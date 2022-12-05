ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Princess Diana’s Former Butler Has a Harsh Suggestion for How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Should Be Punished Over Bombshell Docuseries

Royalists are foaming at the mouth just waiting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to premiere. They are ready to criticize the Sussexes at every turn, but Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell wants to be heard ahead of the drama. He went to the thorn in the Sussexes’ side, Piers Morgan, to share his thoughts on what King Charles III should do about his son and daughter-in-law. “You take away the titles, I agree with you, you do,” Burrell said on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “They don’t want to be members of the royal family, so why should they...
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy