Fort Bragg, CA

krcrtv.com

Man dead after car rolls down embankment in Mendocino County

FORT BRAGG, Calif. — An 81-year-old man is dead after his car reportedly went off the road and down an embankment along Highway 20 on Dec. 2. According to California Highway Patrol officials in Ukiah, the crash occurred just before 8 p.m., east of Fort Bragg when the driver, for unknown reasons, ran the car off the southern edge of the road. The car, a 2007 Cadillac, then reportedly overturned and collided with multiple trees. The car eventually stopped at the bottom of the embankment on its roof.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Captured]Nighttime Attack with a Baseball Bat in a Willits Home Leaves Victim with Serious Injuries—Law Enforcement Searching for Suspect

In the early morning dark of Monday, December 5, 2022, 33-year-old Christopher Roy Krch is suspected of entering a Willits home and beating an occupant’s head and face with a baseball bat. Willits Police Department Chief Fabian Lizarraga told us the victim sustained “pretty serious injuries” and law enforcement...
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire Burns Shed in Salmon Creek Early This Morning

A small structure (10’x20′) burned to the ground in the 4700 block of Salmon Creek Road west of Miranda about 6:30 this morning. “When we got there, the shed was pretty much on the ground,” Salmon Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dan Gribi told us. The fire...
MIRANDA, CA
The Mendocino Voice

State Route 128 closed from Navarro west to Route 1 due to flooding

MENDOCINO Co., 12/8/22 — State Route is fully closed between Navarro and Route 1 due to flooding of the Navarro River, an event which happens nearly every December as winter rains arrive and river levels increase. As of this morning, Caltrans has announced that the road is temporarily closed until waters recede.
NAVARRO, CA
mendofever.com

One Dead After Vehicle Veers Off State Route 20 East of Fort Bragg

Scanner traffic and the California Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate tragedy struck this evening after a vehicle veered off State Route 20 east of Fort Bragg resulting in at least one fatality. The reporting party told dispatch they watched the vehicle go off the roadway. Upon arrival, first responders...
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

Lightning Along the Coast from Eureka to Fort Bragg

Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. The National Weather Service in Eureka earlier issued a “Special Marine Warning including the Waters from...
EUREKA, CA
mendofever.com

Fort Bragg Man Arrested After Deputies Locate Stolen Checks in His Vehicle

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-29-2022 at 10:15 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in...
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

Snowy Mountain Passes Now, Gusty Winds Predicted

Brr! The Emerald Counties are predicted to have wintery weather starting this afternoon–snow in the mountains inland, gusty winds across the region, and possibly even thunderstorms in some areas. The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts,. A strong winter storm will spread across the region this afternoon through Sunday....
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Winter storm could impact travel, bringing high winds, snow, ice and rain

MENDOCINO Co., 12/8/22 — Winter weather bringing mountain snow, rain, ice, and high winds is forecast for Northern California starting today. The National Weather Service in Eureka (NWS Eureka) has issued a mix of weather advisories and warnings from the coast to inland areas, leading to the likelihood of challenging driving conditions for holiday travelers and possible power outages.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Male Subject Taking Pictures, Subject Dancing – Ukiah Police Logs 12.02.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
sonomamag.com

This Secret Bar in the Redwoods Is Only Accessible by Vintage Train

There’s nothing like taking a drive up the Pacific coast to calm the mind and awaken the senses — especially when there’s a one-of-a-kind experience waiting at the end of the journey. That’s just what you’ll find at Glen Blair Bar, an outdoor watering hole set deep in the majestic Mendocino County redwoods.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Evening of Remembrance’ in Garberville on December 9th

Press release from Heart of the Redwoods Community Hospice:. Please join us Friday, December 9th @ 5:30 pm for An Evening of Remembrance when community members will gather in person to celebrate and honor loved ones. This holiday tradition continues to provide an opportunity for us to come together and share our light in this dark season with song, poems, lite fare and libations. In the spirit of togetherness, we will gather in person in the Hospice Meeting Room @ 464 Maple Ln, Garberville.
GARBERVILLE, CA

