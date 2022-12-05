Read full article on original website
Akron High School counselor returns from deployment, surprises students
Staff Sergeant Marvin Grandison said he was glad to be back and is looking forward to reconnecting with his students.
akronschools.com
I PROMISE School Student Recognized
The Partners in Education Academic All Star Award recognizes K-12 students who have exhibited academic achievement, community involvement, citizenship and leadership in and out of the classroom. Davierre Hart, from Akron Public Schools' I PROMISE School, is among those recognized most recently. The Ohio Lottery will continue to recognize Academic...
Cleveland Jewish News
Handling the holidays grief workshop Dec. 12
Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare is offering a “Handling the Holidays” grief workshop with David Hargrave, bereavement counseling professional with Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Dec. 12 at 1900 Akron Road in Wooster. The workshop is free and open to the public, but has limited...
Cleveland Jewish News
Menorah Park
Our community and neighborhood, simply put, provides the spice to our lives. In the midst of a pandemic that has disrupted many of our physical connections and tested our strength, we’ve gained increased awareness that remaining connected to others is important to our emotional and physical health. Neighborhoods provide...
cleveland19.com
Parents, students react to security changes after lockdowns at 2 Akron schools
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Akron schools were locked down Monday after a student was found with a gun and parents and students were quick to react on Tuesday morning. “I was just in fourth block and we just got the call for the lock down,” said Firestone senior Daniel Welty. “Kinda happens often enough that you get used to it but it’s still kinda scary, y’know.”
Nordonia High coach accused of inappropriate conduct with student
A Nordonia High School employee has resigned after allegations were made about his inappropriate behavior on social media.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rebekah Dorman
Rebekah Dorman has always had a professional and personal focus on improving the lives of children and families facing challenges like poverty and mental illness. Before founding Kadima Consulting, the Beachwood resident was a developmental psychologist. She has held various positions in the nonprofit world, including vice president of Applewood Centers, where she created programs for families of children with chronic health issues, a home visiting program for low-income families and a stress management program for teens in foster care.
cleveland19.com
Bedford City Schools closed again Wednesday
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - All Bedford City Schools are closed Wednesday so staff can “review, adjust and practice safety protocols,” according to Bedford City Schools officials. Classes were cancelled Tuesday after a threat was received online. Bedford police, along with the Cleveland FBI office and several SEALE departments,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Heather Schlang
Helping others is a full-time job for Heather Schlang. She has dedicated her days to the betterment of youth lives, specifically those in need, through her work for Share What You Wear, an initiative of the National Council of Jewish Women / Cleveland. Schlang was born in North Olmsted and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Julia DiBaggio
For Clevelander Julia DiBaggio, making a difference can take a lot of forms. Whether it’s at her job as program director of the Ohio Israel Ag & CleanTech Initiative at the Negev Foundation or serving as vice president of Beth Israel-The West Temple’s board, helping uplift local, national and international communities is paramount for DiBaggio.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Cleveland Jewish News
Budish cites successes in final State of the County address
As his final term nears a close, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish delivered his seventh and final State of the County address Dec. 9. In the virtual address, Budish provided the community with a review of his eight years in office, from accomplishments, challenges and how he worked to lay the foundation for the future. He focused in on five major steps.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rebecca Bar-Shain
Finding ways to support one’s community, both big and small, is a cornerstone of University Heights resident Rebecca Bar-Shain’s life. As a certified financial planner/partner at Cedar Brook Group in Mayfield Heights, Bar-Shain guides clients through their financial lives, finding solutions and pathways to their goals. As a community member, she gives her time to institutions like the Jewish Family Service Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Fuchs Mizrachi School.
Cleveland Jewish News
The Yanowitz Family
For the Yanowitz family, giving back is a tradition ingrained through the generations, going back at least to the 1800s when Donna Yanowitz’s grandfather helped found and lead a synagogue in the family’s hometown of Duluth, Minn. The Yanowitz family, this year’s Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers Generation Award honorees, embody the prinicple of l’dor v’dor, generation to generation as philanthropy and community involvement have always been central to their lives.
Cleveland Jewish News
Alan Rosskamm
When Clevelanders hear the name Alan Rosskamm, many associate him with his 12-year tenure as CEO of Breakthrough Public Schools, a network of public nonprofit charter schools in Cleveland dedicated to giving inner-city students more high-quality education options, or his time as president and CEO of Jo-Ann Stores from 1985 to 2006, where he also served on its board of directors until the company went private in 2011.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jim Strassman
Over the decades, Jim Strassman has run his own insurance agency and set an example for corporate giving and citizenship with his commitment to nonprofits in the Jewish and general community. Many charity runs have been sponsored by Strassman Insurance Services – for Jewish and general causes – and he...
Bedford schools close due to threat
All Bedford city schools are closed on Tuesday due to a threatening message.
Cleveland Jewish News
Stewart Kohl
For Stewart Kohl, co-CEO of the Riverside Company, making a difference in the community is personal, whether it be his early influences or his inspiration for giving today. This desire to help others came first from his parents and their desire to make the world a better place. Kohl said his parents were civically and politically engaged throughout his life, and their example shaped his approach to life.
Cleveland Jewish News
Emma Claire Ginsberg
Emma Claire Ginsberg will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Dec. 10, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Emma is the daughter of Meredith and Jeremy Ginsberg of Beachwood and the sister of Simon. She is the granddaughter of Diane and Melvin Ginsberg. Emma attends Gross Schechter Day School. She enjoys rocket building, ice skating and tennis. For her mitzvah project, Emma is collecting donations and assembling baskets for comfort items for patients at Seidman Cancer Center.
Cleveland Jewish News
GCC pushes for juvenile justice reform in Cuyahoga County
Greater Cleveland Congregations shared information and called on Cuyahoga County to address the high rate of discretionary juvenile bindover during a public action Dec. 6 at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church in Cleveland. Bindover refers to the process of transferring juveniles under 18 – and as young as 14 in Ohio...
