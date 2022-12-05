We have another busy week of webinars and events for you, starting with ASTM International’s AM Safety Certificate Course. Velo3D continues its roadshow, and HP is holding a virtual tour, along with sponsoring a webinar, and Stratasys will hold two webinars this week. Markforged will discuss designing hybrid parts, 3D Systems will detail innovations from the past year in plastic and metal AM, 3DHEALS will host a panel discussion on 3D printing and microfluidics, and there are several other options as well. Read on for the details!

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO