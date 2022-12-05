Read full article on original website
As antisemitism rises in U.S., Michigan leaders fight hatred at home
As questions remain concerning the police response last week to an incident at an Oakland County synagogue, public officials have universally condemned the antisemitic threats prosecutors say were made toward Jewish parents and their children. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, was arraigned Sunday on two counts of ethnic intimidation after allegedly threatening families and […] The post As antisemitism rises in U.S., Michigan leaders fight hatred at home appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WILX-TV
Diocese of Lansing parish files lawsuit against state Michigan Attorney General
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lawsuit against the Michigan Attorney General was filed Monday that alleges it could be illegal for a Mid-Michigan parish to adhere to its religious beliefs. The complaint is in response to a Michigan Supreme Court ruling in July that said the state’s anti-discrimination law covers...
Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’
Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month. Bolden, […] The post Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
WTOL-TV
State Board of Canvassers approves partial statewide recount for Proposals 2, 3
LANSING, Mich. — On Monday afternoon, Michigan Board of Canvassers Chair, Republican Tony Daunt, expressed his frustrations to attorney Daniel Hartman, who is representing Jerome Allen. Allen, from Oakland County, filed a challenge to the election results last week, alleging "fraud or error" happened in the voting process during...
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Despite concerns of ‘fishing expedition,’ state canvassers approve limited recount on Props 2 and 3
A week after certifying the Nov. 8 election results, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted unanimously Monday to allow requested recounts of two ballot proposals to move ahead. The 3-0 vote followed almost three hours of discussion and public comment concerning the petitions filed last week by Jerome Jay Allen of Bloomfield Township targeting […] The post Despite concerns of ‘fishing expedition,’ state canvassers approve limited recount on Props 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
New fee for drivers could be in Michigan’s future
A new fee could be put on the shoulders of Michiganders based on the number of miles that they drive.
Former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed joins Wayne County
Detroit's former health director and 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is stepping into a new role at Wayne County. El-Sayed joined Wayne County's Health, Human and Veterans Services Department as a project consultant last week, according to a news release, and will transition to the role of director of the department in March, pending Wayne County Commission approval.
WILX-TV
Attorney General Nessel announces second term executive changes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday the appointment of Fadwa A, Hammoud as Chief Deputy and Ann M. Sherman as Solicitor General. After more than a decade in public service, current Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi will be leaving the department. “Over the years,...
Michigan Daily
Out-of-state students help swing the vote
On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
Detroit News
Ex-candidate for Michigan governor seeks time to mull any plea deals
Allendale — A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Gary Springstead made the request on behalf of Ryan Kelley, asking a...
abc12.com
Whitmer appoints assistant prosecutor to replace Genesee County judge
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County assistant prosecutor and former defense attorney will be sitting behind the bench next year. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Khary Hanible as the next judge for Genesee County Circuit Court. He will replace Judge Joseph Farah, who retired on Nov. 9 amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving an intern.
Recycling Today
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
bridgemi.com
Gun control a priority for Michigan Democrats. What studies say about reforms.
LANSING — For almost two years, Michigan Sen. Rosemary Bayer’s bills to restrict gun access stalled in legislative committees controlled by Republicans. But next year, the Beverly Hills Democrat has a real chance to carry them to the finish line. Sponsor. Following a historic showing in the November...
There has only been one wolverine sighting in Michigan in the last 200 years — So what makes us "The Wolverine State"?
On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Brian Fisher explores just how Michigan got the nickname of “The Wolverine State” and what exactly happened to the largest member of the weasel family.
Detroit News
Prosecutor's tweets become flash point in Detroit police assault case
Detroit — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy may pull an assistant prosecutor from an assault case involving a Detroit police officer after learning of the employee's social media history that includes a June 2020 tweet accusing cops of using curfews during that year's protests as "just an excuse to tear gas people."
Detroit News
Macomb Co. continues calls on Oakland Co. to reduce sewage overflows
Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller on Monday backed Warren Mayor Jim Fouts' call for Oakland County to reduce sewage dumping. Fouts issued a mayoral proclamation last week urging Oakland County to reduce the amount of wastewater exceeding its sewage system’s capacity that is released into nearby water systems, also known as combined sewage overflows, or CSOs.
Michigan reports 11,918 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
Michigan health officials have confirmed 11,918 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 242 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 since last week.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan
Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
