KSAT 12
🏈 WATCH at 7: Boerne vs. Tyler Chapel Hill with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage
KSAT 12 is set to broadcast a playoff game between Boerne and Tyler Chapel Hill this Friday at the Alamodome as part of Big Game Coverage. The game is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be livestreamed in the video player above. You can also view the game...
foxsanantonio.com
Making a Statement: Boerne Football
They've blown away every single team they've come across and now the Boerne Greyhounds are just two wins away from a state title. Chapel Hill, the team's next opponent, has been red hot too so it's shaping up to be a Battle Royale in one of the 4a State Semi Finals. Here's more.
kwhi.com
CUB FOOTBALL REPRESENTED ON THE ACADEMIC ALL STATE TEAM
The Texas Army National Guard and the Texas High School Coaches Association have released the list of the Texas High School Football Academic All State Teams. The criteria for the making the list is that students must be an athlete, trainer, or manager in good standing with the team, have good moral character, be a senior, and have a GPA of 92 or higher.
KSAT 12
Starting quarterback Frank Harris will play one more season for UTSA following C-USA Championship victory
SAN ANTONIO – UTSA starting quarterback Frank Harris will come back for one more season with the Roadrunners, he announced during a press conference Wednesday. “I appreciate the support from all of the fans... I wasn’t ready to leave yet,” Harris said. This will be his seventh...
UTSA's Frank Harris announces he's staying with Roadrunners in 2023
The redshirt senior has one more year of eligibility.
UTSA to celebrate Conference USA championship with River Walk parade
Champs are heading to the Riverwalk.
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
KSAT 12
XFL reveals new uniforms for San Antonio Brahmas
SAN ANTONIO – The rebooted XFL unveiled uniforms for all eight teams in the league Wednesday, including the San Antonio Brahmas. The league announced its partnership with Under Armour as its exclusive provider for all on-field uniforms, debuting them on ESPN’s Sports Center. The Brahmas will represent the...
fox26houston.com
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake
HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
seguintoday.com
Caught in a pickle, the city of Seguin finds a solution with new Pickleball courts
(Seguin) — Seguin has reportedly scored an ace with the debut of its new pickleball complex, located in the heart of the city. The Seguin Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday afternoon hosted the grand opening of the Seguin-Saegert Pickleball Complex. The complex is located near the corner Guadalupe and Mountain streets, across from the old Saegert campus and almost adjacent to the Seguin Police Department.
The Big Problem With Texas Kolaches, Is They’re Not Kolaches.
As the great philosopher once said, "Ignorance is bliss." Be careful when you're browsing the web; there are things out there that will shake the very foundations of what you like to call "reality." For instance, the big problem with kolaches in Texas, is they aren't kolaches. Let me explain...
KSAT 12
Former Republic Golf Course on Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum
SAN ANTONIO – A closed golf course on the city’s Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum and offer educational programming. “Arboretum San Antonio has the potential to be an economic generator. It’s attracting not only the residents here in the city of San Antonio, but visitors from afar,” Connie Gonzalez, chief strategy officer for Brooks said.
kwhi.com
‘FIELD TO FORK’ EDUCATIONAL SERIES TO LAUNCH IN 2023
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife are presenting a new educational series in 2023. “Field to Fork” was developed and designed to enhance the experience from the outdoors to the table. The multi-county hunting and fishing endeavor is being hosted as a four-part series...
Play It Again Sports now open in New Braunfels
The store sells equipment and accessories for a variety of different sports and activities. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Play It Again Sports held its grand opening Nov. 3 at 651 S. Business I-35, Ste. 1340, New Braunfels. Play it Again Sports buys and sells sports gear and fitness equipment. People can take in used fitness and sports gear and trade it for cash. Play It Again Sports specializes in fitness, exercise, football, baseball, softball, volleyball, ice and field hockey, lacrosse, bicycles, track and field, winter sports and soccer. The company has franchises throughout the nation. 830-312-7656. www.playitagainsports.com/locations/new-braunfels-tx.
thetexastasty.com
Best Restaurants in San Antonio
San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
Body of missing former UH student found in Central Texas lake, sheriff says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The body of a former University of Houston student who went missing while camping with friends has been found in a Central Texas lake, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said a dive team found Aamir Ali's body in Canyon Lake...
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
mesquite-news.com
Breaking: A&M-San Antonio announces interim president
The Texas A&M University System announced that Linda Schott will serve as interim president following the departure of current president Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson. According to an official news release by A&M University, Schott is a native of San Antonio who previously served as president at the University of Maine at Presque Isle from 2012 to 2016, and Southern Oregon University from 2016-2021.
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
