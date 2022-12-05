Read full article on original website
Ocoee country singer Mark Houghton hosting local music toy drive next week
Ocoee country singer Mark Houghton is hosting his second local music toy drive next week. Houghton is asking residents to bring an unwrapped toy for a child in need while enjoying live music performances. "I've been quite fortunate in my life to be at a good place after putting in...
Foundation Academy student's doughnut chosen to be featured by DG Doughnuts
A Foundation Academy student is enjoying a sweet surprise from local city of Ocoee business DG Doughnuts. Caleb Reid, from Heather Graziotti's third through fifth grade honors students, will have his "Chocolate Lover's Donut" featured by DG Doughnuts at the location. The doughnut is dipped in chocolate fudge icing, topped...
Check off list at Winter Garden’s Holiday Boutique Stroll
Stroll downtown Winter Garden and step into participating shops during the Holiday Boutique Stroll from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Find unique presents while enjoying complimentary light refreshments, in-store raffles, outdoor and indoor specials and promotions, and seasonal merchandise. Look for the balloons at the participating boutiques and make a purchase to enter the grand prize raffle to win gift basket worth more than $400.
Wingrove Estates home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Nov. 19 to 25
A home in Wingrove Estates topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 19 to 25. The home at 8009 Landgrove Court, Orlando, sold Nov. 23, for $820,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,171 square feet of living area. Days on market: 59. DR....
This week in West Orange County history: Dec. 8, 2022
Tom Ficquette, vice president of Sun Bank of Orlando, presented a $50 U.S. Savings Bond to Cheryl Davis, a fifth-grade student at Dillard Street Elementary. She was one of the seven winners in the statewide “Why I Like the Sun” poster-essay contest. Residents in south Orange County were...
Ocoee High School announces new head baseball coach
Andrea Mujica is a staff writer for the West Orange Times & Observer, the Southwest Orange Observer and OrangeObserver.com. She covers sports, news and features. She holds both a bachelor's degree in journalism and an MBA from the University of Central Florida....
Plans for Waterleigh park begin to take shape
Waterleigh residents heard the results of a survey regarding a community park in their Horizon West neighborhood during a meeting hosted Wednesday, Nov. 30, by Orange County Government. They also were given another chance to share their opinions on park amenities. Nicole Wilson, District 1 county commissioner, expressed gratitude to...
Community Health Centers hosting hiring event
Community Health Centers Inc. is hosting a hiring event for various positions for its new center in The Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center. The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Pendana at West Lakes, 2023 Orange Center Blvd., Orlando. There will be...
Winter Garden to discuss rezoning, residency requirement for city manager, application for loan
The Winter Garden City Commission will hold a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the City Hall Commission Chambers, 300 W. Plant St. Commissioners will first discuss the reading of an ordinance that will cover amending portions of the Winter Garden Code of Ordinances removing the residency requirement for the city manager.
Oakland PD collecting toys for local children
The Oakland Police Department's Annual Christmas Toy Drive is underway. Through Dec. 19, the department will be collecting toys at various locations throughout town. Collection boxes are set up in the lobbies of the Oakland Police Department, Town Hall, Arts and Heritage Center, Oakland Avenue Charter School, CrossFit Trailside, West Orlando Power Sports, and Tractor Supply.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Emma Sundermeyer
At the FHSAA state meet, Foundation Academy junior and swim team captain Emma Sundermeyer placed third in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:49.00 and fifth in the 100 meters freestyle with a time of 50.72. This is Sundermeyer’s fourth appearance at an FHSAA state meet. Tell us...
Foundation Academy soccer teams, a victorious night
The Foundation Academy boys and girls soccer teams brought home another win to add a victory to both their regular seasons' overall records the night of Tuesday, Dec. 6. The girls defeated Geneva Prep 3-0 for a 5-2 overall record. Goals were scored by Camryn Clements, Vicky Farias and Kaitlyn Clark.
Sidewalk repairs occurring in town of Windermere this week
The town of Windermere has announced that sidewalk repairs will be taking place this week. The work is being completed by the town’s contractor, Condor Construction Corp, at Park Avenue and East Sixth Avenue/Conroy-Windermere Road within the town limits. The work is being done to repair existing cracks, as...
Orange County Commission will consider road project in January
The proposed New Independence Parkway extension moved one step closer to becoming a reality. Orange County’s Transportation Planning Division has completed the New Independence Parkway Preliminary Design Study, which was presented to the County Commission in a work session Tuesday, Nov. 29. The commission is scheduled to render its decision in January 2023.
Brookestone home tops Ocoee sales from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18
A home in Brookestone topped all Ocoee residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 12 to 18. The home at 282 Belhaven Falls Drive, Ocoee, sold Nov. 16, for $610,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,967 square feet of living area. Days on market: 18. OCOEE. BORDEAUX.
