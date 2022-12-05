‘The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House’ Trailer: Hirokazu Kore-eda Serves As Showrunner For New Netflix Series Coming In January

Read full article on original website
In Diversionary's 'Irma Vep,' a cast of two outstanding actors serve up a wild ride and mystery
Bryan Banville and Luke Harvey Jacobs stellar in their multiple roles in Diversionary Theatre's rollicking production of 'The Mystery of Irma Vep' by playwright Charles Ludlam
‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3, Episodes 3 and 4 Preview: The Land of the Dead
'His Dark Materials' Season 3 Episodes 3 and 4 will see Lyra and Will embarking on another dangerous journey, one that may make them more threatening to the Magisterium.
theplaylist.net
The Best TV Shows & Mini-Series Of 2022
The streaming age might be in flux as we speak. The biggest story of the year, without question—which maybe some people don’t recognize as the biggest story of the year, but trust us, it was— was the Netflix stock crash of April 2022. After years of flying high, Wall Street suddenly turned on Netflix, turned on streaming, and started rethinking their evaluations of the profit margins on streaming. This news rocked the film and TV industry. After all, this was only two years after Bob Iger, Disney, and all the other streamers pointed to the rafters and said, the future of our business is streaming; we’re putting all our eggs in those baskets. And lay thousands of eggs they did, which is—wait for it, I’m getting to it—the reason why two years later, we are absolutely underwater and inundated with so much great television that no human on earth has the time to watch.
James Gunn Calls Superman ‘A Huge Priority’ for His DC Universe, Denies Feuding with Henry Cavill
In the comic book world, all eyes are on James Gunn and Peter Safran right now. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” director and his longtime manager-turned-producer were recently named co-CEOs of DC Studios, tasked with building out a shared cinematic universe based on the DC Comics intellectual property controlled by Warner Bros. While Matt Reeves’ “Batman” universe and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” films are expected to remain separate entities, Gunn and Safran will have control over iconic characters like Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and of course, Superman. The news has prompted many diehard fans to begin monitoring Gunn’s social media activity for hints...
Amazon Studios: Ryan Andolina & Amanda Greenblatt Eye Exit, Punit Mattoo Mulls Move – The Dish
The aftershocks from the big executive restructuring at Amazon Studios continue. According to sources, former Head of Comedy Ryan Andolina, who last month was named Head of Comedy and Drama Development in the US SVOD TV Development and Series – Wholly Owned team at Amazon Studios led by Nick Pepper, is in talks to leave, along with Amazon Studios comedy development executive Amanda Greenblatt. The two are rumored to be starting their own production company with a deal at Amazon. Punit Mattoo, another Amazon Studios comedy executive on Andolina’s former team, is said to be relocating to London to run the...
theplaylist.net
‘Life Upside Down’: Bob Odenkirk Leads A Pandemic-Set Romantic Comedy On January 27
No one wants to relive the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic from early 2020, but director Cecilia Miniucchi thinks it’s ample terrain for a romantic comedy. Her latest film, “Life Upside Down,” follows three couples in LA forced to reckon with themselves and each other after lockdown brings them into close quarters.
theplaylist.net
Johnny Knoxville May Be Filming Another ‘Jackass’ Movie, As Handyman Sues Star Over Prank He Calls A “Terrifying Ordeal”
On the press tour for “Jackass Forever” earlier this year, Johnny Knoxville insisted the fourth film in the prank stunt franchise would be the last. In fact, he did so repeatedly, and it makes sense, considering Knoxville and most of the veteran “Jackass” cast are now in their fifties. But Variety reports that Knoxville’s pranking days may not be over just yet, and someone’s not happy about it.
theplaylist.net
‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ Review: Emma Thompson Steals The Show As The Wicked Miss Trunchbull
Don’t be tempted to sleep on “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.” While it’s being given a limited theatrical release in the U.S. ahead of a Netflix streaming release on Christmas Day, that in no way reflects on the quality of this telling of the classic children’s story.
