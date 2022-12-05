Read full article on original website
AM Forward: Lockheed Martin Taps Sintavia for Metal 3D Printing
On May 2022, President Joe Biden joined five large U.S. manufacturers to announce the launch of AM Forward, an alliance to help smaller domestic suppliers increase their use of 3D printing. Among the initial OEM participants was Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT). Now the defense contractor announced its first action in support of AM Forward through a collaboration with AM supplier Sintavia.
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 11, 2022
We have another busy week of webinars and events for you, starting with ASTM International’s AM Safety Certificate Course. Velo3D continues its roadshow, and HP is holding a virtual tour, along with sponsoring a webinar, and Stratasys will hold two webinars this week. Markforged will discuss designing hybrid parts, 3D Systems will detail innovations from the past year in plastic and metal AM, 3DHEALS will host a panel discussion on 3D printing and microfluidics, and there are several other options as well. Read on for the details!
3D Printing News Briefs, December 10, 2022: Top Workplaces & Nitinol & More
We’re starting with business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs—Elementum 3D hired a new COO, and the Boston Globe named Seurat Technologies a Top Five Place to Work. Moving on, Titomic launched its new D623 System, and is already reporting sales in both Germany and Spain. Finally, Linde showcased a turnkey solution for 3D printing nitinol parts at formnext.
