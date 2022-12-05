ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Russian Leader Looks 'Critically Ill' During Chilling Nuclear War Warning To Ukraine

Concerns over Vladimir Putin’s allegedly deteriorating health grew this week after the Russian leader appeared swollen and “critically ill” during a meeting, RadarOnline.com has learned.Putin’s appearance was called into question after the 70-year-old Russian president appeared via video for a meeting with his own Human Rights Council.During the meeting, Putin’s face and hands appeared more swollen than usual. He was also seen shaking his hands uncontrollably during the meeting, something that some sources suggest is a result of the leader’s ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. Also shocking were Putin’s remarks regarding Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. While the Russian president...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Britain reforms finance to exploit Brexit and ‘turbocharge’ growth

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain set out 30 measures to overhaul the financial sector on Friday, including a repeal of ‘burdensome’ EU rules the government says will unlock investment and maintain the City of London as one of the most competitive financial hubs in the world. The planned...
Ex-JPMorgan, Credit Suisse trader convicted at U.S. spoofing trial

(Reuters) – A former trader at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Credit Suisse was convicted of fraud in U.S. court on Friday for scheming to manipulate precious metals futures through a trading tactic known as spoofing, prosecutors said. A Chicago jury found Christopher Jordan, 51, guilty of wire fraud...
Thai financial system stable but could be exposed to global risks -central bank

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s financial system is resilient but stability could be affected by an abrupt change in the global financial market, which warrants close monitoring, the central bank said on Friday. Potential impacts include deterioration in debt serviceability of households and smaller businesses if the global economy...
Factbox-Paul Whelan, ex-U.S. Marine jailed in Russia on spying charges

(Reuters) – Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine serving a 16-year sentence in a Russian penal colony on espionage charges, did not figure in a prisoner exchange on Thursday involving U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, despite months of speculation that he would be included. Here are some facts about...
Dozens killed as jihadist groups clash in eastern Mali

BAMAKO (Reuters) – Dozens of civilians have been killed and hundreds displaced over several days of heavy fighting between rival Islamist groups in Mali’s restive east, local government officials said on Thursday. Jihadists linked to Islamic State have been clashing with local al Qaeda affiliates over territory in...
Pakistan’s court endorses settlement with Barrick Gold over mining project

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s supreme court on Friday endorsed a settlement with Barrick Gold to resume mining the Reko Diq, one of the world’s biggest copper and gold deposits sites in the country’s southwest, a court order showed. The short order was read out by the...
Greek parliament approves spy operations reforms

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece’s parliament on Friday passed a bill reforming the country’s intelligence service (EYP) and banning the sale of spyware as the government tries to mitigate the impact of a phone tapping scandal still under investigation. The case has turned up the heat on the...
Power outage plunges parts of Paris into darkness; technical glitch blamed

PARIS (Reuters) – Several districts of southern Paris were plunged into darkness on Thursday night due to a power outage that French grid operator RTE tied to a technical glitch on an electrical transformer of energy supplier Enedis. The incident comes amid worries that power blackouts could cripple infrastructure...
U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington in short term

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday. Frustrations over China’s strict COVID-19 prevention measures boiled over into...
Canada authorizes first bivalent booster shot for 5 to 11 year-olds

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada on Friday authorized Pfizer-Biontech’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster for children 5 to 11 years of age, according to statement from Health Canada. Pfizer-BioNTech’s shots are designed to target the BA.4/BA.5 variants of Omicron as well as the original coronavirus variant, and is the first...
Experts say cheap public transport could ease German inflation

BERLIN (Reuters) – German inflation could cool in the coming months as a result of a low-cost public transport ticket agreed to by political leaders, experts said on Friday, with one pointing to the power of government measures to swiftly ease price pressures. ING chief economist Carsten Brzeski said...

