BEDFORD COUNTY – A Cowan man faces charges of filing a false report following an investigation by special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On September 29th, TBI agents received a request from 17th Judicial District Attorney General Rob Carter to investigate a sexual assault allegation made against a lieutenant at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, after the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services received a tip to its Child Abuse Hotline. During the investigation, agents determined the tip was bogus, that no sexual assault occurred, and identified the man responsible for it as George Rayburn Martin (DOB 3-25-82).

BEDFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO