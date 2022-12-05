What’s next for Artemis I? NASA’s Orion spacecraft performs moon slingshot en route to Earth

Video: NASA’s Orion spacecraft performs moon slingshot en route to Earth NASA’s Orion spacecraft is making its way back to Earth after a final orbital maneuver around the moon. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA’s Orion spacecraft is making its way back to Earth after a final orbital maneuver around the moon.

Orion completed its last lunar flyby at 11:43 a.m.

The spacecraft flew about 79 miles above the moon’s surface just before its rocket burn to head back to Earth.

This is all part of the Artemis moon mission paving the way for NASA to send astronauts back to the moon.

Orion is expected to land back on Earth Sunday at 12:40 p.m.

