Russia's Bout feels terrible, wants drawings back from U.S. -TASS
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife.
Canada proposes overhauling foreign investment rules to tackle security risks
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada on Wednesday proposed beefing up its foreign investment rules to give the government greater power to scrutinize and potentially block overseas deals that bring national security risks. The proposed amendments would be the biggest overhaul to the Investment Canada Act (ICA) since 2009 and come...
U.S. lawmakers urge Biden to use authority to guarantee rail sick leave
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – More than 70 lawmakers including Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday urged President Joe Biden to take executive action to guarantee rail workers paid sick days. On Dec. 2, Biden signed legislation to block a national U.S. railroad strike that could have devastated...
Yellen says U.S. listening to Europe’s concerns over new climate law
FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said the Biden administration was listening to concerns raised by European allies over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, a $430 billion green energy subsidy package. Many European Union countries fear their companies will be unfairly disadvantaged by...
Yellen says no reason to believe Russia involved in decision to block ships from Mediterranean
FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters on Thursday that the Biden administration had no reason to believe the Russian government was involved in a decision by Turkey to block ships from transiting to the Mediterranean Sea. Yellen also said the administration saw no...
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Explosions in Crimea, Belgorod, as Kremlin Says It's Vulnerable to Attacks
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed reporters shortly after Russia said it downed a drone in Crimea.
Explainer-What happens to Peru’s former president Castillo now?
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s former president Pedro Castillo was ousted from power on Wednesday in an impeachment vote after failing in his bid to stay in power by dissolving Congress. Vice President Dina Boluarte was swiftly sworn in to replace him and Castillo was arrested. But what happens...
Saudi Arabia wants ties with both China and U.S., says foreign minister
RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Thursday after a China-Arab summit hosted by Riyadh that the kingdom wants to cooperate with both the United States and China – economic rivals – and that while competition was good, polarisation was not. Prince Faisal bin...
U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington in short term
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday. Frustrations over China’s strict COVID-19 prevention measures boiled over into...
Belarus to allow transit of Ukraine grain for export from Lithuania – U.N
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Belarus told the United Nations on Friday that it would accept, without preconditions, the transit of Ukrainian grains through its territory for export from Lithuanian ports, a U.N. spokesman said. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Belarus Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich in New York...
Exclusive-Canada’s critical-mineral strategy aims to accelerate permitting
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will unveil a new strategy on Friday to ramp up production and processing of critical minerals vital to power electric vehicle (EV) batteries, according to a copy of the strategy paper seen by Reuters. The government will review the permitting process with a view to...
Trump news – live: Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago classified documents
A judge has denied a request by Department of Justice prosecutors to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt of court for not fully complying with a subpoena to return all of the government documents he is accused of illegally keeping after leaving the White House.Mr Trump’s lawyers claimed in federal court that he has fulfilled subpoena requests to provide papers in his personal possession, while prosecutors say searches carried out on the former president’s behalf have not been satisfactory. The judge instead urged the two sides to resolve the dispute themselves, sources told ABC News.It comes as the January...
Peru’s Castillo detained in same jail as ex-leader Fujimori, source says
LIMA (Reuters) – Ousted Peruvian leader Pedro Castillo has been detained in a police prison in Lima where another former president, Alberto Fujimori, is also being held, a judicial source told Reuters on Thursday. Castillo was removed from office on Wednesday in an impeachment trial, after he tried to...
Beaming Croatian PM celebrates World Cup stunner at EUMED summit
ALICANTE, Spain (Reuters) – Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic could not hide his joy on Friday evening at a summit of EU Mediterranean countries after his country beat hot favourites Brazil on penalties to advance to the World Cup semi-finals. “This was certainly the most exciting meeting of the...
Griner swap reveals dilemma US faces in freeing detainees
Over the last year, to free Americans held abroad, the U.S. has swapped a Taliban drug lord, a Russian pilot imprisoned for a scheme to distribute cocaine, and a Russian arms dealer
US basketball star Griner back home after Russia prisoner swap
American basketball star Brittney Griner was taken to a US Army base in Texas for a medical checkup on Friday after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for a notorious arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Robert Whetstone, a spokesman for the Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, said the 32-year-old Griner, who is from Texas, was taken to the facility "as is standard protocol."
