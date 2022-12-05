ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 17

NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
BESSEMER CITY, NC
iheart.com

Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.

Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

13th rabies case confirmed in Gaston County, officials say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a home after a resident’s dog killed a raccoon in the backyard on Nov. 30. Officials say the incident happened on the 3400 block of Autumn Drive in Gastonia. The dog was found to be up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations and received a booster vaccine shortly after.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A city council vote to change an ordinance concerning pet owners may help animal shelters at capacity. If an animal needs to be taken away from an owner because of neglect or abuse, an owner could previously appeal the decision within 30 days. This would leave the pet at the shelter for up to a month.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox News

Fox News

893K+
Followers
4K+
Post
698M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy