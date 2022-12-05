ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Suspects stole 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after police say he and other suspects stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a Hendersonville gas station. Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. Police said they responded Nov. 15...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WREG

Man takes car from unconscious man, runs over him: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police still don’t know what caused a man to pass out at a Whitehaven gas station last week, but they say a thief took advantage of the man’s condition, stole his car, and ran over him with the vehicle. Investigators said Travis Brown, 38, was caught on camera pulling Julian Henry […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Davidson County Source

Suspect Shoots at Mapco Customer in Nashville

December 7, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 1, shot at a customer outside a Mapco, 311 Harding Place, after a verbal argument. The suspect produced a handgun and fired one round into the air and one round at the victim, striking him in the hand. More Crime!
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

56-year-old dies following hit-and-run in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department reports another pedestrian has died in Nashville following a crash. Police say 56-year-old Paul E. Nevels died from his injuries on Thursday following a hit-and-run at 5101 Charlotte Pike on November 30. Investigators do not know why Nevels was in the road when he...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police identify man who removed convulsing woman from car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified a man who removed and abandoned a woman as she was having convulsions in his vehicle. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, surveillance video shows a man moving a convulsing woman from the passenger seat of his car to the pavement of a Mapco gas station.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Five Men Arrested on Drug Charges in McMinnville

A joint investigation by the McMinnville Police Department, 31st District Attorney General’s Office, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in arrests of five McMinnville men on drug charges. Charged were 41 year-old Frankie Gunter with 2 counts of Sale of Meth and 2 counts for Delivery...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Shots fired outside elementary school lead to lockdown

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: The shots fired allegedly came from people in a Dodge Challenger who were getting a check from a mailbox in front of a residence on Suzanne Drive, according to police. Police say the event had nothing to do with the school. Police are reporting...
NASHVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Franklin Co. Man Indicted, Accused of Filing False Report About Law Enforcement Officer

BEDFORD COUNTY – A Cowan man faces charges of filing a false report following an investigation by special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On September 29th, TBI agents received a request from 17th Judicial District Attorney General Rob Carter to investigate a sexual assault allegation made against a lieutenant at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, after the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services received a tip to its Child Abuse Hotline. During the investigation, agents determined the tip was bogus, that no sexual assault occurred, and identified the man responsible for it as George Rayburn Martin (DOB 3-25-82).
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Groomer faked disappearance of dog that died in his care, police say

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Lewis County dog groomer was arrested last week after police say he faked the disappearance of a dog that died while in his care. Court records show a dog named Boomer died in September while in the care of Darryl Wherry, owner of Paw Paw’s Porch Park Avenue Pet Spa. Wherry was hired to board Boomer while the dog’s owners were on vacation, police said.
LEWIS COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy