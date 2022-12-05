Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 116-96 win over the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. LATE CHARGE – Nobody would want to go into free agency coming off a season where you had to play 82 games against the Miami Heat. The Heat love to play grinding, physical defense that makes their opponent wind up attempting to create something in the final seconds of the shot clock on a preponderance of possessions. They play the same way at the other end. They’re 26th in the NBA in pace and that’s by design. It’s the opposite of they heyday of Lakers Showtime basketball. But it can be brutally effective. When Miami is on its home court and manages to dictate pace as it often does – as it did against the Pistons on Tuesday for more than 24 minutes – it usually bodes well for the Heat. So credit the Pistons for recovering after Miami took an early 17-6 lead in a game where 11 points feels like 25. Miami led by seven with eight minutes to go in the third quarter when the Pistons made their move, outscoring the Heat 24-12 to finish the quarter. Bogan Bogdanovic scored 28 of his 31 in the second half and hit a pair of dagger triples in the fourth quarter, one with six minutes left to put the Pistons up 10 and another less than two minutes later to stretch the lead to 15. Bogdanovic hit 7 of 9 from the 3-point line. The Pistons are now 3-1 in their last four games with wins at Denver, Utah and Miami.

