Benzinga
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga
ConocoPhillips Unusual Options Activity For December 06
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ConocoPhillips COP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan
Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...
Apple Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?
Apple Inc AAPL shares are extending losses Tuesday afternoon following reports that the Cupertino-based company has scaled back self-driving plans and pushed its electric vehicle launch date out to 2026. What To Know: Apple has not made any official announcements about a potential self-driving electric vehicle, but rumors of such...
Inflation Leads to Record Rise in 401(k) ‘Hardship’ Withdrawals: Why To Avoid Them If Possible
The toll inflation is continuing to take on Americans has translated to a record number of people taking 401(k) "hardship withdrawals," according to new data, a phenomenon which Vanguard called...
Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst
VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
Rocket Lab USA Is Ready For Liftoff, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine T Liwag reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB with a price target of $10.00. Dedicated space companies have had a tough 2022, including Rocket Lab, said the analyst. Space firms that listed in 2021 are down a median 66%...
Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?
With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...
