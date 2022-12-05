ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

SHOCKING: Ocean County Employee Put Up Skit Poking Fun at Jews in Lakewood, Former Employee Alleges [UPDATE – COUNTY INVESTIGATING] [PHOTO]

 4 days ago
Comments / 24

mamamully
4d ago

they can't handle the truth. its not antisemitism its the TRUTH with some criticism attached. GET OVER YOURSELVES. STOP THE MADNESS OF THIS ORGANIZED CULT...

Stephen Hill
4d ago

I have worked in the road department in the paving crew for like 6 years. I assure you the roads in lakewood are bad because the residents in lakewood do not listen to road closures and detour signs. Those county roads need to have a full replacement (milling and paving) we set up block off roads cones and barrels and the residents of lakewood just push them out of their way. I have had a few close calls and all of them have happened in lakewood. the residents of lakewood don't respect the rules of the road and why should the road department guys put their life at risk for people that don't respect them.

Justin Stokes
4d ago

What was the skit ?? A lady holding up a Costco line to return a bunch of week old bananas she bought last week ?? Because that happened in real life a few weeks ago. Super funny. Everyone in the line loved being held up so she could get money back for bananas. Totally goes against normal stereotypes too.

