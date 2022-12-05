Read full article on original website
DC Studios May Recast Jason Momoa From Aquaman To Lobo In The Near Future
DC Fans got a lot of shocking news yesterday about the DCEU‘s future. In short, there may be a massive, drastic reset for the brand on the horizon, with some upcoming films now scrapped. Patty Jenkins‘ “Wonder Woman 3“? Dead. “Man Of Steel 2“? Also possibly dead. Fans expected big shake-ups after James Gunn and Peter Safran came on as the new DC Studios heads, but not this much so soon. And with a pivotal presentation by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav next week, expect even more shattering news in the coming days.
‘Scream 6’: Melissa Barrera Promises That Upcoming Sequel Is “Potentially A Hundred Times Gorier” Than The Rest Of The Horror Franchise
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett‘s horror “requel” “Scream” was a surprise success this past January. And everyone knows what that means: “Scream 6” is on the way, and fast. The sequel hits theaters next March, with Ghostface leaving Woodsboro for the first time to track down survivors from the last film. A slasher icon like Ghostface in NYC? Let’s hope “Scream 6” doesn’t end up like “Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.”
DC Studios Reportedly Scraps A ‘Batman Beyond’ Movie With Michael Keaton
Earlier this week, news broke that DC Studios canceled even more future projects as part of its drastic franchise reset. How drastic is it? Well, “Wonder Woman 3” isn’t happening anymore, and “Man Of Steel 2” may not happen either. And there may be some major recastings down the line, including Henry Cavill no longer being Superman and Jason Momoa possibly pivoting from Aquaman to Lobo. Such upheaval happens when a studio gets new co-heads, as DC did with James Gunn and Peter Safran. But only time will tell what’s true in all of this shaking up.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward, ‘Man Of Steel 2’ Could Be Dead, & DC Studios May Heading For A Drastic Reset
Earlier this week, Gal Gadot teased a “Wonder Woman” update on Twitter and an announcement. Fans thought it to mean good news, probably word about Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3,” and possibly an update, release date, or word that the project was officially moving forward. “A few years ago, it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman,” she wrote. “I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything, I’m grateful for YOU, the fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”
James Gunn Acknowledges The Massive DC Franchise Overhaul: “We Are Not Going To Make Every Single Person Happy”
Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter broke a lot of news about the DCU‘s future, with multiple bombshells in the mix about a drastic full reset for the franchise. The biggest one? Patty Jenkins‘ “Wonder Woman 3” is dead, and it’s possible “Man Of Steel 2” may get the ax, too. Amid that, lots of rumors too, particularly about casting turnover: Jason Momoa being recast as Lobo; Henry Cavill may or may not reprise his role as Superman.
Producer Jon Landau Has Talked With Robert Rodriguez About ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Sequel
Filmmaker James Cameron is finally back with a long-delayed sequel to his box office juggernaut “Avatar” and even before “Avatar: The Way of Water” has been released the director has teased plans for two more sequels beyond the four installments that have been shot/written. While we’ve been focused mainly on Pandora there is another large effects-driven film that Cameron might be returning to as well.
James Cameron Says The Motion Capture VFX In ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is Much Better Than Marvel’s Thanos: “Give Me A Break… It’s Not Even Close”
James Cameron isn’t shy about voicing his opinions, though they may be slightly arrogant. But after making some of the most commercially successful films of all time, it makes sense that Cameron comes off as a little smug. A recent video interview with ComicBook.com (via Variety) is case and point, as the director couldn’t help but compare the VFX of his new film, “Avatar: The Way Of Water” against Marvel movies.” No surprise that Cameron thinks his film’s use of motion capture technology is way, way better than anything else.
The 25 Best Films Of 2022
2022 was a generous year for movie lovers: a new Sight and Sound list was released to stir the pot about the greatest 100 films of all time; film festivals around the world returned to in-person experiences; even the whimsical gibberish from Nicole Kidman and AMC Theaters about going to see a movie gave us something to bond over as things adjusted to a strange but safer normal.
Taylor Swift To Make Her Feature Directing Debut With Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift‘s musical accolades speak for themselves: ten albums, eleven Grammy wins and being the only female artist to win Album Of The Year three separate times. But recently, Swift has added video work into her repertoire, with great success. She’s also nabbed two MTV VMAs for Best Director for her work on “The Man” and “All Too Well: The Short Film,” the latter also screening at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and TIFF.
The 100 Most Anticipated Films Of 2023
Every year, we think, “Okay, we’re not doing 100 films this year. F that!” But after much consideration, we’re gluttons for punishment. The annual 100 Most Anticipated Films of [Insert Year Here], in this case 2023, is always a huge beast, a herculean task, and one that makes us lose our minds a little bit, tbh. And it’s always fascinating to see what we rank high or low, and then either becomes much more important a film to that year (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans” not ranked all that high in 2022, but some of the most important films of the year) and or things we rank really high that turn out to either be duds, or just non-starters (now, of course, anticipating something and whether it’s actually great are two different things).
