‘You People’ Teaser: Kenya Barris Looks At Modern Families With Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long & More

Charlize Theron Says She Joined ‘Arrested Development’ To Save Her Career After ‘Aeon Flux’ Flopped
Remember “Aeon Flux“? No? Don’t worry, nobody does, and star Charlize Theron and director Karyn Kusama still try to forget it. Critics hated the action flick on its release in 2005, with it currently holding a 9% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It didn’t make back its budget at the box office either, taking in only $52 million on a $62 million budget. In a word, yikes.
The Best TV Shows & Mini-Series Of 2022
The streaming age might be in flux as we speak. The biggest story of the year, without question—which maybe some people don’t recognize as the biggest story of the year, but trust us, it was— was the Netflix stock crash of April 2022. After years of flying high, Wall Street suddenly turned on Netflix, turned on streaming, and started rethinking their evaluations of the profit margins on streaming. This news rocked the film and TV industry. After all, this was only two years after Bob Iger, Disney, and all the other streamers pointed to the rafters and said, the future of our business is streaming; we’re putting all our eggs in those baskets. And lay thousands of eggs they did, which is—wait for it, I’m getting to it—the reason why two years later, we are absolutely underwater and inundated with so much great television that no human on earth has the time to watch.
Margot Robbie Wants Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy’s Queer Romance On The Big Screen Someday
With all the shake-ups at DC Studios right now, it’s hard to tell what the future holds in the DCU. And it’s probably too early to tell at this point too. James Gunn and Peter Safran have only been in their new jobs as studio co-heads for a month, with scrapped movies and recasting rumors galore. The only certainty is that DC fans will get a confirmed plan in due time, but not anytime soon.
Johnny Knoxville May Be Filming Another ‘Jackass’ Movie, As Handyman Sues Star Over Prank He Calls A “Terrifying Ordeal”
On the press tour for “Jackass Forever” earlier this year, Johnny Knoxville insisted the fourth film in the prank stunt franchise would be the last. In fact, he did so repeatedly, and it makes sense, considering Knoxville and most of the veteran “Jackass” cast are now in their fifties. But Variety reports that Knoxville’s pranking days may not be over just yet, and someone’s not happy about it.
The Funniest Moments In "The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special"
The Guardians bring forth Christmas humor.
‘Life Upside Down’: Bob Odenkirk Leads A Pandemic-Set Romantic Comedy On January 27
No one wants to relive the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic from early 2020, but director Cecilia Miniucchi thinks it’s ample terrain for a romantic comedy. Her latest film, “Life Upside Down,” follows three couples in LA forced to reckon with themselves and each other after lockdown brings them into close quarters.
The White Lotus Boss Explains Why He Killed Off [Spoiler] in Season 2 Finale
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Sunday’s White Lotus season finale. Another White Lotus finale, another dead body — although this one may have surprised us more than we thought. Sunday’s Season 2 finale fulfilled its promise by revealing whose dead bodies were floating in the water back in the premiere, and shockingly, Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya was among the dead. Tanya discovered Quentin and his friends were plotting to kill her, so she stole Niccolo’s gun and shot them all dead, only she stumbled getting out of the boat and ended up drowning anyway. (For our full finale recap, click here.) We couldn’t...
‘Queer’: Luca Guadagnino Wants To Adapt The Early William S. Burroughs Novel With Daniel Craig In The Lead
Audiences didn’t take to Luca Guadagnino‘s “Bones And All,” likely due to its grim subject matter. But pay no mind to the film’s scant $11 million gross at the box office: critics loved the movie, and they love Guada, undeniably one of the best filmmakers working today. So, news about another project Guadagnino has in the works is cause for excitement because it’s another chance to see a cinematic vision only he may pull off.
‘Man Of Steel 2’ Treatment Penned By Steven Knight Was Rejected & Henry Cavill Was Once Considered For ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ Movie
It’s been a deeply turbulent week for DC fans of late. After news broke of some potentially drastic changes—a potential reboot of the entire Universe, which could include recasting of major characters—all kinds of details and ramifications started surfacing, including the news that Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” treatment was nixed by the studio, effectively killing her proposed version of that film (and it sounds like she’s walked away from the franchise entirely, upset that her pitch was rejected).
‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, & The Horse’ Trailer: Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne & More Voice New Animated Apple Short
Given the glut of content, making time for short films is hard. But the new Apple TV+ animated short film “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, And The Horse” looks like something special. Based on the internationally best-selling book of the same name by celebrated author Charlie Mackesy, this story of kindness, friendship, courage, and hope for viewers of all ages premieres globally on December 25, Christmas Day, on Apple TV+.
Sam Mendes Reflects On His Love Of Theaters & Olivia Colman [Interview]
It goes without saying that some of the world’s foremost filmmakers were swept up in personal nostalgia during the stay-at-home period of the pandemic. Kenneth Branagh crafted Best Picture nominee “Belfast,” Steven Spielberg revisited his youth in “The Fablemans” and Alejandro Inarritu had something of an existential crisis with “Bardo.” It appears the world’s English-speaking critics have had enough after the recent response to Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light.”
‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ Review: Emma Thompson Steals The Show As The Wicked Miss Trunchbull
Don’t be tempted to sleep on “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.” While it’s being given a limited theatrical release in the U.S. ahead of a Netflix streaming release on Christmas Day, that in no way reflects on the quality of this telling of the classic children’s story.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘The Fablemans,’ ‘Severance’ Make AFI Top Ten Lists Of 2022
The American Film Institute announced its top 10 lists for 2022 and while there were few surprises on the film side, the television side was notable for some glaring omissions. On the big screen, the 10 selections were highlighted by Oscar contenders “Avatar: The Way of Water” (screened just a few days ago), “The Fablemans,” “Everything All At Once,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Tar.” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which doesn’t qualify because it was produced by international filmmakers, earned a Special Award (“Belfast” took the same honor last year).
DC Studios Reportedly Scraps A ‘Batman Beyond’ Movie With Michael Keaton
Earlier this week, news broke that DC Studios canceled even more future projects as part of its drastic franchise reset. How drastic is it? Well, “Wonder Woman 3” isn’t happening anymore, and “Man Of Steel 2” may not happen either. And there may be some major recastings down the line, including Henry Cavill no longer being Superman and Jason Momoa possibly pivoting from Aquaman to Lobo. Such upheaval happens when a studio gets new co-heads, as DC did with James Gunn and Peter Safran. But only time will tell what’s true in all of this shaking up.
Steve McQueen’s WWII Pic ‘Blitz’ Adds Harris Dickinson, Stephen Graham & Erin Kellyman
British filmmaker Steve McQueen (“Small Axe,” “12 Years A Slave”) has started production in London on his next feature, “Blitz.” The war drama focuses on the 1940-1941 bombardment of England during WWII by Germany’s Luftwaffe, a defining moment for the United Kingdom as they endured the bombing campaign for eight months suffering major civilian casualties. The drama is a collaborative partnership between McQueen’s Lammas Park, Apple Studios, New Regency, and Working Title. “Blitz,” a short-form term for Blitzkrieg, is already led by Irish actress Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women,” “See How They Run”), and now a major update has arrived.
