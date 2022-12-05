AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Akron schools were locked down Monday after a student was found with a gun and parents and students were quick to react on Tuesday morning. “I was just in fourth block and we just got the call for the lock down,” said Firestone senior Daniel Welty. “Kinda happens often enough that you get used to it but it’s still kinda scary, y’know.”

AKRON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO