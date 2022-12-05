PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hundreds of local kids are going to have a warmer winter thanks to a nationwide organization.Operation Warm will be giving away coats to kids in need on Tuesday in Aliquippa.They will give out good-quality coats at Aliquippa Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.Operation Warm delivers coats and shoes to children who need it, such as those in low income areas, homeless shelters, and foster care.But the nonprofit says they provide "more than a coat."They also give emotional warmth, confidence to socialize and succeed, and the hope of a brighter future.Over the past 23 years, Operation Warm has served more than 4 million children in more than 2,000 communities, and its all thanks to those who donate and volunteeer.If you'd like to donate to their wish list on their website and help them reach their goal of $60,000 or find out about volunteer opportunities, click here.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO