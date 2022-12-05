ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Motley Fool

3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Motley Fool

Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett

Inflation has persisted above target levels for the better part of the last two years. After failing to act quickly, the Federal Reserve is now raising interest rates at their fastest pace in four decades. Many experts believe the U.S. economy is headed for a recession, and that fear has...
Markets Insider

The Fed could raise rates to 5% and leave them there, and the central bank will only cut in the face of severe economic weakness, Bridgewater strategist says

The Fed could surprise markets by keeping the Federal Funds Rate elevated for an extended time, Bridgewater's chief investment strategist said. The Fed may initiate multiple rounds of tightening to tame inflation, which poses risks to markets. Only severe economic weakness would justify the Fed cutting rates. Many investors are...
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
msn.com

7 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love

Now is as good a time as ever to start collecting cheap stocks. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date total return of 14.81% through Dec. 6. It is projected to be the index’s worst yearly performance since 2008 and the third worst of the 21st century. But it could have been much worse. So, while it’s not easy putting money into the markets when the sentiment is so negative, there are still cheap stocks that analysts love.
invezz.com

Jim Cramer disagrees with Jamie Dimon on recession

Jamie Dimon reiterates the possibility of a recession in 2023. Jim Cramer disagrees with the JPMorgan CEO on CNBC. The benchmark S&P 500 lost another 1.50% on Tuesday. U.S. consumer is still spending about 10% more versus a year ago on the back of $1.50 trillion in excess savings from the pandemic-related relief packages. But there’s always a possibility that all of it changes in 2023, says Jamie Dimon – the CEO of JPMorgan Chase and Co (NYSE: JPM).
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...

