The Stuttgart City Council passed an ordinance to increase garbage pick-up fees for residents during last night’s regular meeting. During its Nov. 15 meeting, the council had a lengthy conversation over the rate increase for garbage picked up within the city. During that meeting, the council agreed to put in place a stipulation that requires rates to be reviewed each year for possible increases so that the council will not have to impose a substantial increase upon residents like the one that will go into effect in 2023.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO