mother struggling to have Autistic son placed in special needs classroom
Guilford County — One Guilford County mother is searching for answers after her son was recently diagnosed with Autism and school officials have yet to place him in a special education classroom. Tea Brown’s 5-year-old son Aiden was diagnosed with Autism in October 2022. “As a parent, I...
Winston-Salem and Forsyth County Schools hold hiring event
Forsyth County — Forsyth county board of education opened its doors at 10:00 Bree Christensen and Kaitlin Wilmoth said they were eager to greet those looking to fill the bus driver and janitorial positions. “We have lots of opportunities for bus driver applicants or people who are interested in...
Duke Power Gives Update on Moore County Power Outage
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Power's website claims that all power substation equipment damaged from the Moore County vandalism has been repaired or replaced. Power restoration is currently ongoing for those affected in those Moore County. In order to prevent an overwhelming of the electrical system, power will be brought back on gradually across the county. Their goal is to have the majority of customers restored before midnight tonight. Stay tuned for further updates from Moore County.
Tips for keeping delivered packages safe from porch pirates during the holidays
PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — A familiar trend returning this holiday season, porch pirates coming after your delivered packages. “It’s always a little unnerving not knowing if you’re going to get home and your package is going to be there or not,” said Winston-Salem resident Tirra Cowan.
Shelter Holding Free Adoption Fair to Make Room
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — You are looking to get a new four-legged friend this holiday season. The Rockingham County Government and Best Friends Animal Society will be hosting the free adoption event at Petsense 1547 Freeway drive on December 10th in Reidsville. Spay and neuter, microchip and vaccinations fees will all be waived. They say their shelter is getting full and would love to see these animals in homes for the holidays. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Greensboro USPS Processing Center prepares for holiday rush
Thousands and thousands of packages coming in and out of Greensboro's US Postal Service Processing Center. “On day one peak season, which was December first, they did almost 57,000 packages just in this facility,” said USPS Communications Specialist Philip Bogenberger. Despite inflation, more and more packages come in by...
How to prevent RSV, COVID-19 & the Flu
Greensboro — With RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 cases still prevalent in the Triad, health officials are saying there are two ways to prevent these illnesses. ABC 45’s Michaela Leggett tells us how. According to infectious disease expert Dr. Christopher Ohl RSV cases in children are slowly declining. “Flu...
RSV hospitalizations on the rise, doctors say virus came earlier this year
TRIAD, N.C. — Triad doctors are seeing a surge in RSV patients in hospitals. As of last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 400 RSV cases. "Couldn't catch her breath and she just started sobbing, and she was uncontrollably crying," said Kelly...
