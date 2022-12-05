Read full article on original website
North Augusta man shot, NADPS calling shooting attempted murder investigation
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is working on what they say is an active attempted murder investigation. According to the NADPS, at 3:27 A.M., officers responded to the area of Plaza Place Apartments in reference to shots being fired in the area, and dispatch advised that multiple callers […]
A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes...
‘Something that I would never forget’: One year after shootout in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing about the terrifying moments of a North Augusta Public Safety officer shot in the middle of a downtown shootout. Friday marked the first anniversary of a shootout between officers and a suspect in the middle of Georgia Avenue. All of this happened...
Man Wanted for Questioning in Vehicle Theft
Richmond County authorities want to question a man about a vehicle theft on Boy Scout Road last week. Investigators say a 2017 black Jeep Patriot was stolen from Time Saver in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road on December 3. The tag number is GA REZ7244. Anyone with information...
Head-on crash on William Few Parkway at Patriot’s Park cleared
#UPDATE | That scene is now clear. Traffic is flowing. COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a head-on collision at Williams Few Parkway at the entrance of Patriots Park. Columbia County Dispatch says that call came in at 7:04 Thursday morning and they confirm both Fire and EMS are […]
Accident slows traffic at intersection of Washington and Columbia Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An accident with injuries is slowing traffic at the intersection of Washington Road and Columbia Road. According to dispatch, the call came in around 6:20 a.m. Friday morning. They say one eastbound lane of Washington Road is closed while police investigate. Use caution if you have...
Aiken County crews respond to car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash late Wednesday night in Aiken. Aiken Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before midnight on Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue Southeast. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.
Shooter gets life without parole in Augusta road-rage killing
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was convicted this week of a 2019 deadly road-rage shooting on Meadowbrook Drive, according to prosecutors. A Richmond County jury on Thursday found Kwadere Barno guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and three separate firearm possession charges. He was sentenced to life...
Multiple vehicle accident reported near exit 190 on I-20 in Grovetown
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: As of 7:50 a.m. GDOT reports one of the lanes on I-20 eastbound is back open. One remains closed as authorities investigate. UPDATE: As of 6:50 a.m. GDOT is reporting all eastbound lanes of I-20 eastbound at SR 388/Lewiston Road are closed as they investigate the accident.
I-20 reopen in Grovetown after crash blocks eastbound lanes
UPDATE, 6:28 P.M. – According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a Ford F-350 pulling a trailer struck the rear of a passenger car and then the rear of a tractor-trailer, and then, a Toyota Highlander was subsequently struck in the rear by a Jeep. Authorities say that there were three minor injuries with […]
$10,000 reward offered for murder suspects in Burke County
GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $10,000 reward for suspects in a shooting that killed one person and injured several at an illegal bar in Burke County. The shooting happened early July 30 at 232 Claxton Road, and address that authorities had...
Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County family is making funeral arrangements for a 4-year-old hit and killed by a car over the weekend. It happened at 11:44 a.m. Sunday on Columbia Highway near Academy Street in Monetta. A 2016 Chevrolet SUV was driving down the highway and struck Stewart, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After injuring a driver in a shooting more than a year ago, the suspect was arrested this week, according to authorities. The victim stated her ex-boyfriend fired two shots at her, her 2-year-old child, and the driver as they were waiting at a traffic signal near the residence.
Local Woman Held Against Her Will for Days
A local man was arrested this week for allegedly holding a woman against her will in her home for three days. The victim told the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 43-year-old Avonia Moss entered her home as she was opening the front door. She said she asked Moss to leave several times, but he refused. She said he punched her several times, she lost consciousness, then discovered she was on the bathroom floor bleeding.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating death of 4-year-old struck, killed by vehicle
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Sunday morning around 11:44 am on US 1 near Academy Street. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 4-year-old Zaviaion Stewart of Monetta, S.C. According to the Coroner, Stewart along with their siblings were walking home on Columbia […]
Richland County Man arrested, accused of passing off stolen lottery tickets
A Columbia man was arrested late November after officials say he tried to pass off stolen lottery tickets. Richland County deputies say Tyrik Corley, 24, walked into a Irmo Food Lion and attempted to pass off lottery tickets he allegedly stole from a Pitt Stop back in October. Corley was employed at that Pitt Stop at the time.
Murder investigation underway in Burke Co. after shooting on Tom Bargeron Road
SARDIS, Ga. (WJBF) – On December 5th, at 9:15 p.m. Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call at 1211 Tom Bargeron Road in Sardis. When deputies arrived on scene they found the victim 41-year-old, Jason Fort, years of age lying in the doorway of the home deceased. Preliminary investigation found that the victim […]
