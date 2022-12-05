Few are as influential as Rick Owens — and regardless of where you land in the circles of fashion hell, it’s likely you’ve heard of the designer’s Ramones sneaker. Often likened to a pair of Chuck Taylors, the high-top, cap-toed silhouette became a regular sight across social media, even begetting attention from the footwear brand themselves. And as a result, the “Lord of Darkness” was approached by Converse for an official collaboration, one that has since delivered unique twists on the aforementioned classic as well as the imposing Weapon.

2 DAYS AGO