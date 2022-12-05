Read full article on original website
Suspects stole 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after police say he and other suspects stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a Hendersonville gas station. Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. Police said they responded Nov. 15...
Female Suspect Sought after Several Auto Burglaries
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in pictures you see in this story. She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. Any information,...
Man takes car from unconscious man, runs over him: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police still don’t know what caused a man to pass out at a Whitehaven gas station last week, but they say a thief took advantage of the man’s condition, stole his car, and ran over him with the vehicle. Investigators said Travis Brown, 38, was caught on camera pulling Julian Henry […]
Shoplifting Continues to be a Big Problem - Murfreesboro Alone has Recorded Over 300 Theft Cases Since Oct. 1
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Shoplifting continues to be a costly problem for area retailers in Rutherford County. In Murfreesboro, the Chief of Police and the Mayor have been in contact with some of the larger stores to discuss their concern over shoplifting. As for catching shoplifters, Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry...
Suspect Shoots at Mapco Customer in Nashville
December 7, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 1, shot at a customer outside a Mapco, 311 Harding Place, after a verbal argument. The suspect produced a handgun and fired one round into the air and one round at the victim, striking him in the hand. More Crime!
56-year-old dies following hit-and-run in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department reports another pedestrian has died in Nashville following a crash. Police say 56-year-old Paul E. Nevels died from his injuries on Thursday following a hit-and-run at 5101 Charlotte Pike on November 30. Investigators do not know why Nevels was in the road when he...
Metro Police identify man who removed convulsing woman from car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified a man who removed and abandoned a woman as she was having convulsions in his vehicle. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, surveillance video shows a man moving a convulsing woman from the passenger seat of his car to the pavement of a Mapco gas station.
Metro Police search for suspect who burglarized home armed with pistol, stole electronics
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are working to identify a man who broke into a home and stole hundreds of dollars' worth of electronics and gaming consoles. The suspect kicked in the back door of a home on Lealand Lane, and was armed with a pistol, Metro Police report.
Man steals electricity to play video games in Nashville, fires shots at three people
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who was allegedly using power from a business in Nashville in order to use a TV and gaming console is currently at trial in court. He is also accused of firing shots at three people. Deangelo Terrell Eason was sitting at a Bass...
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
Five Men Arrested on Drug Charges in McMinnville
A joint investigation by the McMinnville Police Department, 31st District Attorney General’s Office, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in arrests of five McMinnville men on drug charges. Charged were 41 year-old Frankie Gunter with 2 counts of Sale of Meth and 2 counts for Delivery...
Man accused of leaving convulsing woman on South Nashville pavement wanted for questioning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: The man in the surveillance photos has been identified, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. Metro Police are hoping to identify a man accused of abandoning a woman on the pavement outside a Mapco store when she began having convulsions in his passenger seat.
Shots fired outside elementary school lead to lockdown
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: The shots fired allegedly came from people in a Dodge Challenger who were getting a check from a mailbox in front of a residence on Suzanne Drive, according to police. Police say the event had nothing to do with the school. Police are reporting...
Metro police: Woman having convulsions left to die outside gas station
Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.
Franklin Co. Man Indicted, Accused of Filing False Report About Law Enforcement Officer
BEDFORD COUNTY – A Cowan man faces charges of filing a false report following an investigation by special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On September 29th, TBI agents received a request from 17th Judicial District Attorney General Rob Carter to investigate a sexual assault allegation made against a lieutenant at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, after the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services received a tip to its Child Abuse Hotline. During the investigation, agents determined the tip was bogus, that no sexual assault occurred, and identified the man responsible for it as George Rayburn Martin (DOB 3-25-82).
Woman charged after incident involving Williamson County mayor
A woman is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident from last week involving an elected official in Williamson County.
Three arrested in downtown Nashville with fentanyl-laced drugs after undercover operation
Update: Michael E. Terry was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for facilitation of the sale of a controlled substance - cocaine under 0.5 grams on Aug. 11, 2022. Nesean Thompson was sentenced to eight years in jail with supervised probation after seven years and 10 days, records show. His sentence began Aug. 11, 2022.
Parents on edge after exchange of gunfire outside Nashville elementary school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parents are on edge Thursday after shots were fired next to an Antioch elementary school around 9 a.m. Parents wrapped around Cole Elementary School to pick up their fearful children shortly after the school was placed on lockdown after Metro Police said gunfire were exchanged between two cars nearby.
Groomer faked disappearance of dog that died in his care, police say
HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Lewis County dog groomer was arrested last week after police say he faked the disappearance of a dog that died while in his care. Court records show a dog named Boomer died in September while in the care of Darryl Wherry, owner of Paw Paw’s Porch Park Avenue Pet Spa. Wherry was hired to board Boomer while the dog’s owners were on vacation, police said.
