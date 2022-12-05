ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Britain to lay out financial reforms to ‘turbocharge’ growth

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will set out reforms on Friday to ease bank capital rules, one of 30 measures the government says will unlock investment and secure its position as the world’s “foremost financial centre”. “Leaving the EU gives us a golden opportunity to reshape our...
EU markets watchdog raps national regulators over Brexit hubs

LONDON (Reuters) – Regulators in Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands allowed investment funds shifting operations from London to the European Union after Brexit to operate with too few senior staff in their new locations, the EU’s securities watchdog said on Thursday. After Britain voted in 2016 to leave...
Canada proposes overhauling foreign investment rules to tackle security risks

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada on Wednesday proposed beefing up its foreign investment rules to give the government greater power to scrutinize and potentially block overseas deals that bring national security risks. The proposed amendments would be the biggest overhaul to the Investment Canada Act (ICA) since 2009 and come...
Exclusive-Canada’s critical-mineral strategy aims to accelerate permitting

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will unveil a new strategy on Friday to ramp up production and processing of critical minerals vital to power electric vehicle (EV) batteries, according to a copy of the strategy paper seen by Reuters. The government will review the permitting process with a view to...
G7 oil price cap not to blame for Turkey tanker queues, EU says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Group of Seven countries’ price cap on Russian oil is not responsible for a queue of tankers waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean, the European Commission said. The number of vessels queuing...
European house prices may be on the verge of falling, risk watchdog says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European house prices may be on the verge of declining as the economic environment deteriorates and the commercial real estate sector is also at risk, the European Systemic Risk Board, the EU’s financial risk watchdog, said on Thursday. “The real estate cycle in several EU...
Thales-Hitachi railway signalling deal to close later than planned

(Reuters) – Thales now expects the sale of its railway signalling business to Japan’s Hitachi to close in the second half of 2023 as Britain’s competition watchdog intends to open a further review of the transaction, the French firm said on Friday. The companies had previously expected...
Thai financial system stable but could be exposed to global risks -central bank

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s financial system is resilient but stability could be affected by an abrupt change in the global financial market, which warrants close monitoring, the central bank said on Friday. Potential impacts include deterioration in debt serviceability of households and smaller businesses if the global economy...
Recession drumbeat gets louder as more U.S. CEOs strike mellow note for 2023

(Reuters) – Corporate America is starting to feel the chill of a looming recession as top executives from companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Walmart Inc and United Airlines paint a grim economic picture for the coming year. A survey by the Business Roundtable of top U.S. CEOs...
Slovak government at risk of collapse as rivals call no-confidence vote

(Reuters) – The fate of Slovakia’s minority government hung in the balance on Thursday as opposition parties launched a no-confidence motion and the cabinet scrambled to win support for its budget and planned windfall taxes on the energy sector. Opposition groups have accused Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s government...
U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington in short term

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday. Frustrations over China’s strict COVID-19 prevention measures boiled over into...
Philippine economic managers back bill creating sovereign fund

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine economic officials have thrown their support behind the creation of a sovereign wealth fund backed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr amid opposition from some groups due to concerns over the risk of corruption and transparency. The economic managers “strongly support” the proposed sovereign wealth fund...
Netanyahu requests extension on forming Israeli government

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu requested a 14-day extension on Thursday to a deadline for forming a government, citing hold-ups in agreeing on roles for coalition partners, his Likud party said. The request was made in a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who gave Netanyahu...
Exclusive-Chinese grab Russian car market share after Western rivals depart

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Chinese brands account for almost a third of Russia’s car market, data shared with Reuters shows, as the sector more than any other shows China’s growing importance to the economy following the exodus of Western companies. New sales of passenger cars and light commercial...
Portuguese airline TAP running reduced service as two-day strike kicks off

LISBON (Reuters) – Portuguese flag carrier TAP is running a reduced service as its cabin crew stage a two-day strike to demand higher salaries and better working conditions. The strike, called by the national SNPVAC union representing cabin crew staff for Dec. 8-9, had already forced TAP to cancel 360 flights. The airline said it was only operating the “minimum services” decreed by a court.

