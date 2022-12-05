Read full article on original website
Related
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: VulcanForms, HoPro3D and Fortius
Wire DED microstructure metal wire developer Fortius Metals has received an investment of $2 million by AM Ventures. The company is a spin out of Elementum and makes wires that lead to better mechanical properties in Wire DED parts. Whereas the DED market is exploding in the number of OEMs and there is expanding interest, especially in oil and gas there have been very few companies that have worked on making better wire. Stock wire has been used and only Voestalpine has made specialized wire. If it holds true that better properties can result then Fortius´ market entry seems very timely.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: LEGO, Polyimide and 3DOS
LEGO have released a limited edition LEGO pogo stick that probably is made of Arkema PA 11 on powder bed fusion and probably colored using Dye Mansion. The 500 pogo sticks were made to commemorate a crowd funded LEGO book. The pogo sticks are currently on eBay for $300 to $1600 per piece. This is an example of LEGO´s deepening use of 3D printing after its Duck model which we believe was made using Evolve Additive´s STEP technology. Its also an example of a firm doing ´fan service´ with limited edition models. Rather than extract a lot of monetary value or just by making desirable limited editions guaranteed to sell out LEGO is getting feedback, building support and making core fans happy with 3D printed products. This could be a model for future 3D printing implementations in mass manufacturing.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, December 8, 2022: New 3D Printers, Concrete Beams, & More
We’re starting with a new 3D printer in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as Peopoly announces its newly upgraded XXL V2, a massive MSLA system with higher resolution. In continuing news from the recent formnext, WASP presented 3D printers for recycled materials and customized serial production, and BigRep announced a partnership with German standardization authority umati to create a new common framework for machine integration in additive manufacturing. Finally, Minimass is a 3D printed concrete beam that’s much less wasteful.
3DPrint.com
The Women Trailblazing the Tiktok 3D Printing Scene, Part Three
3D printing was once only seen as a technology reserved only for professionals. It was difficult and expensive to obtain a system before desktop 3D printers began proliferating at the start of the last decade. However, today, 3D printing is booming, and while we know that it is being used by nearly every major manufacturer in the world at some level, it is also extremely popular on TikTok.
California witness says fast moving object was rectangle shaped
Sebastopol, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Sebastopol reported watching a rectangle-shaped object with a single line of lights running underneath that flashed in order at about 8:30 p.m. on September 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
theoldmotor.com
California Parking Lot Filled With 1950s and 1960s Vehicles
Parking lot images are always interesting because they show a representative slice of vehicles on the road at the time. The lead photograph and the enlargeable views of it below were taken of a municipal parking facility lot in Santa Ana, CA, late in 1959 or 1960. American cars and...
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
3DPrint.com
What’s the Deal with Metal Binder Jet 3D Printing?
90 to 95 percent of the part files I received as a Regional Technical Manager for Desktop Metal were designed and proved out for another manufacturing process. Companies all over the map were looking for a better alternative for producing their components, sometimes because of supply chain issues, such as extremely long lead times (the longest I heard was 42 weeks).
MotorAuthority
Watch Travis Pastrana hoon his 865-hp Subaru wagon in Gymkhana 2022
It's been well over a decade since rally driver and entrepreneur Ken Block released his first Gymkhana video, which starred a rally-prepped 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STI, and is still thoroughly exciting despite the lack of flair found in later videos in the series. Block in 2018 finally decided to...
US-based startup claims its VTOL will have Mach 0.66 cruise speed and over 11,000 miles of range
The company claims the aerial vehicle can top any regular airliner.
3DPrint.com
Sparc Technologies Breaks Ground on Facility for Graphene 3D Printing Materials
Australian startup Sparc Technologies, a materials science company focused on developing industrial applications for graphene, announced that it has begun construction of a production facility devoted to graphene-based additive manufacturing (AM) materials. At the new site, located in Adelaide, Sparc intends to build up its production capacity for graphene-based coatings and composites to commercial scale.
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
3DPrint.com
Team Penske Adds a Stratasys SLA to 3D Printing Repertoire
Team Penske, a legend in motor racing, looks to continue its winning ways with its newest addition: the Stratasys Neo800 3D printer. The purchase was recently announced by Stratasys and will sit alongside Team Penske’s growing collection of 3D printers. This will be the team’s first stereolithography-based 3D printer and will be used to manufacture scale model components for aerodynamic testing.
Fisherman Catches Strange Jelly Creature in Lake
The outside looks like a rock but the inside is like clear jello.
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
MIT engineers' record-breaking information system is 1,000 times faster than traditional method
In groundbreaking news, MIT announced on November 30 that engineers at the Lincoln Laboratory had broken the record for the fastest laser link from space with its TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) system. The TBIRD payload, launched into orbit in May 2022, has sent down data at a speed of up...
3DPrint.com
Rousselot and Gelomics to Create Ready-to-Use 3D Cell Culture Kits
Earlier this year, Rousselot Biomedical, a strategic segment established within Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) in 2018, launched a cobranding program to pair its own expertise in biomedical gelatins with some of the top biotechnology companies in order to speed up the development of new medical devices and medicines. The latest cobranding partner in the program is Australia-based Gelomics, which provides fully integrated 3D cell, organoid, and tissue culture technologies. Together, the two will work to create what Rousselot says will be the world’s first ready-to-use 3D cell culture kits based on its X-PURE GelMA material.
Vietnamese Tesla Rival Files to Go Public
VinFast, the Vietnam-based electric-vehicle maker, is shifting into high gear. The company on Dec. 7 said it had filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol VFS. The number of shares to be offered...
3DPrint.com
Why Did HP Kill off its Full-Color 3D Printer?
The full-color HP Jet Fusion 580 3D printer was a fantastic machine; however, HP’s decision to cease production of the system is shrouded in mystery. Nonetheless, there are fascinating takeaways from this product and its eventual demise. For instance, the 580 was designed by a completely different team than...
gcaptain.com
New Kite System for Ships Trialed on Transatlantic Voyage
France-based wind propulsion specialist Airseas is sharing the first footage of its automated kite system Seawing in use during transatlantic sea trials. The trial took place on board the roll-on/roll-off ship Ville de Bordeaux as it transported aircraft components between Europe and the United States. With the release of the new footage, Airseas is also announcing the successful completion of the crucial initial stages of sea trials.
Comments / 0