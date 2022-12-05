ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

As antisemitism rises in U.S., Michigan leaders fight hatred at home

As questions remain concerning the police response last week to an incident at an Oakland County synagogue, public officials have universally condemned the antisemitic threats prosecutors say were made toward Jewish parents and their children. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, was arraigned Sunday on two counts of ethnic intimidation after allegedly threatening families and […] The post As antisemitism rises in U.S., Michigan leaders fight hatred at home appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’

Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month. Bolden, […] The post Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
Michigan Advance

Despite concerns of ‘fishing expedition,’ state canvassers approve limited recount on Props 2 and 3

A week after certifying the Nov. 8 election results, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted unanimously Monday to allow requested recounts of two ballot proposals to move ahead. The 3-0 vote followed almost three hours of discussion and public comment concerning the petitions filed last week by Jerome Jay Allen of Bloomfield Township targeting […] The post Despite concerns of ‘fishing expedition,’ state canvassers approve limited recount on Props 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed joins Wayne County

Detroit's former health director and 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is stepping into a new role at Wayne County. El-Sayed joined Wayne County's Health, Human and Veterans Services Department as a project consultant last week, according to a news release, and will transition to the role of director of the department in March, pending Wayne County Commission approval.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Attorney General Nessel announces second term executive changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday the appointment of Fadwa A, Hammoud as Chief Deputy and Ann M. Sherman as Solicitor General. After more than a decade in public service, current Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi will be leaving the department. “Over the years,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Out-of-state students help swing the vote

On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

Whitmer appoints assistant prosecutor to replace Genesee County judge

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County assistant prosecutor and former defense attorney will be sitting behind the bench next year. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Khary Hanible as the next judge for Genesee County Circuit Court. He will replace Judge Joseph Farah, who retired on Nov. 9 amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving an intern.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Recycling Today

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
Detroit News

Prosecutor's tweets become flash point in Detroit police assault case

Detroit — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy may pull an assistant prosecutor from an assault case involving a Detroit police officer after learning of the employee's social media history that includes a June 2020 tweet accusing cops of using curfews during that year's protests as "just an excuse to tear gas people."
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Macomb Co. continues calls on Oakland Co. to reduce sewage overflows

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller on Monday backed Warren Mayor Jim Fouts' call for Oakland County to reduce sewage dumping. Fouts issued a mayoral proclamation last week urging Oakland County to reduce the amount of wastewater exceeding its sewage system’s capacity that is released into nearby water systems, also known as combined sewage overflows, or CSOs.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan

Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy