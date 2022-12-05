ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs

The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
Endometriosis Is Harming Black Women. Meet The Entrepreneur Doing Something About It

Neeka Anderson-Isaacs combined her love of the arts and health advocacy to raise funds and awareness about endometriosis in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and beyond. Neeka Anderson-Issacs remembers being frustrated when she learned that she would have to travel from her home in St.Vincent and the Grenadines to Barbados for surgery to treat her endometriosis. Her frustration grew when her attempts to raise the funds ($30,000 Eastern Caribbean Dollars, or about $11,000 U.S.) for both the procedure and her travel costs failed.
WATCH | Elevate Your Brand and Business in 2023

Calling all working professionals! Let’s talk elevation!. As we head into the last few days of 2022, it’s time we get focused on setting up a strategy to make our 2023 the best year yet. From our personal brands, our businesses and yes, our bank accounts, it’s time to elevate every aspect of our lives.
Google Partners With The 15 Percent Pledge To Grant $200k To A Black Entrepreneur

Aurora James founded the '15 Percent Pledge' as a call to action for major retailers and corporations to amplify Black businesses. It all started when Aurora James made a post on her Instagram in 2020 calling major retailers to support Black businesses in a real way. This was in response to the brutal killing of George Floyd and subsequent social justice uprising leaving many corporations asking what they can do to show solidarity with the Black community.
Women Are Making Their Mark In The Metaverse—Is It Time Start Building Careers There?

A new McKinsey report shows that women make up a key group of Metaverse users, but are disparate in leadership roles among companies embracing AR/VR tech. Currently, nearly 200 companies have embraced the metaverse and have laid ground to take full advantage of its potential. Among some of the space’s most active and enterprising users are women, but according to a new report, they are still underrepresented in leadership roles centered on metaverse utilization.

