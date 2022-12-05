Aerosmith cancels 2nd Las Vegas show, says Steven Tyler needs 'more time to rest'

Sorry Aerosmith fans: The band has canceled another Las Vegas show.

The group was set to take the stage as part of their Deuces Are Wild residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM on Monday, but backed out due to their lead singer Steven Tyler needing "more time to rest."

"Unfortunately tomorrow's show, Monday December 5th, in Las Vegas has to be cancelled," the band said in a statement posted to social media Sunday evening.

"Steven Tyler said 'on the advice of my doctor, I'm taking more time to rest... There is nowhere we'd rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world.' "

The band apologized to fans for the cancellation.

Refunds will be issued automatically for those who purchased tickets to the Dec. 5 show through Ticketmaster.com, with all other refunds processed at point of purchase.

This is the second show that the "Dream On" artists have canceled in the last four days. They canceled their Friday, Dec. 2 show at the last minute telling fans at the time, "It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform."

There has been no mention so far of whether Aerosmith will make up the canceled dates.

Their final two performances for the Deuces Are Wild residency are scheduled for Dec. 8 and Dec. 11.