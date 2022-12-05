Read full article on original website
The 50 best movies of 2022 in the US – 50 to 41
This list is compiled by the Guardian film team, with all films released in the US during 2022 in contention. Check in every weekday to see our next picks, and please share your own favourite films of 2022 in the comments below. 50. Bros. Billy Eichner’s ribald romcom, produced by...
Emma Thompson Says Her ‘Matilda the Musical’ Transformation Into Miss Trunchbull Took Over Three Hours Every Day
Emma Thompson looks unrecognizable as the tyrannical headmistress Miss Trunchbull in “Matilda the Musical,” but achieving this look was no small feat. At the New York premiere of the Netflix film on Wednesday, Thompson revealed that she spent about three and a half hours a day with the makeup and wardrobe departments as they applied extensive facial prosthetics and padding. “‘Cruella’ was a long time, actually, but this was the longest,” Thompson told Variety. “There’s an actual body suit, which is to give her the heft and the muscle. And then a massive weighty underwear and pretend chest and all of that....
