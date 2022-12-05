Christian McCaffrey Is Trending Following Stunning Baker Mayfield News

49ers star Christian McCaffrey © Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Less than a season into his tenure with the Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield is reportedly without a job.

According to multiple reports Monday, Mayfield will be waived after requesting a change of scenery. This followed the Panthers staff informing Mayfield that he'd be demoted on the team's depth chart, according to The Athletic .

While the 27-year-old Mayfield could still garner interest as a reclamation project over the long haul, one team has a pressing need for a QB1. That team is the San Francisco 49ers, which would mean an unlikely reunion between Mayfield and Christian McCaffrey.

As could be expected, Twitter users are having a field day with this potential news. McCaffrey and Mayfield were each members of the Panthers' losing 2022 season at various times; Christian was traded to San Francisco in a blockbuster move near the trade deadline.

As others have pointed out, however, this reunion likely wouldn't take place without McCaffrey's voice being considered.

To rewind, San Francisco's pressing need for a quarterback began when Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury in Week 13. As things currently stand, the 2022 draft's "Mr. Irrelevant," Brock Purdy, is the team's best option at QB.

Purdy performed admirably under the circumstances, but it would be hard to blame the 49ers for wanting a more experienced QB at the helm. That's what they would get in Mayfield, should a waiver claim be successful.

One thing is for sure, though: If Mayfield arrives in San Francisco, McCaffrey will have to have a sense of humor about the improbable journey.