So W.I.S.S.C.A. had to pay back 49,000 some dollars as well? So the Government releases money to assist Low Income people with their light bills ,But those or who's over this program Stealing money from us that Qualify.? So when some go in probably and was told they are out of funds,They were out,but out because they stole the money and used it for themselves? Man oh 😳 MAN.Not surprising.No surprise at all.
The tanf program is a slap in the face to the people who need the help! $270 a month barley covers a light bill in today's economy. And they make it so hard for the people to get these funds! You have to jump all kinds of hoops when you're already struggling. Design a New improved program and stop denying the ones that need the funds! Ms is the most horrible state when it comes to getting government funds. They'd rather sit on it than let it work for the people it's meant for! The whole DHS needs a makeover! The way child support is ran is a JOKE as well! I'm owed $15,000 and have been for sometime and they do NOTHING! Never have! 16yrs of allowing him to skip out on healthcare for our daughter and never paying his little $240 a month and anytime DHS finally would approve a review he would quit his job and move to the next shutdown. The system as a whole is Broken! And Mississippis Youth is the ones paying for it!
What y'all need to be doing is stop discriminating against the fathers when trying to obtain child support from the absent parent(mother!)
