104.1 WIKY

Canada proposes overhauling foreign investment rules to tackle security risks

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada on Wednesday proposed beefing up its foreign investment rules to give the government greater power to scrutinize and potentially block overseas deals that bring national security risks. The proposed amendments would be the biggest overhaul to the Investment Canada Act (ICA) since 2009 and come...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. lawmakers urge Biden to use authority to guarantee rail sick leave

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – More than 70 lawmakers including Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday urged President Joe Biden to take executive action to guarantee rail workers paid sick days. On Dec. 2, Biden signed legislation to block a national U.S. railroad strike that could have devastated...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Yellen says U.S. listening to Europe’s concerns over new climate law

FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said the Biden administration was listening to concerns raised by European allies over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, a $430 billion green energy subsidy package. Many European Union countries fear their companies will be unfairly disadvantaged by...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
104.1 WIKY

Explainer-What happens to Peru’s former president Castillo now?

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s former president Pedro Castillo was ousted from power on Wednesday in an impeachment vote after failing in his bid to stay in power by dissolving Congress. Vice President Dina Boluarte was swiftly sworn in to replace him and Castillo was arrested. But what happens...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington in short term

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday. Frustrations over China’s strict COVID-19 prevention measures boiled over into...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Belarus to allow transit of Ukraine grain for export from Lithuania – U.N

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Belarus told the United Nations on Friday that it would accept, without preconditions, the transit of Ukrainian grains through its territory for export from Lithuanian ports, a U.N. spokesman said. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Belarus Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich in New York...
NEW YORK STATE
104.1 WIKY

Exclusive-Canada’s critical-mineral strategy aims to accelerate permitting

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will unveil a new strategy on Friday to ramp up production and processing of critical minerals vital to power electric vehicle (EV) batteries, according to a copy of the strategy paper seen by Reuters. The government will review the permitting process with a view to...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago classified documents

A judge has denied a request by Department of Justice prosecutors to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt of court for not fully complying with a subpoena to return all of the government documents he is accused of illegally keeping after leaving the White House.Mr Trump’s lawyers claimed in federal court that he has fulfilled subpoena requests to provide papers in his personal possession, while prosecutors say searches carried out on the former president’s behalf have not been satisfactory. The judge instead urged the two sides to resolve the dispute themselves, sources told ABC News.It comes as the January...
104.1 WIKY

Peru’s Castillo detained in same jail as ex-leader Fujimori, source says

LIMA (Reuters) – Ousted Peruvian leader Pedro Castillo has been detained in a police prison in Lima where another former president, Alberto Fujimori, is also being held, a judicial source told Reuters on Thursday. Castillo was removed from office on Wednesday in an impeachment trial, after he tried to...
104.1 WIKY

Beaming Croatian PM celebrates World Cup stunner at EUMED summit

ALICANTE, Spain (Reuters) – Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic could not hide his joy on Friday evening at a summit of EU Mediterranean countries after his country beat hot favourites Brazil on penalties to advance to the World Cup semi-finals. “This was certainly the most exciting meeting of the...
AFP

US basketball star Griner back home after Russia prisoner swap

American basketball star Brittney Griner was taken to a US Army base in Texas for a medical checkup on Friday after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for a notorious arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Robert Whetstone, a spokesman for the Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, said the 32-year-old Griner, who is from Texas, was taken to the facility "as is standard protocol."
SAN ANTONIO, TX

