NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
North Carolina bank teller pleads guilty to stealing customer account info
Court documents said bank employees were recruited by conspirators to identify customer accounts that contained significant funds and lacked a customer photo on file.
Why are flags in North Carolina at half-staff this Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
Washington family with 6 sons erupts in excitement during gender reveal of 7th child: 'Pure shock'
Washington mother and father Sarah and Tim Molitor were surprised when they found out they'll be welcoming a baby girl. The pair are currently parents to six boys.
iheart.com
Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.
Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
Long-lost letters returned to family of sailor killed in Pearl Harbor
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
WYFF4.com
Prelim report on deadly North Carolina TV news helicopter crash reveals leadup to impact
WASHINGTON — A preliminary report was released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board about the helicopter crash that killed a local television news station's pilot and its meteorologist. Read the report here. WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in the Nov. 22 crash...
Gunfire damaged North Carolina power station, outage ongoing
Nearly 40,000 customers were still without power in North Carolina on Sunday night, after an apparent incident of vandalism involving the use of a firearm cut power a night prior in Moore County.
Baby formula shortage will continue to wreak havoc on families in new year: ‘I’m beyond struggling’
Louisiana mother-of-four Amber Bergeron joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how the ongoing baby formula shortage is impacting her family — and why she worries as the shortage continues.
13th rabies case confirmed in Gaston County, officials say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a home after a resident’s dog killed a raccoon in the backyard on Nov. 30. Officials say the incident happened on the 3400 block of Autumn Drive in Gastonia. The dog was found to be up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations and received a booster vaccine shortly after.
Questions linger as mom now missing for 2 months after North Carolina Interstate 85 crash
The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her.
WBTV
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A city council vote to change an ordinance concerning pet owners may help animal shelters at capacity. If an animal needs to be taken away from an owner because of neglect or abuse, an owner could previously appeal the decision within 30 days. This would leave the pet at the shelter for up to a month.
South Carolina woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
‘TAKE OUR NATION BACK’: Rising GOP star Katie Britt has a game plan for Republicans to rebound in 2024
Senator-elect Katie Britt, R-Ala., says her game plan to help Republicans take back the country in 2024 lies with better messaging towards younger generations of voters.
Curfew enacted in North Carolina after gunfire leaves 45,000 without power
A gunfire attack on two power stations in North Carolina Saturday night resulted in 45,000 losing power and a mandated curfew across an entire county.
Two dogs in North Carolina need adopting amid potential euthanasia at overwhelmed shelter
The Charlotte-Mecklenberg Animal Care & Control shelter in North Carolina is currently at capacity and may face tough choices in the future. Macy and Coco are two dogs desperate for a home.
Man accused of going over 100 mph before fatal Gate City Boulevard crash, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a fatal crash near the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard last month. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on West Gate City Boulevard when police say that a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Gabriela Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, of Mount […]
Second teen dies from injuries in shooting near north Charlotte park: CMPD
A second teenager has died from their injuries following a shooting that occurred in November in north Charlotte, CMPD said.
Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh case allege motive for killing wife, son
South Carolina prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh was motivated by the possible exposure of his decade-long financial crimes in murdering his wife and son to buy himself time and sympathy.
WBTV
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been charged after they led police on a chase through two counties on Sunday. According to the Rockwell Police Department, the chase began in Salisbury after a Hertz-rented Amazon vehicle was stolen. The driver led authorities through the Town of Rockwell before...
