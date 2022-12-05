ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indiana Jones Adventure Attraction to Close for Multi-Month Refurbishment at Disneyland, May Include New ‘Dial of Destiny’ Content

By Chuck Mirarchi
dlnewstoday.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today

Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
People

Disney World's Splash Mountain Will Permanently Close in January for 'Princess and the Frog' Reimagining

The new attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is set to debut at Disneyland and Disney World in 2024, will feature zydeco music and a few new critters in the bayou Splash Mountain's reimagining is getting closer! The iconic Disney ride will become "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" in 2024 at both Disneyland in California and at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida, in a makeover based on 2009's The Princess and the Frog. Now, as Disney prepares to close the Disney World location on Jan. 23, 2023 in order to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneytips.com

Disney Might Bring the Original Journey Into Imagination Back to EPCOT

Will the Walt Disney World Resort finally restore Journey Into Imagination with Figment to its beloved original EPCOT form? It could be be a real possibility?. The classic Journey Into Imagination ride opened in the 1980s at EPCOT’s Imagination Pavilion and with it, introduced that lovable fellow, Figment. In the attraction, a character designed by Tony Baxter called the Dreamfinder and his sidekick, Figment the dragon, took EPCOT Center Guests through a world of creativity and expression.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane

With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
disneytips.com

Fans Upset Over ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Fireworks Runtime at This Disney Park

Disney fans feel that the runtime for the latest fireworks show, “Wondrous Journeys,” is too short. As we know, Disney Parks has announced a plethora of new entertainment offerings in celebration of their Disney100 celebration, including the new nighttime spectacular, Wondrous Journeys. The anniversary, which will kick off at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California, will span across each Disney Park worldwide as well as a few other significant locations around the United States.
Variety

Korea Box Office: ‘The Night Owl’ Stays Top for Third Weekend as Market Awaits Arrival of ‘Avatar 2’

Korean film “The Night Owl” was the favorite in local cinemas over a quiet box office weekend. It was the third weekend win in a row for the period thriller. “Night Owl” earned $3.65 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). The performance represented a strong hold as it was only 15% down on its second weekend. It also held a muscular 47% market share. The additional business lifted the film’s nearly three-week cumulative total to $19.0 million. That makes it the tenth best-performing film of the year in...
New York Post

Man jumps to his death from Disneyland parking structure: report

A man in his 50s reportedly jumped to his death from a Disneyland parking structure in California Saturday night, according to reports.  The incident was reported to police around 9 pm local time, according to ABC 7. Eyewitnesses said the tram service was shut down as a result, and parkgoers had to walk back to their cars as police reported to the scene. The Orange County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene, police told the outlet. Fox News Digital reached out to Disneyland for comment but did hear back in time for publication.  Anaheim police Public Information Officer Shane Carringer told Fox News Digital the coroner’s office...
ANAHEIM, CA
Deadline

Amazon Studios: Ryan Andolina & Amanda Greenblatt Eye Exit, Punit Mattoo Mulls Move – The Dish

The aftershocks from the big executive restructuring at Amazon Studios continue. According to sources, former Head of Comedy Ryan Andolina, who last month was named Head of Comedy and Drama Development in the US SVOD TV Development and Series – Wholly Owned team at Amazon Studios led by Nick Pepper, is in talks to leave, along with Amazon Studios comedy development executive Amanda Greenblatt. The two are rumored to be starting their own production company with a deal at Amazon. Punit Mattoo, another Amazon Studios comedy executive on Andolina’s former team, is said to be relocating to London to run the...
WDW News Today

Sneak Peek of Universal’s Great Movie Escape Merchandise

The official “Back to the Future” Twitter account has shared sneak peeks of some of the merchandise that will be available at Universal’s Great Movie Escape when it opens at Universal CityWalk Orlando on December 9. Though the merch preview was shared by the “Back to the...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Park-Specific Pricing (With Price Increase) Now in Effect at Walt Disney World

As previously reported, Walt Disney World has introduced park-specific pricing for one-day, one-park tickets. That new pricing structure is now in effect. The prices for one-day, one-park tickets are now variable depending on the date of your visit and which theme park you select. One-day, one-park tickets now also automatically include a park pass reservation, so guests using this ticket type don’t have to worry about booking a reservation separately.

Comments / 0

Community Policy