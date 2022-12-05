ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, MA

ID Released For Pilot Killed In Gyrocopter Crash At Beverly Regional Airport

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago

A 66-year-old pilot who died after his gyrocopter crashed at a North Shore airport has been identified as Geoffrey Muller, of Manchester by the Sea, the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports.

The crash happened after the plane tried taking off at Beverly Regional Airport in Beverly around 11:35 a.m., WCVB reports citing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Muller, who was the only one on board, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston.com reports . He was pronounced dead on Monday morning, CBS Boston reports . ATC audio from the incident can be heard in the video below:

The FAA is investigating the crash. This comes two days after another plane crashed at Falmouth Airpark in Falmouth, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

