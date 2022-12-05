ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals

AL RAYYAN – Neymar is again going home without a World Cup title. Luka Modric's quest continues unabated. Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.
Daily Mail

From Hunt's Heroics to Zidane's heart-breaker: The Five Times England and France have met... with the Three Lions currently ahead 2-1 in wins

England and France have met five times throughout football history, with the fixture having throwing up plenty of drama over the years. As the pair prepare to do battle for the sixth time at the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Saturday night, SportsMail have revisited some of the epic clashes both sides have played out in the past.
AFP

US basketball star Griner back home after Russia prisoner swap

American basketball star Brittney Griner was taken to a US Army base in Texas for a medical checkup on Friday after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for a notorious arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Robert Whetstone, a spokesman for the Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, said the 32-year-old Griner, who is from Texas, was taken to the facility "as is standard protocol."
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy