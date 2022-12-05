Read full article on original website
Florida D
4d ago
The deputy who made the stop should be let go also. It goes to show internal corruption of law enforcement and allowing people to be above the law.
BBM
4d ago
She should have RESIGNED as soon as she was suspended instead of waiting to be asked! However, she is THAT IGNORANT 😤
SMKATT Bradley
4d ago
Mary O'Connor shouldn't have asked for this 😜 She is the only person responsible for her Resignation 🙄🤔 She even asked the Officer if his Body Camera 📸🤳 was on and recording??? This is permanent evidence of her doing wrong. She also did the 2nd Best thing by waiting on Mayor Castor to finalize the Case against her. I also feel that the Officer should be punished for letting Chief O'Connor leave without a Citation. Fair is ONLY Fair.
