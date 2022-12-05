Read full article on original website
General Motors installs the first of 40,000 new EV chargers
Electric vehicle drivers in Marshfield, Wisconsin, and Owosso, Michigan, are the first to benefit from General Motors' Dealer Community Charging Program. These deployments of new level 2 (AC) chargers are the first in a planned rollout of 40,000 new plug-in points, which GM says will nearly double the number of public charging stations in the US and Canada.
Hyundai partners to build $4B plant in Georgia
Hyundai Motor Group is joining forces with a South Korean battery maker to build a $4 billion factory in Georgia to manufacture electric vehicle batteries.
Michigan man uses $10 in lottery winnings to buy $500,000 ticket
A Michigan man used his $10 winnings from a scratch-off lottery ticket to buy another ticket in the same game and won a $500,000 jackpot.
Ohio workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory vote to unionize
Workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory voted to unionize with the United Auto Workers by an overwhelming vote of 710 to 16.
Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant: ‘If you’re sick ... prove it to us’
Olive Garden parent company, Darden, confirmed to a local news outlet that the Kansas-based manager who wrote the mean-spirited note is no longer with the company.
Georgia company selling 'Let's Go Brandon'-themed wrapping paper on track to double last year's sales
A Georgia apparel company that sold roughly $1 million worth of "Let's Go Brandon" wrapping paper last year has expanded its inventory and expects to double sales this year.
Drinks can company to lay off almost 100 workers, close St. Paul plant
A company that makes metal drinks cans is closing its St. Paul plant and laying off almost 100 workers. Colorado-based aluminum packaging company Ball Corp. informed the State of Minnesota of the impending layoffs and the permanent closure of its Rexam Beverage Can Company facility at 139 Eva St. on Monday.
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
St. Louis area police departments team up to prevent car thefts
Local police departments around the St. Louis region are working together to combat surging auto thefts - and their tactics are working.
Virginia restaurant cancels Family Foundation event over group's views on abortion, traditional marriage
Family Foundation, a conservative Christian group, says it was refused service at Metzger Bar and Butchery in Virginia last week over its political and religious views.
Texas governor bans TikTok, Indiana launches investigations into Chinese-owned app
Texas banned the use of TikTok by state agencies over cyber security concerns and Indiana launched an investigation into the platform for exposing minors to adult material.
Rapper sentenced for COVID fraud after music video flaunted stacks of unemployment assistance envelopes
Rapper Fontrell Antonio Baines, known by the alias "Nuke Bizzle" was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding the U.S. government for COVID-19 relief funds.
US states raising minimum wage, with four above $15
Multiple states in the U.S. are raising their minimum hourly wages come January 2023, with four states across the West and East Coasts increasing to $15 or above.
PepsiCo to lay off hundreds of employees
PepsiCo plans to lay off hundreds of white collar workers as it streamlines marketing and centralizes manufacturing.
Car insurance rates set to jump 7% in 2023
A new study from Insurify predicts that car insurance rates will increase 7% on average in 2023 after a 9% increase this year driven by inflation and increased repair and medical costs.
Marijuana now legal in Missouri: What to know
While it is now lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri, residents can't yet legally purchase the drug for recreational use or use it everywhere.
North Carolina power grid attack exposes vulnerabilities, prompts scrutiny of other recent attacks
The attacks on two North Carolina electric substations have brought new focus to the vulnerability of the U.S. power grid and other critical infrastructure.
Guns N' Roses files trademark lawsuit against gun store of similar name
Guns N' Roses filed a trademark lawsuit against a firearm store going by a similar name. The rock band has asked Texas Guns And Roses to change its name and pay damages.
North Carolina teen wins $1M lottery while heading to 2nd job: 'Everyone was happy'
Dalton Radford, an 18-year-old man with two jobs won $1 million from a North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off. Here's what he plans to do with his winnings.
Texas subpoenas BlackRock for documents related to ESG push
A top Texas state Senate committee issued a subpoena last month demanding asset manager BlackRock hand over key documents related to its decision-making on environmental investments.
