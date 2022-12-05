Read full article on original website
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader
91st Annual Christmas Musicale to premiere this Sunday
The 91st Annual Christmas Musicale from the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie will debut this weekend. Organizer Melody Stackhouse said this year, pre-recorded performances will air at Southside Baptist Church at 402 E. 19th St. in Stuttgart on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. This year’s program showcases the...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Lady Ricebirds fall to Manilla on the road
After picking up their first win of the season last week, Stuttgart hit the road on Monday to take on the Manilla Lady Lions. Although the Ladybirds were able to keep the game close through three periods, a 19-point fourth quarter allowed Manilla to cruise to a 52-29 victory. Offensive...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
November City Business Report: Grand Prairie Center enjoying solid bookings post-reopening, festival a success, Leech stepping down at end of year
Stuttgart’s Economic Development Coordinator David Leech presented his November report to the city, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, the Stuttgart Industrial Development Commission (SIDC), and Stuttgart Unlimited, reporting that the Grand Prairie Center is hosting a good number of events as it nears the end of its remodeling and other city business news. Leech concluded his report by saying that he is stepping down from his role at the end of the year.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Wes Long joins Stone Bank as loan officer
Wes Long, of Tichnor, has joined Stone Bank as a loan officer at the bank’s DeWitt and Gillett locations. He most recently owned and operated Ultimate Ag/SmartCrop Consulting, a private consulting firm representing 24,000 acres. He was also associated with RiceTec, Inc. in Jonesboro, AR. David Jessup, Arkansas County...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
AGFC, partners offer new experience for birding community
LITTLE ROCK — Birders and other wildlife-watching enthusiasts have a great new way to participate in outdoor recreation, thanks to the creation of a special Natural State-specific online gateway to Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology’s eBird birdwatching system. According to Karen Rowe, AGFC nongame bird program coordinator, the eBird...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
66th Annual Stuttgart Christmas Parade held Monday night
The 66th Annual Stuttgart Christmas Parade was held on Monday, Dec. 5. This year’s parade theme was “Hallmark Christmas.” The parade was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Stuttgart. Floats entries were judged prior to the start of the parade which traveled down Main Street from Sixth...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
DeWitt Senior Center asking Arkansas County residents to Be a Santa to a Senior
The DeWitt Senior Center is holding its Be a Santa to a Senior fundraiser for the second year. DeWitt Senior Center Manager Johnny Sue Davis said community members can participate by donating lotion, gloves, socks, throw blankets, or other items. “We need to take care of our elderly. Children need...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Council moves forward with garbage rate increase at Tuesday’s meeting
The Stuttgart City Council passed an ordinance to increase garbage pick-up fees for residents during last night’s regular meeting. During its Nov. 15 meeting, the council had a lengthy conversation over the rate increase for garbage picked up within the city. During that meeting, the council agreed to put in place a stipulation that requires rates to be reviewed each year for possible increases so that the council will not have to impose a substantial increase upon residents like the one that will go into effect in 2023.
Comments / 0