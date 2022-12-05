Read full article on original website
Odessan arrested after warrant issued
Dec. 8—A 36-year-old man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday that was filed after his former girlfriend accused him of attacking her for the third time in two months. According to an Odessa Police Department report, Patrick Dorell Garland is accused of striking a 34-year-old in the face with a sandal on July 10 in Midland, choking her in Odessa on July 3 and punching her and threatening to kill her on Sept. 24 while at a residence in the 2500 block of North Tom Green Avenue in Odessa.
Odessa man sentenced to 80 years in prison for aggravated assault, kidnapping
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man could be serving up to 80 years in jail after he was found guilty for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping. Nathan Sandoval, 25, was arrested by Ector County authorities in April 2021. According to original information from Odessa Police...
BOLO: MPD identifies murder suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland police say they have identified a suspect in the murder investigation at the Hometowne Studios at 1003 South Midkiff Road. According to a news release, 30-year-old Raven Robert Rodriguez is still at large. This comes after officers responded to a disturbance at 5:00 am on December...
Odessa woman pleads to guilty to tax fraud
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The owner of an Odessa-based tax service pleaded guilty today in federal court to two counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false tax return. According to court documents, 45-year-old Rita Elia Sanchez, owner and operator of Rita’s Tax Service, willfully and knowingly helped prepare false Forms […]
Odessan charged with continuous family violence
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after the Odessa Police Department responded multiple times to complaints of abuse. Marquis Douglas, 31, has been charged with Continuous Family Violence. According to an affidavit, on October 4, OPD officers responded to a home on Eastland Avenue to investigate a […]
Ector County Juvenile Justice Center goes back out for bid
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County needs a new juvenile justice center. “We have a lot of structural problems with the building,” said Maria Sosa, the Ector County Assistant Chief of Juvenile Probation. Not to mention a new setup to hold children. “Right now, it’s just a great,...
Four students arrested after fight at San Jacinto Junior High
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - San Jacinto Junior High School briefly went into two holds Thursday morning to allow Midland ISD Police officers to make arrests of three students who were involved in an altercation. According to Midland ISD the campus did not enter lockdown. At the end of the day,...
Good samaritan stabbed in Odessa
Dec. 6—An Ector County man doing a favor for a woman told deputies he ended up being stabbed for his efforts. According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report released Monday, a 63-year-old man told deputies on Nov. 25 a woman who lives in the 3000 block of North Uranus asked him to help her wake up Robert Hammons, who was sleeping in a shed having been kicked out of her house.
Man accused of stalking ex, threatening to kidnap daughter
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly broke into his ex’s apartment and threatened to kidnap their child. Jordan Galindo, 27, has been charged with Stalking, Burglary, and Interfering with a 911 Call. According to an affidavit, on December 2, officers with the Midland Police Department […]
Three Arrested For Death Of Child
Midland County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men concerning the murder of an 11-month-old child. Monday, deputies responded to a call from Midland Memorial Hospital about an unresponsive child that later passed away. An investigation revealed that the child was in the biological father’s custody when the incident occurred.
Tenants at HomeTowne Studios Inn react to deadly stabbing
MIDLAND, Texas — A woman was stabbed to death at the HomeTowne Studios Inn in Midland Thursday morning. Tenants reported hearing a disturbance around 4:30 a.m., with police responding to calls about the disturbance around 5 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found Mariela Galindo Lozano, 28,...
Three men arrested in death of 11-month-old
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on December 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By the […]
Another ECISD student arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 13-year-old student was arrested today by ECISD police after they say he threatened to get a gun and shoot up the school. The Wilson & Young Middle School Student was arrested for the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition/Use of a Firearm on Campus or Bus, and will also face disciplinary […]
3 arrested and accused in drug case
Dec. 5—A trio of Odessa residents was arrested Thursday on a felony drug charge following an undercover operation. According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives learned someone in the 1000 block of Monterey Avenue was distributing oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and sat outside the home in an undercover police vehicle.
Street race ends in arrest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An alleged road race ended in arrest for two Odessa men earlier this week. Dominic Saenz, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Endangering a Child. Marcos Serna, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Possession of a Controlled Substance. According to an Odessa Police Department […]
Midlander accused of threatening woman at Walmart
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after he allegedly confronted a group of people at Walmart and threatened a woman at knifepoint. Jesus Ledesma, 41, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on November 29, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched […]
Bicyclist injured in DWI crash, one arrested
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and seriously injured a bicyclist in a crash. James Thomas Allen, 32, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle, Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury, and Evading Arrest. According to court documents, on […]
OPD warns of kidnapping scam
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is warning the community of a kidnapping ransom scam that has some people in the Basin on high alert. Yesterday, OPD said it responded to two local banks in reference to a possible robbery. In both instances, the investigation revealed that a robbery had not occurred but that […]
47-Year-Old Rigoberto Eduardo Fernandez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Midland County (Midland County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Midland County on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of FM 307 and SCR 1050 at around 8:38 a.m.
Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
