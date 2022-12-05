Read full article on original website
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
Rental Scooters Expected to Return to Dallas In WeeksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco
Frisco has the meats... this town is full of great BBQ joints, offering the flavors, sides, desserts and service that we all love about Texas BBQ. Check out this list of where to go for BBQ in Frisco. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews and...
Here are the 8 best burger joints in the Plano area
Not all burgers are created equal. In Plano, there’s a wide variety of amazing burger joints that are sure to satisfy your craving. From classic, old-fashioned burgers to creative flavor combinations, Plano has it all. Check out this list of the 8 best burger spots in the Plano area...
Frisco ISD anticipates July completion date for its first ever intermediate school
As Frisco ISD looks ahead to 2023, it is gearing up to welcome students to the district’s first campus of its kind in the fall season. Wortham Intermediate School, opening in fall 2023, will be the first FISD school serving fifth and sixth grade students in one building. The school, located in the Craig Ranch community in McKinney, will feed into Scoggins Middle School and Emerson High School.
Carrollton awards 13 local companies Environmental Leadership Award
Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to award 13 local companies the Environmental Leadership Award thanks to their commitment toward maintaining a sustainable community in Carrollton. The City of Carrollton Environmental Services Department recognized these companies for their commitment to environmental principles. Mayor Steve Babick introduced the Environmental...
Looking for the best BBQ in McKinney? Here are 5 that come highly recommended.
Texas is known for our food being “bigger and better,” and our BBQ is no exception. From prime brisket to delicious homemade sides, we found 5 of the highest rated barbecue spots in McKinney along with their specialties.
Plano-based PepsiCo to eliminate hundreds of corporate positions, including some in Plano, report states
Plano-based PepsiCo announced it is eliminating hundreds of corporate jobs in North American, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The Journal reports the layoffs will affect employees in its food and beverage business not only in Plano, but also in Chicago and Purchase, New York. The company’s beverage unit is expected to be hit harder by the cuts because the snacks unit already shrank its workforce through a voluntary retirement program, according to the Journal.
Celina, regional representatives celebrate Dallas North Tollway extension
The first time I turned onto the brand new portion of the Dallas North Tollway extension in Celina, most of it was swathed in darkness. I had never ventured onto the new concrete ribbon of the new service roads that stretched northward beyond FM 428, but the evening of Sunday, Dec. 4, it felt like the right time. The northbound route cut through the stretches of land that I had not previously been able to observe up close, and nearby lights marking different spots in the city of Celina glittered to my right.
Portillo’s hopes to open up in The Colony before the end of the year
North Texas residents won’t have to wait much longer for Portillo’s Chicago-style food to be available in their area, as the restaurant is slated to open before the end of the year. Portillo’s announced in March 2022 that they would be opening their first location in the Lone...
Allen News Roundup: Allen ISD students place in All Region
Allen ISD middle school students recently competed for spots in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region 25 Middle School Bands and 38 students won a spot. Visit bit.ly/3UtkZdZ to see who all earned honors. City offers free sprinkler evaluation.
Allen Business Briefs: Two new developments approved
The Allen City Council approved two new entertainment attractions scheduled to open in 2023 at The Farm in Allen. Chicken N Pickle is a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar, pickleball courts and a variety of yard games. Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle currently has six locations throughout the United States, with six more planned for 2023. High 5 is an upscale Austin-based experiential entertainment chain offering bowling, laser tag, ax throwing, escape rooms and a miniature golf course. This High 5 location will be the first one in North Texas.
Learn about the GM of Watters Creek village and some of the programs coming to Allen this coming holiday season
Michael Tumulty is the general manager of Watters Creek Village. With 22 years of experience of commercial real estate experience, he works with DuWest Realty to ensure Allen community members have a thriving shopping center. How did you get involved with Watters Creek?
Get in the holiday spirit by visiting a Dickens Christmas in downtown Plano
Haggard Park in downtown Plano was transformed into a winter wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 3, for the Dickens in Downtown Plano annual holiday event. The snow slide, photos with Santa, H-E-B hot air balloons and the entertainment in McCall Plaza and downtown Plano were all highlights of the event.
Frisco looks at next steps for Grand Park
The two words added to a Frisco City Council Work Session slideshow on Tuesday, Dec. 6, were a succinct way to ask a big question.
A trip to Little Elm is worth it to view the Lights on the Lake display this holiday season
Lights on The Lake is happening every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Lakefront in Little Elm. The event offers pictures with Santa, a hot air balloon glow, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and an ice skating rink. There will also be food trucks, vendors, and live music and dance performances on site.
Planning development denied to maintain Carrollton’s city image
The Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission met on earlier this month to address several public hearing items that would amend zoning maps. The first public hearing item was to consider an ordinance amending the zoning to establish a specific use permit for an automobile or light load truck sales on a property zoned as a Light Industrial District located at 2001 Midway Road, Suite 121. The request for the specific use permit would require an amendment of the official zoning map.
Allen Planning and Zoning passes downtown rezoning on to council
A zoning change for Downtown Allen has been recommended to Allen City Council. The city held its first public hearing regarding possible zoning changes to its downtown to attract more community members and create a gathering center for residents.
Devin Hasson's 5-Star Spotlight: Here are a few Eastside Dallas County student-athletes who have shined around the area
There's no shortage of noteworthy performances turned in by student-athletes around the area. Each week, Star Local Media's sports staff will recognize five student-athletes from their respective coverage areas as part of its 5-Star Spotlight. Here are a few athletes from sports reporter Devin Hasson's Eastside Dallas County coverage area...
Frisco Station open space agreement gets green light from city council
Frisco is moving forward on an agreement with the Frisco Station development that will allow for improvements to the site’s open space. Approval of the Frisco City Council’s consent agenda during a Tuesday meeting gave the green light for Frisco City Manager Wes Pierson to execute a development agreement between the city and Frisco Station. According to a city memo authored by Frisco Assistant City Manager Ben Brezina, the agreement outlines how the city will invest park fees that come from the Frisco Station development back into the open space.
The Leader Business Briefs: CDBG funding information and ribbon cuttings
The Community Grants Division will hold a second public hearing to gather input on neighborhood needs, social service priorities, and affordable housing issues for the upcoming 2023-2024 program year in Lewisville. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m., Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles Street. The CDBG Advisory Committee is tasked by the city council to set priorities and select projects to be funded with CDBG grants. Comments received during the public meetings will be considered in how CDBG funds are spent for the upcoming year.
Frisco Police seek information regarding vehicle that struck juvenile
Frisco police are seeking information after sharing that a vehicle struck a juvenile on Nov. 18. According to a social media post from the department, a vehicle struck a juvenile pedestrian at approximately 6 p.m. on Nov. 18. The incident occurred in front of Rock Hill High School on Coit Road. The vehicle then fled the scene, police said.
