Read full article on original website
Related
Halo: MCC's weirdly great post-launch support continues with Steam Workshop integration
Far from the game it was.
TechCrunch
Slack’s new CEO, Lidiane Jones, brings two decades of product experience to the job
Her name is Lidiane Jones, a woman with a deep background in enterprise software. (I requested an interview with Jones for this piece, but the company was not making her available to speak with the press.) Surprisingly, many of the analysts I confer with about Salesforce knew little about her, but that could be because she just hasn’t been made available on analysts’ days.
Soft Gear will be Launching Their Online Multiplayer Game and Metaverse Development Service Strix Cloud in Korean
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Soft Gear Co., Ltd. (head office: Shinjuku, CEO: Kengo Aoki), which develops networking libraries and conducts business in server development for online multiplayer games, has launched their service, which is a server solution for developing online multiplayer games and Metaverses called “Strix Cloud”, to the Korean market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005004/en/ Strix Cloud Service Launched for Korea (Graphic: Business Wire)
Polygon
Tekken 8 reveals more of its roster, including the return of Jun
Bandai Namco brought Tekken 8, the next game in its flagship fighting franchise, to The Game Awards on Thursday, revealing that fighters Paul Phoenix, King, Law, Lars, Jack-8, and Jun Kazama will join Jin and Kazuya in the sequel. A dramatic and destructive new trailer hints at the story to come.
TechCrunch
GitHub launches Copilot for Business plan as legal questions remain unresolved
Called GitHub Copilot for Business, the new plan, which costs $19 per user per month, comes with all the features in the single-license Copilot tier along with corporate licensing and policy controls. That includes a toggle that lets IT admins prevent suggested code that matches public code on GitHub from being shown to developers, a likely response to the intellectual property controversies brewing around Copilot.
Comments / 0