SHOCKING: Ocean County Employee Put Up Skit Poking Fun at Jews in Lakewood, Former Employee Alleges [UPDATE – COUNTY INVESTIGATING] [PHOTO]

LAKEWOOD, NJ – A 15-year-old student at a Lakewood Yeshiva was stabbed during a fight reportedly by another student and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition last night. The young male was rushed to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment. According to reports, the teen was stabbed in the abdomen by his attacker during a fight at the school. The stabbing happened at a Yeshiva on Cross Street at around 5 pm. Police have identified a suspect but have not released any further information on the attack. It is reported that the attacker was another teen

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO