Texas State

Comments

foxsanantonio.com

Making a Statement: Boerne Football

They've blown away every single team they've come across and now the Boerne Greyhounds are just two wins away from a state title. Chapel Hill, the team's next opponent, has been red hot too so it's shaping up to be a Battle Royale in one of the 4a State Semi Finals. Here's more.
BOERNE, TX
kwhi.com

CUB FOOTBALL REPRESENTED ON THE ACADEMIC ALL STATE TEAM

The Texas Army National Guard and the Texas High School Coaches Association have released the list of the Texas High School Football Academic All State Teams. The criteria for the making the list is that students must be an athlete, trainer, or manager in good standing with the team, have good moral character, be a senior, and have a GPA of 92 or higher.
BRENHAM, TX
KSAT 12

XFL reveals new uniforms for San Antonio Brahmas

SAN ANTONIO – The rebooted XFL unveiled uniforms for all eight teams in the league Wednesday, including the San Antonio Brahmas. The league announced its partnership with Under Armour as its exclusive provider for all on-field uniforms, debuting them on ESPN’s Sports Center. The Brahmas will represent the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox26houston.com

Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX
seguintoday.com

Caught in a pickle, the city of Seguin finds a solution with new Pickleball courts

(Seguin) — Seguin has reportedly scored an ace with the debut of its new pickleball complex, located in the heart of the city. The Seguin Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday afternoon hosted the grand opening of the Seguin-Saegert Pickleball Complex. The complex is located near the corner Guadalupe and Mountain streets, across from the old Saegert campus and almost adjacent to the Seguin Police Department.
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Former Republic Golf Course on Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum

SAN ANTONIO – A closed golf course on the city’s Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum and offer educational programming. “Arboretum San Antonio has the potential to be an economic generator. It’s attracting not only the residents here in the city of San Antonio, but visitors from afar,” Connie Gonzalez, chief strategy officer for Brooks said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kwhi.com

‘FIELD TO FORK’ EDUCATIONAL SERIES TO LAUNCH IN 2023

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife are presenting a new educational series in 2023. “Field to Fork” was developed and designed to enhance the experience from the outdoors to the table. The multi-county hunting and fishing endeavor is being hosted as a four-part series...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Play It Again Sports now open in New Braunfels

The store sells equipment and accessories for a variety of different sports and activities. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Play It Again Sports held its grand opening Nov. 3 at 651 S. Business I-35, Ste. 1340, New Braunfels. Play it Again Sports buys and sells sports gear and fitness equipment. People can take in used fitness and sports gear and trade it for cash. Play It Again Sports specializes in fitness, exercise, football, baseball, softball, volleyball, ice and field hockey, lacrosse, bicycles, track and field, winter sports and soccer. The company has franchises throughout the nation. 830-312-7656. www.playitagainsports.com/locations/new-braunfels-tx.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Restaurants in San Antonio

San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mesquite-news.com

Breaking: A&M-San Antonio announces interim president

The Texas A&M University System announced that Linda Schott will serve as interim president following the departure of current president Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson. According to an official news release by A&M University, Schott is a native of San Antonio who previously served as president at the University of Maine at Presque Isle from 2012 to 2016, and Southern Oregon University from 2016-2021.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
TEXAS STATE

Comments

