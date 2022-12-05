FORT BRAGG, Calif. — An 81-year-old man is dead after his car reportedly went off the road and down an embankment along Highway 20 on Dec. 2. According to California Highway Patrol officials in Ukiah, the crash occurred just before 8 p.m., east of Fort Bragg when the driver, for unknown reasons, ran the car off the southern edge of the road. The car, a 2007 Cadillac, then reportedly overturned and collided with multiple trees. The car eventually stopped at the bottom of the embankment on its roof.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO