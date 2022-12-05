Read full article on original website
Tesla to suspend output at China factory later this month
Tesla will suspend output in stages at its Shanghai electric car factory from the end of the month until as long as early January, according to people familiar with the matter, amid production line upgrades and slowing consumer demand. Most workers on both the Model Y and Model 3 assembly...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Russia's Bout feels terrible, wants drawings back from U.S. -TASS
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife.
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
China Evergrande to give creditors glimpse of restructuring plan
The developer at the epicenter of China's property debt crisis appears to be inching closer to unveiling a restructuring blueprint, after a long delay that has frustrated investors and highlights their struggle in a country still relatively new to defaults. China Evergrande Group is planning to meet with an ad-hoc...
Permian operators face greater scrutiny on path to decarbonization
Brad Crabtree, assistant secretary, Fossil Energy and Carbon Management at the US Department of Energy, opened the annual CO2 Conference’s Carbon Management Workshop with praise for his audience of Permian Basin oil and gas producers. They are safeguarding not only US energy security but global energy security, he said,...
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Honda, Jeep, Kia, Nissan
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Audi S7, S6 Sedan, A6 Allroad, 2021-2022 RS7, RS6 Avant, 2019-2022 A7, and A6 Sedan vehicles. Liquid spilled in the rear seat may penetrate and cause the gateway control module to shut down. Remedy.
Holiday anxiety is peaking at U.S. local shops worried about demand
With so much uncertainty about consumer spending this holiday season, anxiety among U.S. small business owners is reaching new highs. Recent data and surveys show how difficult it's become to make any forecast about demand amid decades-high inflation:. - Inventory management is the top concern for a quarter of small...
Business Highlights: Call of Duty, #MeToo law
LONDON (AP) — Microsoft has agreed to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years should its $69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard go through. The announcement Wednesday is an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony. The blockbuster merger is facing close scrutiny from global regulators. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox game console, faces resistance from Sony, which makes the competing PlayStation console. Sony has raised concerns with antitrust watchdogs about losing access to what it describes as a “must-have” game title. Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted his thanks to Nintendo, which makes the Switch game console. He said the same deal was also available for Sony.
U.S. producer prices top estimates, supporting Fed hikes into 2023
U.S. producer prices rose in November by more than forecast, driven by services and underscoring the stickiness of inflationary pressures that supports Federal Reserve interest-rate increases into 2023. The producer price index for final demand climbed 0.3% for a third month and was up 7.4% from a year earlier, Labor...
Short-sellers' damning reports may get harder to Google
Targets of damning reports by short-sellers and other critics of corporate performance can insist that Google cut internet search links to the research - but only if they can show it's wrong, according to the European Union's top court. E.U. judges weighed in after two unidentified executives claimed they were...
US jobless claims up modestly last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week but the labor market remains one of strongest parts of the U.S. economy. Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 for the week ending Dec. 3, up by 4,000 from the previous week’s 226,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,000 to 230,000.
Continuing U.S. jobless claims rise to highest since February
Recurring applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose to the highest since early February, suggesting that Americans who are losing their job are having more trouble finding a new one as the labor market shows tentative signs of cooling. Continuing claims, which include people who have already received unemployment benefits for...
Review: 2022 Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron Quattro
This week I bring you the Green Car Journal's 2022 Green Car Of The Year - the 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback -- in the 50 Quattro variety. (Audi says a less powerful rear-wheel drive 40 e-tron variant will arrive for the 2023 model year.) The Q4 e-tron 50 Sportback...
Ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says he will testify to Congress
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said in a tweet Friday that he is willing to testify to Congress next week, but that he will be limited in what he can say and that he “won't be as helpful” as he'd like to be.
