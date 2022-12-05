Read full article on original website
Memphis Grizzlies Medical Update
Upon reevaluation, Desmond Bane is progressing in his rehabilitation from a right big toe sprain and sesamoid injury and has been cleared to begin a gradual re-loading protocol. If the toe responds positively to the re-loading protocol, a return to play is projected in 3-4 weeks.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 9
Joel Embiid (PF/C – PHI): $11,500 DraftKings, $11,600 FanDuel. It’s been fun watching Embiid blossom over the past few years. This big man has been the runner-up MVP in back-to-back years, and he might earn more votes this season. Embiid has scored at least 56 DraftKings points in seven of his last eight games, averaging nearly 70 DK points per game in that span! That’s one of the best eight-game stretches you’ll see all year, and it looks even better with LA owning a 25th OPRK against opposing centers.
Paolo Banchero Comes Up Clutch at the Line as Magic Edge Clippers in OT Thriller
Paolo Banchero scored 10 of his 23 points in overtime, including six from the free throw line in the final seven seconds, as the Orlando Magic overcame an 18-point first-quarter deficit to pull out a 116-111 thrilling victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Amway Center. Clutch...
Dejounte Murray (ankle) leaves game vs. Knicks
Update: New developments of this story have been moved here. Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray was forced out of Wednesday’s 113-89 road loss to the New York Knicks with a sprained left ankle in the first quarter. Murray suffered his injury 3 1/2 minutes into the game and added...
Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Game Preview
ORLANDO – “The results will come.”. That’s the message Markelle Fultz and the Orlando Magic are preaching amidst the team’s current nine-game losing streak. Their belief is that by continuing to focus on the minute details – learning from mistakes, bringing high-energy night in and night out, and honing-in on the game plan – the results will eventually take care of themselves.
Yahoo NBA DFS Breakdown: Wednesday, Dec. 7
We have a full 11-game slate on tap Wednesday night in the Association, and several intriguing matchups should be highly competitive and feature some very fruitful performances from a DFS perspective. As customary, we’ll dive into a pair of candidates to consider deploying in your Yahoo lineups, along with one player at each position that may be worth steering clear of.
Jazz guard Collin Sexton (hamstring) to be reevaluated in 1 week
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will be reevaluated in 1 week after an MRI on Thursday confirmed he has a mild hamstring strain in his right leg, the team announced. Sexton is in his fifth NBA season and first with Utah, where he’s averaging 14.3 points on 49.3% from the field, 3.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per contest during the 2022-23 season.
Kia MVP Ladder: It's Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Luka Doncic tonight
Fling one ladder to the floor only to rise a couple rungs toward the top of the Kia Race to the MVP Ladder. That’s the feat Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off in rebounding from what he called “the ladder incident” in the aftermath of a Nov. 18 loss at Philadelphia. Since that night at Wells Fargo Center, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star has scored at least 30 points in a career-high eight consecutive games in leading the team to a 6-2 record, as it preps for Friday’s road clash against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (10 ET, ESPN).
76ers Host Lakers to Begin Extended Homestand | Gameday Report 25/82
The Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) return to home court on Friday night for their next game, a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (10-14) that tips off a season-long seven game homestand. James Harden returned to game action for the first time in over a month on Monday, a double overtime...
Chuck Checks In - 12.08.2022
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 115 Wizards 111. (Bulls: 10-14, 6-5 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 27 Wizards: Porzingis: 28 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 Wizards: Porzingis: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Caruso: 9. Wizards: Morris: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Wizards missed nine free throws.
Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 called on Jordan Clarkson in the Fourth Quarter of the Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Sarah Todd (Deseret News) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Warriors at Jazz Game. QUESTION: What was the reason/reasons Clarkson was assessed a Flagrant 2?. DAVIS: Replay determined that Clarkson’s contact above the shoulder was deemed both unnecessary and excessive as...
Collin Sexton Injury Update
The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton:. Sexton was examined Thursday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a mild hamstring strain in his right leg. He will be reevaluated in one week. Sexton (6-1, 192,...
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Gets Brutally Honest About The Heat
The pitiful and surprising loss is having some wonder out loud about the future of the team. Charles Barkley was quite frank about his opinion, saying, “It might be time to break the team up and start over.”. Barkley thinks the best approach is to dismantle the team, trade...
"Play Through Some Things" | Reinforcements Expected As Utah Hosts Golden State
Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health. Big changes could be coming for the Utah Jazz. While the team will wait and see how Mike Conley does in pregame warmups, there is a good chance that he and veteran forward Rudy Gay will return to the lineup on Wednesday night.
Preview: Wizards battle Pacers in Indy Friday night
The Pacers (13-12) have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season. Despite being built around a young core, they've managed to win more than half of their games thus far. Similar to the Wizards (11-14), they currently find themselves on a bit of a slide. Both of these teams will be looking to get things back on track heading into the weekend when they clash tonight. Here's all the information you need.
Anthony Davis (illness), LeBron James (ankle) sit out loss to Raptors
Los Angeles Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James sat out Wednesday’s 126-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors with illness and left ankle soreness, respectively. Davis left Tuesday’s 116-102 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers because of the flu, putting a stop to his recent standout play. He came into the game having scored 99 points in his previous two games and had been on a tear over the past 10 as the Lakers went 8-2 to erase most of a horrible start this season.
Pistons, Bogey get rolling in second half to put the Heat on ice
Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 116-96 win over the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. LATE CHARGE – Nobody would want to go into free agency coming off a season where you had to play 82 games against the Miami Heat. The Heat love to play grinding, physical defense that makes their opponent wind up attempting to create something in the final seconds of the shot clock on a preponderance of possessions. They play the same way at the other end. They’re 26th in the NBA in pace and that’s by design. It’s the opposite of they heyday of Lakers Showtime basketball. But it can be brutally effective. When Miami is on its home court and manages to dictate pace as it often does – as it did against the Pistons on Tuesday for more than 24 minutes – it usually bodes well for the Heat. So credit the Pistons for recovering after Miami took an early 17-6 lead in a game where 11 points feels like 25. Miami led by seven with eight minutes to go in the third quarter when the Pistons made their move, outscoring the Heat 24-12 to finish the quarter. Bogan Bogdanovic scored 28 of his 31 in the second half and hit a pair of dagger triples in the fourth quarter, one with six minutes left to put the Pistons up 10 and another less than two minutes later to stretch the lead to 15. Bogdanovic hit 7 of 9 from the 3-point line. The Pistons are now 3-1 in their last four games with wins at Denver, Utah and Miami.
The Chase Down Pod - Mitchell is Dynamite on TNT
Justin and Carter discuss the Cavs getting back to their winning ways at home with a primetime win over LeBron James. Breaking down big time outings from Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and some of their thoughts about the team moving forward. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Dolphins Now Have More All-Star Power Than Miami Heat
The Miami Heat’s subpar start to the season has led many to declare the Dolphins as the better South Florida-based sports team at the moment. Aside from 2016, this is the first season since 2008 where the Dolphins bring more optimism than the Heat. The Dolphins’ success this season...
"A Crazy End To The Game" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Golden State
Head coach Will Hardy knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Granted, the Warriors were playing without starters Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green — but the Jazz were severely hampered also. Leading scorer Lauri Markkanen and veteran point guard Mike Conley missed Wednesday’s showdown with the defending champs.
