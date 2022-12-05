ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC



wfxg.com

Police investigating shooting at North Augusta apartment complex

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - North Augusta Public Safety says it is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. According to the incident report, police were dispatched to the Plaza Place Apartments around 3 a.m. Friday morning after multiple people called reporting hearing gunshots. Once deputies arrived...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF.com

A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes...
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

Man Wanted for Questioning in Vehicle Theft

Richmond County authorities want to question a man about a vehicle theft on Boy Scout Road last week. Investigators say a 2017 black Jeep Patriot was stolen from Time Saver in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road on December 3. The tag number is GA REZ7244. Anyone with information...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Accident slows traffic at intersection of Washington and Columbia Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An accident with injuries is slowing traffic at the intersection of Washington Road and Columbia Road. According to dispatch, the call came in around 6:20 a.m. Friday morning. They say one eastbound lane of Washington Road is closed while police investigate. Use caution if you have...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash late Wednesday night in Aiken. Aiken Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before midnight on Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue Southeast. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Shooter gets life without parole in Augusta road-rage killing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was convicted this week of a 2019 deadly road-rage shooting on Meadowbrook Drive, according to prosecutors. A Richmond County jury on Thursday found Kwadere Barno guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and three separate firearm possession charges. He was sentenced to life...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Multiple vehicle accident reported near exit 190 on I-20 in Grovetown

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: As of 7:50 a.m. GDOT reports one of the lanes on I-20 eastbound is back open. One remains closed as authorities investigate. UPDATE: As of 6:50 a.m. GDOT is reporting all eastbound lanes of I-20 eastbound at SR 388/Lewiston Road are closed as they investigate the accident.
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

I-20 reopen in Grovetown after crash blocks eastbound lanes

UPDATE, 6:28 P.M. – According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a Ford F-350 pulling a trailer struck the rear of a passenger car and then the rear of a tractor-trailer, and then, a Toyota Highlander was subsequently struck in the rear by a Jeep.  Authorities say that there were three minor injuries with […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

$10,000 reward offered for murder suspects in Burke County

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $10,000 reward for suspects in a shooting that killed one person and injured several at an illegal bar in Burke County. The shooting happened early July 30 at 232 Claxton Road, and address that authorities had...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County family is making funeral arrangements for a 4-year-old hit and killed by a car over the weekend. It happened at 11:44 a.m. Sunday on Columbia Highway near Academy Street in Monetta. A 2016 Chevrolet SUV was driving down the highway and struck Stewart, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
MONETTA, SC
wfxg.com

Four-year-old struck and killed by vehicle in Monetta

MONETTA, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a four-year-old Monetta child hit by a vehicle. According to the Coroner's Office, at 11:40 Sunday morning, the child and their siblings were walking home on Columbia Highway North near Academy Street. Officials say the child tried to cross Columbia Highway and was struck by a northbound Chevrolet SUV.
MONETTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After injuring a driver in a shooting more than a year ago, the suspect was arrested this week, according to authorities. The victim stated her ex-boyfriend fired two shots at her, her 2-year-old child, and the driver as they were waiting at a traffic signal near the residence.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

41-year-old dead after shooting in Sardis; suspect arrested

SARDIS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting in Sardis has claimed the life of a 41-year-old man and put a 37-year-old behind bars, authorities said Tuesday. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call Monday night on the 1200 block of Tom Bargeron Road. Upon deputies’ arrival, they...
SARDIS, GA
wgac.com

Local Woman Held Against Her Will for Days

A local man was arrested this week for allegedly holding a woman against her will in her home for three days. The victim told the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 43-year-old Avonia Moss entered her home as she was opening the front door. She said she asked Moss to leave several times, but he refused. She said he punched her several times, she lost consciousness, then discovered she was on the bathroom floor bleeding.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

