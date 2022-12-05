ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC News

FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle

A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
WISE COUNTY, TX
KGUN 9

TikToker Raises Over $186,000 To Help 81-Year-Old Walmart Worker Retire

Nola Carpenter is hopefully breathing a bit easier this holiday season after an online campaign raised money to help her retire from Walmart. The fundraiser started when TikTok user Devan Bonagura, who uses the handle @dbon973 on the app, shared a short video of Carpenter looking tired in a New Jersey Walmart’s break room.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS LA

Mountain lion P-22 targeted for capture after suspected dog attacks

Wildlife officials announced plans Thursday to capture and evaluate the health of the Southland's most famous mountain lion, "P-22," after a series of close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs. P-22, one of many Southland-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, has gained fame locally for his persistence and durability, successfully managing to cross both the 405 and 101 freeways to reach his current roaming grounds in the Griffith Park area.But the cat has made headlines in recent weeks, most notably being blamed for killing a leashed dog last month in the Hollywood Hills and allegedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGUN 9

Survival-horor game 'The Callisto Protocol' strives for deep-space screams

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "The Callisto Protocol" strives to resurrect the feel of the "Dead Space" series, which itself draws from the "Alien" films. Focusing on the dread of being isolated, under-armed, overburdened and set against creatures more powerful and dexterous than you, you scrap your way to put up a resistance to the threat that surrounds you.

