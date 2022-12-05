Read full article on original website
Related
Modric's moves help Croatia eliminate Brazil from World Cup
The slippery hips of Luka Modric wriggled away from danger
Click10.com
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN – Neymar is again going home without a World Cup title. Luka Modric's quest continues unabated. Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.
St. John Catholic Club serves as host for Croatians cheering World Cup team
Local Croatians in the Kansas City area were in delight as the Vatreni were able to beat heavy favorites Brazil in penalty kicks to send Croatia to the semifinals.
From Hunt's Heroics to Zidane's heart-breaker: The Five Times England and France have met... with the Three Lions currently ahead 2-1 in wins
England and France have met five times throughout football history, with the fixture having throwing up plenty of drama over the years. As the pair prepare to do battle for the sixth time at the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Saturday night, SportsMail have revisited some of the epic clashes both sides have played out in the past.
US basketball star Griner back home after Russia prisoner swap
American basketball star Brittney Griner was taken to a US Army base in Texas for a medical checkup on Friday after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for a notorious arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Robert Whetstone, a spokesman for the Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, said the 32-year-old Griner, who is from Texas, was taken to the facility "as is standard protocol."
Comments / 0