Indiana Jones Adventure Attraction to Close for Multi-Month Refurbishment at Disneyland, May Include New ‘Dial of Destiny’ Content

disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today
Beloved Disneyland ride closing for refurbishment
Disneyland guests won’t be able to venture into the Temple of the Forbidden Eye for quite some time.
Disney World's Splash Mountain Will Permanently Close in January for 'Princess and the Frog' Reimagining
The new attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is set to debut at Disneyland and Disney World in 2024, will feature zydeco music and a few new critters in the bayou Splash Mountain's reimagining is getting closer! The iconic Disney ride will become "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" in 2024 at both Disneyland in California and at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida, in a makeover based on 2009's The Princess and the Frog. Now, as Disney prepares to close the Disney World location on Jan. 23, 2023 in order to...
disneytips.com
Disney Might Bring the Original Journey Into Imagination Back to EPCOT
Will the Walt Disney World Resort finally restore Journey Into Imagination with Figment to its beloved original EPCOT form? It could be be a real possibility?. The classic Journey Into Imagination ride opened in the 1980s at EPCOT’s Imagination Pavilion and with it, introduced that lovable fellow, Figment. In the attraction, a character designed by Tony Baxter called the Dreamfinder and his sidekick, Figment the dragon, took EPCOT Center Guests through a world of creativity and expression.
Disney sets closing date for iconic Splash Mountain ride, reveals 2024 'Princess and the Frog' replacement
Walt Disney World has announced the official closing date for its Splash Mountain ride before it gets reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Headband, Plush, & Loungefly Backpack Arrives at Disneyland
Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Emporium at Disneyland. Mickey Mouse:...
WDW News Today
WTOL-TV
Disney just raised the prices on its Walt Disney World parks. Here's how much.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The happiest place on earth just got a little bit pricier. Walt Disney World has increased prices for its one-day tickets two weeks after announcing the price hike. Disney has moved to park-specific pricing on its single-park tickets, and raised the prices across the board. But...
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
WDW News Today
disneytips.com
Fans Upset Over ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Fireworks Runtime at This Disney Park
Disney fans feel that the runtime for the latest fireworks show, “Wondrous Journeys,” is too short. As we know, Disney Parks has announced a plethora of new entertainment offerings in celebration of their Disney100 celebration, including the new nighttime spectacular, Wondrous Journeys. The anniversary, which will kick off at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California, will span across each Disney Park worldwide as well as a few other significant locations around the United States.
WDW News Today
WDW News Today
Korea Box Office: ‘The Night Owl’ Stays Top for Third Weekend as Market Awaits Arrival of ‘Avatar 2’
Korean film “The Night Owl” was the favorite in local cinemas over a quiet box office weekend. It was the third weekend win in a row for the period thriller. “Night Owl” earned $3.65 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). The performance represented a strong hold as it was only 15% down on its second weekend. It also held a muscular 47% market share. The additional business lifted the film’s nearly three-week cumulative total to $19.0 million. That makes it the tenth best-performing film of the year in...
Blind surfer Matt Formston: conquering the world's biggest waves
Matt Formston proudly shows off a photo of him surfing a liquid mountain off the Portuguese coast, where some of the biggest waves on the planet crash to shore. "For a blind surfer to go to the biggest waves on the planet at Nazare, and then to surf waves from 10 to 12 meters...
Man jumps to his death from Disneyland parking structure: report
A man in his 50s reportedly jumped to his death from a Disneyland parking structure in California Saturday night, according to reports. The incident was reported to police around 9 pm local time, according to ABC 7. Eyewitnesses said the tram service was shut down as a result, and parkgoers had to walk back to their cars as police reported to the scene. The Orange County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene, police told the outlet. Fox News Digital reached out to Disneyland for comment but did hear back in time for publication. Anaheim police Public Information Officer Shane Carringer told Fox News Digital the coroner’s office...
Amazon Studios: Ryan Andolina & Amanda Greenblatt Eye Exit, Punit Mattoo Mulls Move – The Dish
The aftershocks from the big executive restructuring at Amazon Studios continue. According to sources, former Head of Comedy Ryan Andolina, who last month was named Head of Comedy and Drama Development in the US SVOD TV Development and Series – Wholly Owned team at Amazon Studios led by Nick Pepper, is in talks to leave, along with Amazon Studios comedy development executive Amanda Greenblatt. The two are rumored to be starting their own production company with a deal at Amazon. Punit Mattoo, another Amazon Studios comedy executive on Andolina’s former team, is said to be relocating to London to run the...
WDW News Today
Sneak Peek of Universal’s Great Movie Escape Merchandise
The official “Back to the Future” Twitter account has shared sneak peeks of some of the merchandise that will be available at Universal’s Great Movie Escape when it opens at Universal CityWalk Orlando on December 9. Though the merch preview was shared by the “Back to the...
WDW News Today
New Park-Specific Pricing (With Price Increase) Now in Effect at Walt Disney World
As previously reported, Walt Disney World has introduced park-specific pricing for one-day, one-park tickets. That new pricing structure is now in effect. The prices for one-day, one-park tickets are now variable depending on the date of your visit and which theme park you select. One-day, one-park tickets now also automatically include a park pass reservation, so guests using this ticket type don’t have to worry about booking a reservation separately.
