Plano, TX

Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco

Frisco has the meats... this town is full of great BBQ joints, offering the flavors, sides, desserts and service that we all love about Texas BBQ. Check out this list of where to go for BBQ in Frisco. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews and...
FRISCO, TX
Here are the 8 best burger joints in the Plano area

Not all burgers are created equal. In Plano, there’s a wide variety of amazing burger joints that are sure to satisfy your craving. From classic, old-fashioned burgers to creative flavor combinations, Plano has it all. Check out this list of the 8 best burger spots in the Plano area...
PLANO, TX
Frisco ISD anticipates July completion date for its first ever intermediate school

As Frisco ISD looks ahead to 2023, it is gearing up to welcome students to the district’s first campus of its kind in the fall season. Wortham Intermediate School, opening in fall 2023, will be the first FISD school serving fifth and sixth grade students in one building. The school, located in the Craig Ranch community in McKinney, will feed into Scoggins Middle School and Emerson High School.
FRISCO, TX
Carrollton awards 13 local companies Environmental Leadership Award

Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to award 13 local companies the Environmental Leadership Award thanks to their commitment toward maintaining a sustainable community in Carrollton. The City of Carrollton Environmental Services Department recognized these companies for their commitment to environmental principles. Mayor Steve Babick introduced the Environmental...
CARROLLTON, TX
Plano-based PepsiCo to eliminate hundreds of corporate positions, including some in Plano, report states

Plano-based PepsiCo announced it is eliminating hundreds of corporate jobs in North American, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The Journal reports the layoffs will affect employees in its food and beverage business not only in Plano, but also in Chicago and Purchase, New York. The company’s beverage unit is expected to be hit harder by the cuts because the snacks unit already shrank its workforce through a voluntary retirement program, according to the Journal.
PLANO, TX
Celina, regional representatives celebrate Dallas North Tollway extension

The first time I turned onto the brand new portion of the Dallas North Tollway extension in Celina, most of it was swathed in darkness. I had never ventured onto the new concrete ribbon of the new service roads that stretched northward beyond FM 428, but the evening of Sunday, Dec. 4, it felt like the right time. The northbound route cut through the stretches of land that I had not previously been able to observe up close, and nearby lights marking different spots in the city of Celina glittered to my right.
CELINA, TX
Allen News Roundup: Allen ISD students place in All Region

Allen ISD middle school students recently competed for spots in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region 25 Middle School Bands and 38 students won a spot. Visit bit.ly/3UtkZdZ to see who all earned honors. City offers free sprinkler evaluation.
ALLEN, TX
Allen Business Briefs: Two new developments approved

The Allen City Council approved two new entertainment attractions scheduled to open in 2023 at The Farm in Allen. Chicken N Pickle is a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar, pickleball courts and a variety of yard games. Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle currently has six locations throughout the United States, with six more planned for 2023. High 5 is an upscale Austin-based experiential entertainment chain offering bowling, laser tag, ax throwing, escape rooms and a miniature golf course. This High 5 location will be the first one in North Texas.
ALLEN, TX
Get in the holiday spirit by visiting a Dickens Christmas in downtown Plano

Haggard Park in downtown Plano was transformed into a winter wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 3, for the Dickens in Downtown Plano annual holiday event. The snow slide, photos with Santa, H-E-B hot air balloons and the entertainment in McCall Plaza and downtown Plano were all highlights of the event.
PLANO, TX
Planning development denied to maintain Carrollton’s city image

The Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission met on earlier this month to address several public hearing items that would amend zoning maps. The first public hearing item was to consider an ordinance amending the zoning to establish a specific use permit for an automobile or light load truck sales on a property zoned as a Light Industrial District located at 2001 Midway Road, Suite 121. The request for the specific use permit would require an amendment of the official zoning map.
CARROLLTON, TX
Allen Planning and Zoning passes downtown rezoning on to council

A zoning change for Downtown Allen has been recommended to Allen City Council. The city held its first public hearing regarding possible zoning changes to its downtown to attract more community members and create a gathering center for residents.
ALLEN, TX
Devin Hasson's 5-Star Spotlight: Here are a few Eastside Dallas County student-athletes who have shined around the area

There's no shortage of noteworthy performances turned in by student-athletes around the area. Each week, Star Local Media's sports staff will recognize five student-athletes from their respective coverage areas as part of its 5-Star Spotlight. Here are a few athletes from sports reporter Devin Hasson's Eastside Dallas County coverage area...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Frisco Station open space agreement gets green light from city council

Frisco is moving forward on an agreement with the Frisco Station development that will allow for improvements to the site’s open space. Approval of the Frisco City Council’s consent agenda during a Tuesday meeting gave the green light for Frisco City Manager Wes Pierson to execute a development agreement between the city and Frisco Station. According to a city memo authored by Frisco Assistant City Manager Ben Brezina, the agreement outlines how the city will invest park fees that come from the Frisco Station development back into the open space.
FRISCO, TX
The Leader Business Briefs: CDBG funding information and ribbon cuttings

The Community Grants Division will hold a second public hearing to gather input on neighborhood needs, social service priorities, and affordable housing issues for the upcoming 2023-2024 program year in Lewisville. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m., Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles Street. The CDBG Advisory Committee is tasked by the city council to set priorities and select projects to be funded with CDBG grants. Comments received during the public meetings will be considered in how CDBG funds are spent for the upcoming year.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Frisco Police seek information regarding vehicle that struck juvenile

Frisco police are seeking information after sharing that a vehicle struck a juvenile on Nov. 18. According to a social media post from the department, a vehicle struck a juvenile pedestrian at approximately 6 p.m. on Nov. 18. The incident occurred in front of Rock Hill High School on Coit Road. The vehicle then fled the scene, police said.

