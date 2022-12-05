Read full article on original website
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Update Adds Highly-Requested Feature, Patch Notes Revealed
God of War Ragnarok has received a new update that finally adds one of the most highly-requested features to the game. Since Ragnarok launched nearly a month ago, fans have been waiting for the latest first-party PlayStation title to receive a Photo Mode. And while developer Santa Monica Studio promised that this feature would be coming a bit later than expected, this new patch for God of War Ragnarok has finally added Photo Mode to the experience.
Ascendant Studios Joins Forces With EA Originals for Groundbreaking Single-Player, First-Person Magic Shooter – Immortals of Aveum™
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Ascendant Studios, an independent team of veteran developers with BAFTA and Game of the Year award-winning experience, has partnered with Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EA Originals Label to release the studio’s debut title, Immortals of Aveum™. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006109/en/ Sigil from Immortals of Aveum. (Graphic: Business Wire)
James Gunn speaks out on Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2 cancellations: "We know we aren't going to make every single person happy"
"Some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not"
Jenna Ortega Sparks Backlash After Admitting She Filmed Dance Scene From Netflix's 'Wednesday' While Exhibiting COVID-19 Symptoms
While Jenna Ortega was filming Netflix's hit show Wednesday, she came to set while she wasn't feeling well, which didn't sit well with others. In an interview, the 20-year-old star revealed her iconic dance was "her first day with COVID so it was awful to film." "I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,"...
Massive GTA 5 update introduces feature fans have been begging for
Another year draws to a close and still, we’re without a Grand Theft Auto VI reveal … sort of. There was, of course, a major leak back in October. In case you missed it, Rockstar was the target of a cyber attack which saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leak online, alongside source code and screenshots. A UK-based teenager was subsequently arrested pleading “not guilty” in court.
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
A pretty wide range of quality sci-fi movies are sitting in the vault on Prime Video. Dust off the classics or try one of the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there. Scroll down for...
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Getting New Release in 2023
A new version of Cyberpunk 2077 is planned to release in 2023, CD Projekt has confirmed. Although Cyberpunk 2077 launched roughly two years ago, the RPG has only really been coming into its own in the latter half of this year. This is partially thanks to the rousing success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and the announcement of future DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. Now, to coincide with the launch of that upcoming expansion, CD Projekt has revealed that it will be releasing a new edition of the game much like it previously did with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
DC has cancelled one of its biggest sequels
Chaos continues to reign supreme in the DCEU. It’s a shame to see but there’s no denying that the DCEU lacks focus and direction. One of this year’s major releases, Black Adam, is struggling to break even and could lose the studio up to $100M. Yikes. I shouldn’t imagine that 2023 will be smooth sailing either. Both The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are plagued by their own casting controversies.
game-news24.com
Nintendo shuts down the RPG making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down one of its RPGs, making them total inplayable. The Nintendo Switch is usually only available for the console. Yet, there are many mobile games on and off. With the platform, it hasn’t achieved quite a lot of success. But it has some successes here and there. Obviously, this isn’t one of those examples yet. If you want to know why Dragalia Lost is not playable, it’s because the game is shut down completely.
IceManIsaac Reveals 'Zero Recoil' RPK Loadout in Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 gamers consider the RPK as a top-tier weapon, with many options to enhance the fan-favorite LMG. Youtuber IceManIsaac released a "zero recoil" RPK, which some gamers suggest to utilize in the game.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Fans get hyped up over ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer as Daisy Ridley addresses rumors of Rey’s return to ‘Star Wars’
Star Wars fans are still on the fence about the sequel trilogy and all the characters associated with it, most of all Rey, but the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation ever since Daisy Ridley paid Lucasfilm a visit. Is the Palpatine-conveniently-turned-Skywalker finally making a return after the ninth movie in the saga brought the story to a conclusion in 2019? And if so, how are fans going to receive her this time?
Troll viewers make surprising admission about Netflix’s new No 1 film
Netflix viewers have shared their responses to the streaming service’s new No 1 film, Troll.The film, a Norweigian monster movie about a group of people who band together to stop an ancient troll running amok, was released on 1 December.Troll was well-received by critics, earning a score of 85 per cent on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences have been far more ambivalent about the film, leading to an audience score of just 50 per cent.On social media, people have offered thoughts about the film, with verdicts split between positive and negative.“Just finished watchingTroll on Netflix, and...
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
AdWeek
HBO Max and Discovery+’s Merged Streaming Service Name Reportedly Revealed
Max has emerged as the likely name of HBO Max and Discovery+’s combined streaming service. CNBC reports the expected name, which is still subject to change, is being vetted by the company’s lawyers, along with other names. The app will be similar to Disney+’s platform in that it...
IGN
Microsoft Enters into 10-Year Commitments with Nintendo and Steam Developer Valve for Call of Duty; All We Know
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is the most expensive deal in the gaming industry, coming in at a whopping $68.7 Billion. This deal has been under a whole bunch of scrutiny though as many feel that it would bring anti-competitiveness to the table. The acquisition is also under active investigation by the European Union at the moment.
dexerto.com
MCU Phase 5 & 6 being “reevaluated” by Marvel after negative feedback
Marvel is reportedly “re-evaluating” Phase Five and Six of the MCU, opting for “quality over quantity” after the negative feedback from Phase Four. Phase Three was the most culturally significant batch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
thedigitalfix.com
George Lucas was right about Star Wars
Two decades after Star Wars changed pop culture forever, George Lucas decided to go back and fiddle with it. Despite the science fiction movies becoming household names with enough merchandise to cover the desert of Tatooine, Lucas believed he could improve them. Star Wars Special Edition was a 1997 re-release...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS4 and PS5 Games for December 2022 Available Now
Sony has today pushed live the latest round of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Within the past week, Sony unveiled the lineup of three new titles that would be coming to PS Plus Essential for the month of December 2022. And while the quality of PS Plus is almost always in flux, it seems like the service is ending the year on a very high note.
wegotthiscovered.com
An ingenious action-packed horror that audiences utterly detested fights for streaming survival
If you’ve got a soft spot for bullet-riddled action movies, blood-drenched horrors, and are the sort of person who pays attention to what the critics think, then you’d be well within your rights to consider taking the plunge and checking out last year’s Death Valley. After all,...
