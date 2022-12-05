ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Christian McCaffrey Is Trending Following Stunning Baker Mayfield News

By Milo Taibi
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRO9K_0jXzw4ZX00

49ers star Christian McCaffrey

© Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Less than a season into his tenure with the Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield is reportedly without a job.

According to multiple reports Monday, Mayfield will be waived after requesting a change of scenery. This followed the Panthers staff informing Mayfield that he'd be demoted on the team's depth chart, according to The Athletic .

While the 27-year-old Mayfield could still garner interest as a reclamation project over the long haul, one team has a pressing need for a QB1. That team is the San Francisco 49ers, which would mean an unlikely reunion between Mayfield and Christian McCaffrey.

As could be expected, Twitter users are having a field day with this potential news. McCaffrey and Mayfield were each members of the Panthers' losing 2022 season at various times; Christian was traded to San Francisco in a blockbuster move near the trade deadline.

As others have pointed out, however, this reunion likely wouldn't take place without McCaffrey's voice being considered.

To rewind, San Francisco's pressing need for a quarterback began when Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury in Week 13. As things currently stand, the 2022 draft's "Mr. Irrelevant," Brock Purdy, is the team's best option at QB.

Purdy performed admirably under the circumstances, but it would be hard to blame the 49ers for wanting a more experienced QB at the helm. That's what they would get in Mayfield, should a waiver claim be successful.

One thing is for sure, though: If Mayfield arrives in San Francisco, McCaffrey will have to have a sense of humor about the improbable journey.

Comments / 9

Jason Kerslake
3d ago

Seriously? Mayfield was a failure with the Browns,…a complete failure with the Panthers,…so why would any team in the NFL make him a starter? Go make a commercial,…just stop pretending to be a NFL quarterback.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife

It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.  Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted.  The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
Yardbarker

Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield

Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
UC Daily Campus

The Rod Wave: Deion Sanders is an example of what is wrong with recruiting

When football legend and former Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders signed to join the University of Colorado, he made waves with the following statement:. “We got a few positions taken care of so I’m bringing my baggage with me and it’s Louis [Vuitton],” Sanders told the current Colorado football program.
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update

Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
Athlon Sports

Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
The Spun

Browns Wide Receiver Placed On The Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns are light on wide receiving depth for the final five weeks. Cleveland placed Anthony Schwartz on the injured reserve Wednesday. Last year's third-round pick left Sunday's win over the Houston Texans with a concussion. In a corresponding move, the Browns claimed receiver Jaelon Darden off waivers from...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State

Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

T.O. Advising OBJ to Not Sign With Cowboys, Dak Prescott

During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Terrell Owens infamously cried over Tony Romo. "That's my quarterback!" Owens infamously exclaimed after a game in 2008. But these days the Hall-of-Fame receiver doesn't like sound like a fan of Dak Prescott, or a believer in his former team. It's not exactly akin to him disrespecting the Cowboys by celebrating on the mid-field star at Texas Stadium, but during a San Francisco radio interview Wednesday morning T.O. suggested that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shouldn't sign with the Cowboys.
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy