Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
Female Threatened Male With A Knife, Two Vehicles Parked Near Gas Pumps – Ukiah Police Logs 12.07.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
krcrtv.com
Man dead after car rolls down embankment in Mendocino County
FORT BRAGG, Calif. — An 81-year-old man is dead after his car reportedly went off the road and down an embankment along Highway 20 on Dec. 2. According to California Highway Patrol officials in Ukiah, the crash occurred just before 8 p.m., east of Fort Bragg when the driver, for unknown reasons, ran the car off the southern edge of the road. The car, a 2007 Cadillac, then reportedly overturned and collided with multiple trees. The car eventually stopped at the bottom of the embankment on its roof.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Captured]Nighttime Attack with a Baseball Bat in a Willits Home Leaves Victim with Serious Injuries—Law Enforcement Searching for Suspect
In the early morning dark of Monday, December 5, 2022, 33-year-old Christopher Roy Krch is suspected of entering a Willits home and beating an occupant’s head and face with a baseball bat. Willits Police Department Chief Fabian Lizarraga told us the victim sustained “pretty serious injuries” and law enforcement...
mendofever.com
MCSO: 18-Year-Old Hopland Man Booked in County Jail After Allegedly Fleeing Deputy and Resisting Arrest
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-30-2022 at approximately 7:45 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
kymkemp.com
Fire Burns Shed in Salmon Creek Early This Morning
A small structure (10’x20′) burned to the ground in the 4700 block of Salmon Creek Road west of Miranda about 6:30 this morning. “When we got there, the shed was pretty much on the ground,” Salmon Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dan Gribi told us. The fire...
kymkemp.com
Suspect Sought in Nighttime Attack with a Baseball Bat in a Willits Home Captured
Willits Police Department Chief Fabian Lizarraga has confirmed a suspect to a brutal beating was apprehended in the last hour. In the early morning dark of Monday, December 5, 2022, 33-year-old Christopher Roy Krch is suspected of entering a Willits home and beating an occupant’s head and face with a baseball bat.
The Mendocino Voice
State Route 128 closed from Navarro west to Route 1 due to flooding
MENDOCINO Co., 12/8/22 — State Route is fully closed between Navarro and Route 1 due to flooding of the Navarro River, an event which happens nearly every December as winter rains arrive and river levels increase. As of this morning, Caltrans has announced that the road is temporarily closed until waters recede.
mendofever.com
One Dead After Vehicle Veers Off State Route 20 East of Fort Bragg
Scanner traffic and the California Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate tragedy struck this evening after a vehicle veered off State Route 20 east of Fort Bragg resulting in at least one fatality. The reporting party told dispatch they watched the vehicle go off the roadway. Upon arrival, first responders...
kymkemp.com
Lightning Along the Coast from Eureka to Fort Bragg
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. The National Weather Service in Eureka earlier issued a “Special Marine Warning including the Waters from...
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Man Arrested After Deputies Locate Stolen Checks in His Vehicle
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-29-2022 at 10:15 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in...
kymkemp.com
Snowy Mountain Passes Now, Gusty Winds Predicted
Brr! The Emerald Counties are predicted to have wintery weather starting this afternoon–snow in the mountains inland, gusty winds across the region, and possibly even thunderstorms in some areas. The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts,. A strong winter storm will spread across the region this afternoon through Sunday....
The Mendocino Voice
Winter storm could impact travel, bringing high winds, snow, ice and rain
MENDOCINO Co., 12/8/22 — Winter weather bringing mountain snow, rain, ice, and high winds is forecast for Northern California starting today. The National Weather Service in Eureka (NWS Eureka) has issued a mix of weather advisories and warnings from the coast to inland areas, leading to the likelihood of challenging driving conditions for holiday travelers and possible power outages.
mendofever.com
Male Subject Taking Pictures, Subject Dancing – Ukiah Police Logs 12.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Woman Jumps Off Overpass Near Ukiah Onto Highway 101—Traffic Stopped Southbound
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate traffic is stopped on Highway 101 on the north end of Ukiah after a man jumped from the North State Street overpass onto the major thoroughfare. The victim reportedly fell into the southbound slow lane of the highway....
sonomamag.com
This Secret Bar in the Redwoods Is Only Accessible by Vintage Train
There’s nothing like taking a drive up the Pacific coast to calm the mind and awaken the senses — especially when there’s a one-of-a-kind experience waiting at the end of the journey. That’s just what you’ll find at Glen Blair Bar, an outdoor watering hole set deep in the majestic Mendocino County redwoods.
mendofever.com
DMT, Heroin, Oxycodone, Meth, Long Guns: Two Ukiah Women Arrested After Investigators Find Stockpile
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/26/2022, a 37-year-old female resident of Ukiah reported that someone had broken into her unlocked...
kymkemp.com
‘Evening of Remembrance’ in Garberville on December 9th
Press release from Heart of the Redwoods Community Hospice:. Please join us Friday, December 9th @ 5:30 pm for An Evening of Remembrance when community members will gather in person to celebrate and honor loved ones. This holiday tradition continues to provide an opportunity for us to come together and share our light in this dark season with song, poems, lite fare and libations. In the spirit of togetherness, we will gather in person in the Hospice Meeting Room @ 464 Maple Ln, Garberville.
Comments / 0