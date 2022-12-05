ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida D
4d ago

The deputy who made the stop should be let go also. It goes to show internal corruption of law enforcement and allowing people to be above the law.

BBM
4d ago

She should have RESIGNED as soon as she was suspended instead of waiting to be asked! However, she is THAT IGNORANT 😤

SMKATT Bradley
4d ago

Mary O'Connor shouldn't have asked for this 😜 She is the only person responsible for her Resignation 🙄🤔 She even asked the Officer if his Body Camera 📸🤳 was on and recording??? This is permanent evidence of her doing wrong. She also did the 2nd Best thing by waiting on Mayor Castor to finalize the Case against her. I also feel that the Officer should be punished for letting Chief O'Connor leave without a Citation. Fair is ONLY Fair.

Related
iheart.com

Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Talks Mary O'Connor Resignation

On Thursday, Ryan Gorman spoke with former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan to get his thoughts on the resignation of now former Police Chief Mary O'Connor. O'Connor resigned just days after video of her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County police officer - to get out of a possible golf cart tag citation - was made public.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Student with gun arrested

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a high school student accused of bringing a firearm to school. On Dec. 6, HCSO deputies were executing a warrant for unrelated charges on a student at Gaither High School in Tampa. In the process of the arrest, deputies located a firearm in the backpack of Davon Jordon Latrel Smith, 18. No threats were reported regarding the weapon, and Smith was arrested without incident.
TAMPA, FL
cwbchicago.com

Vacationing Chicago cop charged with urinating in an ice machine at Florida beach bar

A Chicago police officer on vacation in Florida is charged with two misdemeanors for allegedly urinating in an ice machine at a beach bar on Monday. Henry Capouch, 30, is charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct after an employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar told police he “dicovered [sic] the defendent [sic] ‘pissing’ on the ice in the machine” around 12:32 a.m., a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy wrote in Capouch’s arrest affidavit.
CHICAGO, IL
YAHOO!

Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
SARASOTA, FL
The Associated Press

Tampa police chief resigns after dodging traffic ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief in Tampa, Florida, resigned Monday after using her position to escape a ticket during a traffic stop involving a golf cart driven by her husband. Mary O’Connor submitted her resignation after an internal affairs review found she violated police department policy during...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
PARRISH, FL
Fox News

Fox News

