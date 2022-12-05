Read full article on original website
Related
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Essence
Tech Companies Are Quietly Defunding Diversity Pledges And Industry Layoffs Are Hitting Black And Brown Workers Hardest—Experts Say The Message Is Clear
The industry's slowness to diversify its workforce in the best of times and its haste to cut promised diversity initiatives in the worst sends a clear message to communities of color. Two and a half years ago, George Floyd was murdered at a Minneapolis intersection after a white police officer...
Essence
Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs
The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
Essence
Endometriosis Is Harming Black Women. Meet The Entrepreneur Doing Something About It
Neeka Anderson-Isaacs combined her love of the arts and health advocacy to raise funds and awareness about endometriosis in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and beyond. Neeka Anderson-Issacs remembers being frustrated when she learned that she would have to travel from her home in St.Vincent and the Grenadines to Barbados for surgery to treat her endometriosis. Her frustration grew when her attempts to raise the funds ($30,000 Eastern Caribbean Dollars, or about $11,000 U.S.) for both the procedure and her travel costs failed.
Essence
It’s Finally A Renter’s Market Again — Rental Rates Are At Their Lowest Since The Start Of The Pandemic
Prices are finally starting to make sense again to renters. But that may not bode well for landlords. Renters are finally catching a break. According to a Bloomberg report, rents fell by 2.2% in September, October and November with prices projected to continue tumbling over time. Vacancies are also increasing,...
Essence
WATCH | Elevate Your Brand and Business in 2023
Calling all working professionals! Let’s talk elevation!. As we head into the last few days of 2022, it’s time we get focused on setting up a strategy to make our 2023 the best year yet. From our personal brands, our businesses and yes, our bank accounts, it’s time to elevate every aspect of our lives.
Essence
Google Partners With The 15 Percent Pledge To Grant $200k To A Black Entrepreneur
Aurora James founded the '15 Percent Pledge' as a call to action for major retailers and corporations to amplify Black businesses. It all started when Aurora James made a post on her Instagram in 2020 calling major retailers to support Black businesses in a real way. This was in response to the brutal killing of George Floyd and subsequent social justice uprising leaving many corporations asking what they can do to show solidarity with the Black community.
At summit, southern EU leaders watch World Cup on Croatian PM's mobile
ALICANTE, Spain, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic could not hide his joy on Friday evening at a summit of EU Mediterranean countries after his country beat hot favourites Brazil on penalties to advance to the World Cup semi-finals.
Essence
Women Are Making Their Mark In The Metaverse—Is It Time Start Building Careers There?
A new McKinsey report shows that women make up a key group of Metaverse users, but are disparate in leadership roles among companies embracing AR/VR tech. Currently, nearly 200 companies have embraced the metaverse and have laid ground to take full advantage of its potential. Among some of the space’s most active and enterprising users are women, but according to a new report, they are still underrepresented in leadership roles centered on metaverse utilization.
Essence
Despite Rising Living Costs, Workers Are Still Reluctant To Take On Seasonal Holiday Jobs
Findings from a new reports show about 34% of small business owners said it's harder to find help this year compared to years prior. The holidays are usually a great time to pick up some extra cash with seasonal work. But, this year it seems like workers aren’t that interested in the jobs and small business owners are worried.
Comments / 0