theplaylist.net
Steve McQueen’s WWII Pic ‘Blitz’ Adds Harris Dickinson, Stephen Graham & Erin Kellyman
British filmmaker Steve McQueen (“Small Axe,” “12 Years A Slave”) has started production in London on his next feature, “Blitz.” The war drama focuses on the 1940-1941 bombardment of England during WWII by Germany’s Luftwaffe, a defining moment for the United Kingdom as they endured the bombing campaign for eight months suffering major civilian casualties. The drama is a collaborative partnership between McQueen’s Lammas Park, Apple Studios, New Regency, and Working Title. “Blitz,” a short-form term for Blitzkrieg, is already led by Irish actress Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women,” “See How They Run”), and now a major update has arrived.
theplaylist.net
Charlize Theron Says She Joined ‘Arrested Development’ To Save Her Career After ‘Aeon Flux’ Flopped
Remember “Aeon Flux“? No? Don’t worry, nobody does, and star Charlize Theron and director Karyn Kusama still try to forget it. Critics hated the action flick on its release in 2005, with it currently holding a 9% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It didn’t make back its budget at the box office either, taking in only $52 million on a $62 million budget. In a word, yikes.
theplaylist.net
Margot Robbie Wants Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy’s Queer Romance On The Big Screen Someday
With all the shake-ups at DC Studios right now, it’s hard to tell what the future holds in the DCU. And it’s probably too early to tell at this point too. James Gunn and Peter Safran have only been in their new jobs as studio co-heads for a month, with scrapped movies and recasting rumors galore. The only certainty is that DC fans will get a confirmed plan in due time, but not anytime soon.
theplaylist.net
‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘The Fablemans,’ ‘Severance’ Make AFI Top Ten Lists Of 2022
The American Film Institute announced its top 10 lists for 2022 and while there were few surprises on the film side, the television side was notable for some glaring omissions. On the big screen, the 10 selections were highlighted by Oscar contenders “Avatar: The Way of Water” (screened just a few days ago), “The Fablemans,” “Everything All At Once,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Tar.” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which doesn’t qualify because it was produced by international filmmakers, earned a Special Award (“Belfast” took the same honor last year).
theplaylist.net
James Cameron Says The Motion Capture VFX In ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is Much Better Than Marvel’s Thanos: “Give Me A Break… It’s Not Even Close”
James Cameron isn’t shy about voicing his opinions, though they may be slightly arrogant. But after making some of the most commercially successful films of all time, it makes sense that Cameron comes off as a little smug. A recent video interview with ComicBook.com (via Variety) is case and point, as the director couldn’t help but compare the VFX of his new film, “Avatar: The Way Of Water” against Marvel movies.” No surprise that Cameron thinks his film’s use of motion capture technology is way, way better than anything else.
theplaylist.net
Taylor Swift To Make Her Feature Directing Debut With Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift‘s musical accolades speak for themselves: ten albums, eleven Grammy wins and being the only female artist to win Album Of The Year three separate times. But recently, Swift has added video work into her repertoire, with great success. She’s also nabbed two MTV VMAs for Best Director for her work on “The Man” and “All Too Well: The Short Film,” the latter also screening at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and TIFF.
theplaylist.net
DC Studios Reportedly Scraps A ‘Batman Beyond’ Movie With Michael Keaton
Earlier this week, news broke that DC Studios canceled even more future projects as part of its drastic franchise reset. How drastic is it? Well, “Wonder Woman 3” isn’t happening anymore, and “Man Of Steel 2” may not happen either. And there may be some major recastings down the line, including Henry Cavill no longer being Superman and Jason Momoa possibly pivoting from Aquaman to Lobo. Such upheaval happens when a studio gets new co-heads, as DC did with James Gunn and Peter Safran. But only time will tell what’s true in all of this shaking up.
