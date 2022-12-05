ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 9

Lindia Sanders
3d ago

So W.I.S.S.C.A. had to pay back 49,000 some dollars as well? So the Government releases money to assist Low Income people with their light bills ,But those or who's over this program Stealing money from us that Qualify.? So when some go in probably and was told they are out of funds,They were out,but out because they stole the money and used it for themselves? Man oh 😳 MAN.Not surprising.No surprise at all.

6
Karma ???
3d ago

The tanf program is a slap in the face to the people who need the help! $270 a month barley covers a light bill in today's economy. And they make it so hard for the people to get these funds! You have to jump all kinds of hoops when you're already struggling. Design a New improved program and stop denying the ones that need the funds! Ms is the most horrible state when it comes to getting government funds. They'd rather sit on it than let it work for the people it's meant for! The whole DHS needs a makeover! The way child support is ran is a JOKE as well! I'm owed $15,000 and have been for sometime and they do NOTHING! Never have! 16yrs of allowing him to skip out on healthcare for our daughter and never paying his little $240 a month and anytime DHS finally would approve a review he would quit his job and move to the next shutdown. The system as a whole is Broken! And Mississippis Youth is the ones paying for it!

2
You Say
3d ago

What y'all need to be doing is stop discriminating against the fathers when trying to obtain child support from the absent parent(mother!)

2
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi prisons may soon exceed capacity

Mississippi — the world’s leader in imprisoning people — will soon skyrocket past its capacity to hold them all. In just 10 months, the state’s prison population has exploded, rising almost twice as fast as inflation. If this rate persists, the Mississippi Department of Corrections would exceed its listed capacity of 20,443 over the next several months.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use

A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

State health department braces for impending hospital crisis

As the Mississippi health care crisis worsens and threatens to imminently shutter hospitals in the Mississippi Delta, the state Department of Health is taking steps to prepare for the impending disaster. The Mississippi State Department of Health, an agency that has been gutted by budget cuts and weakened services over the past decade, was not […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Express Grain leader arrested, charged with fraud

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The leader of Express Grain Terminals LLC, which declared bankruptcy in 2021, was arrested by state law enforcement agents on Tuesday, December 6. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported John Coleman, 46, has been charged with five counts of making false representations to defraud government and one count of false pretenses. Coleman […]
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi ABC warehouse receives four operation proposals

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Mississippi received proposals from three out-of-state businesses and one in-state business in hopes to operate the facility. The Northside Sun reported the out-of-state companies vying for the position are Republic National Distributing Co., Ruan Transport Corp., and Southern Glazer’s of Miami. Mitchell Beverage Meridian is […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WLOX

Mississippi medical marijuana patients, professionals on the look out for scams and other complications

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been almost a full year since the sale of medical marijuana was approved in Mississippi. Although the product still isn’t available for purchase, some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain a medical marijuana card. Scammers are also looking to take advantage of the new industry.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Planters Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $8K to Mississippi Home Repair Nonprofit

INDIANOLA, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Planters Bank & Trust Co. (Planters Bank) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded $8,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to Delta Grace Inc. (Delta Grace) during a ceremonial check presentation in Indianola, Mississippi, Wednesday. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005730/en/ Representatives from Planters Bank & Trust Co. and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $8,000 in Partnership Grant Program funds to Delta Grace Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANOLA, MS
WJTV 12

How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers

United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009.  The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Veteran Journalist Leads Exploration of University and State of Mississippi

Honors College class focuses on issues and progress 60 years after Meredith enrollment. University of Mississippi students are being challenged to delve deeper into complex issues about the university and state, thanks to a special honors class designed to explore important topics 60 years after James Meredith‘s enrollment as UM’s first black student.
OXFORD, MS
breezynews.com

The Luckiest Place in Mississippi?

If you’re going to play the lottery, maybe you ought to drive to Hazlehurst to do it. The city of fewer than 3,600 residents seems to be the luckiest place in Mississippi. It’s now had two $1 million winners in less than two years. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and for another drawing in January 2021 were bought at different Hazlehurst retailers. The latest winner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Flowood Wednesday. He’s the fifth person to win at least $1 million playing the lottery in Mississippi.
HAZLEHURST, MS
WJTV 12

MSDH warns ICU bed availability is down amid high COVID, flu activity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said there has been an increase in COVID-19 and flu cases in recent weeks across the state. State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney said the availability of intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Mississippi has decreased recently. He said rural hospitals have struggling […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Legislative leaders approve budget plan, leaving at least $1 billion for consideration in 2023 session

Legislative leaders approved a starting budget proposal for the quickly approaching 2023 session that leaves the state with an unprecedented $3.9 billion in unencumbered money. House Speaker Philip Gunn, who presides over the Legislative Budget Committee that approved the budget recommendation Tuesday, said a little more than $1 billion of the reserve funds are recurring. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

