India’s Paytm considers share buyback
(Reuters) -India’s Paytm said on Thursday it was considering to repurchase its own shares, without specifying details, at a time when the digital payments giant’s shares are trading 75% lower than its stock market debut last year. Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications, said its board is set to...
Walmart-backed PhonePe seeks to raise $1 billion – Bloomberg News
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian digital payments firm PhonePe is seeking to raise up to $1 billion from General Atlantic, Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft Corp, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources. The all-equity round is expected to close in the next two weeks and may...
Unilever mulls $3 billion sale of some U.S. ice cream brands – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – British consumer goods giant Unilever is considering the sale of a portfolio of U.S. ice cream brands such as Klondike and Breyers, that could be valued at as much as $3 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. International labels Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s are not part...
Nitro Software gets sweetened bid from top shareholder Potentia
(Reuters) – Australia’s Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday it got a higher A$2 per share offer with a scrip alternative from private equity firm Potentia Capital, matching a rival bid from KKR Inc’s Alludo. Nitro said it would consider the offer from Potentia, its biggest shareholder...
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla CIO Nagesh Saldi are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
United Airlines, Boeing set to announce major 787 order -sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – United Airlines plans to announce a major Boeing 787 Dreamliner order next week, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. United late on Thursday invited reporters to a “historic announcement” on Tuesday at the Boeing South Carolina factory that builds the 787 at an event that will feature the airline’s chief executive, Scott Kirby, and Boeing Commercial Airlines CEO Stan Deal. Reuters reported last week that Boeing and United were close to reaching a deal.
Christian Dior board picks Antoine Arnault as CEO
PARIS (Reuters) – French fashion house Christian Dior said on Friday its board of directors has decided to name Antoine Arnault as chief executive officer (CEO) of Christian Dior SE and vice-chairman of the board of directors to replace Sidney Toledano. “This choice was made in the context of...
Britain’s Morrisons in 220 million stg logistics sale and leaseback deal
LONDON (Reuters) – Morrisons has completed a 220 million pounds ($269 million) sale and leaseback deal for seven logistics properties with asset manager ICG, the British supermarket group said on Friday. It said it will lease the properties back for up to 25 years, adding that the transaction will...
Exclusive-Canada’s critical-mineral strategy aims to accelerate permitting
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will unveil a new strategy on Friday to ramp up production and processing of critical minerals vital to power electric vehicle (EV) batteries, according to a copy of the strategy paper seen by Reuters. The government will review the permitting process with a view to...
Latest Twitter lawsuit says company targeted women for layoffs
(Reuters) – Twitter Inc has been hit with another lawsuit stemming from the recent purging of half its workforce, this one accusing the social media company of disproportionately targeting female employees for layoffs. The proposed class action filed late on Wednesday in San Francisco federal court said that after...
Recession drumbeat gets louder as more U.S. CEOs strike mellow note for 2023
(Reuters) – Corporate America is starting to feel the chill of a looming recession as top executives from companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Walmart Inc and United Airlines paint a grim economic picture for the coming year. A survey by the Business Roundtable of top U.S. CEOs...
Britain reforms finance to exploit Brexit and ‘turbocharge’ growth
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain set out 30 measures to overhaul the financial sector on Friday, including a repeal of ‘burdensome’ EU rules the government says will unlock investment and maintain the City of London as one of the most competitive financial hubs in the world. The planned...
Disney+ streaming service launches with major advertisers
(Reuters) – The ad-supported version of the Disney+ service launched Thursday, attracting major advertisers from different sectors, bringing in new revenue as Walt Disney Co strives to push its streaming business into profitability. Disney Advertising President Rita Ferro said more than 100 brands, from Mattel Inc to Marriott Hotels...
TSX futures muted as gold prices slip; U.S. jobs data in focus
(Reuters) – Futures tracking Canada’s resources-heavy main stock index were subdued on Thursday as gold prices slipped, while investors awaited U.S. labor data to gauge the Federal Reserve’s next policy move amid growing fears of a recession. Futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat, while those tracking...
Berkeley holds back investments amid tough housing climate
(Reuters) – Berkeley Group said it would hold off land purchases in the near term to conserve cash as the high-end homebuilder grapples with a fall in bookings and rising cancellations as Britain’s housing sector comes under pressure. British homebuilders are facing falling house prices and weak demand...
Jana ratchets up pressure on Freshpet, recruits Schmidt to campaign
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The activist investor pushing Freshpet Inc to consider selling itself is ratcheting up the pressure on the pet-food company by recruiting industry expert Kurt Schmidt to help with its campaign and possibly serve as director candidate, people familiar with the matter said. Jana Partners LLC,...