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Trailer: Christian Bale’s Latest Collaboration With Scott Cooper Arrives This Christmas
“The Pale Blue Eye” marks the latest collaboration between Christian Bale and Scott Cooper. The two have previously worked together on “Out of the Furnace,” which was met with massive critical praise for both talents, while their previous collaboration, “Hostiles,” wasn’t as well-received. The...
‘Queer’: Luca Guadagnino Wants To Adapt The Early William S. Burroughs Novel With Daniel Craig In The Lead
Audiences didn’t take to Luca Guadagnino‘s “Bones And All,” likely due to its grim subject matter. But pay no mind to the film’s scant $11 million gross at the box office: critics loved the movie, and they love Guada, undeniably one of the best filmmakers working today. So, news about another project Guadagnino has in the works is cause for excitement because it’s another chance to see a cinematic vision only he may pull off.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ First Reactions Rave About Sequel & Warn To Never Bet Against James Cameron
We are just over one week away from the theatrical release of James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Coming a mere 13 years after the first, record-breaking film, many folks were wondering if a sequel was even a good idea. Could Cameron somehow replicate the awe many felt after watching blue aliens on a distant planet for the first time? Well, if the first social media reactions from critics are any indication, then absolutely.
‘Tracy Flick Can’t Win’: An ‘Election’ Sequel Is In The Works At Paramount+ With Reese Witherspoon & Director Alexander Payne Returning
Few ’90s comedies are as beloved as Alexander Payne‘s cult classic “Election.” Now, Deadline reports that Payne and Paramount Pictures have a sequel to the film in the works over at Paramount+, with Reese Witherspoon also on board to reprise her iconic role as Tracy Flick.
‘Ghostbusters’: Gil Kenan Takes Over Directing Duties From Jason Reitman For The Upcoming Sequel
While maybe not be the best film ever, there is a lot of love from fans for last year’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” The film seemed to be the prime example of a legacy sequel with nods to the original and emotional beats that tug on those nostalgic heartstrings. Can you recapture that sort of feeling again? Well, if Sony is able to do it, the studio will have to rely on a new director in the “Ghostbusters” franchise to make it happen.
Greta Gerwig Voted For Her ‘Little Women’ Over Partner Noah Baumbach’s ‘Marriage Story’ For Best Picture At 2020 Oscars
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are one of Hollywood’s major power couples of the moment. And the duo collaborate on next year’s “Barbie,” which, if word of mouth is right, may become a cultural sensation when it hits theaters next summer. But if their respective films are up for awards, as they were at the 2020 Oscars, don’t expect either Gerwig or Baumbach to vote for each other’s movies.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is Ready To Dive Into The Best Picture Race
They thought “Titanic” was a disaster. “Avatar” was an expensive mess that would never make a profit. And when the films were finally screened, the naysayers were utterly wrong. If Hollywood history has taught us anything it’s to never, ever, ever bet against James Cameron. We’re limited in what can report that isn’t constituted as a review for his latest epic, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” but after screenings on two continents yesterday it’s clear he hasn’t lost his legendary touch. And, yes, that means Cameron should have a third Best Picture nominee in his coffers when the Oscar nominations are revealed next month.
‘Life Upside Down’: Bob Odenkirk Leads A Pandemic-Set Romantic Comedy On January 27
No one wants to relive the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic from early 2020, but director Cecilia Miniucchi thinks it’s ample terrain for a romantic comedy. Her latest film, “Life Upside Down,” follows three couples in LA forced to reckon with themselves and each other after lockdown brings them into close quarters.
‘Alice, Darling’ Trailer: Anna Kendrick Tries To Escape An Abusive Relationship In Mary Nighy’s Upcoming Drama
How do you move on from an abusive relationship? The upcoming film “Alice, Darling” confronts issues that many face escaping these dangerous conditions. Its protagonist, Alice, begins to question her current situation while on vacation with friends. What follows reveals consequences that are as emotionally taxing as they are physically imposing. The project hails from director Mary Nighy and “The Rest of Us” screenwriter Alanna Francis.
‘Infinity Pool’ Trailer: Alexander Skarsgård & Mia Goth Star In Brandon Cronenberg’s Island Resort Horror Film On January 27
With 2020’s “Possessor,” Brandon Cronenberg made a film to make his father, the body-horror master David Cronenberg, proud. The film quickly won over critics at the Sundance Film Festival for its trippy, grotesque take on sci-fi horror, with winning performances from Christopher Abbot and Andrea Riseborough. Now, Brandon returns with his latest effort, “Infinity Pool,” which may not just make his Dad proud but cement the up-and-coming filmmaker as a master in his own right.
