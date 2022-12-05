Versatile Lineman Hayes Johnson Breaks Down Recruitment

A look at where the recruitment of 2024 lineman Hayes Johnson stands

Big, versatile offensive linemen are becoming more and more valuable in this new football era, focused primarily on the offensive side of the ball. 2024 offensive lineman Hayes Johnson fits the description to a tee. Johnson stands at 6’5 and 290 pounds and has the athleticism to play inside and out. This season, he played both guard and right tackle for Taylor County (KY).

With the size, athleticism, and versatility Hayes Johnson possesses, Power Five schools are starting to push to land his commitment.

“As of right now, [the schools talking a lot to me and making me feel like a priority] are Kentucky, Tennessee, Baylor, Purdue, and Michigan State.”

One of the primary schools in this recruitment is the Kentucky Wildcats. They are an in-state school and have left a significant impression. Johnson has connected with offensive line coach Zach Yenser and he is a significant reason they stand out.

“What stands out about Kentucky is just being so close to home and joining the big blue wall and all the other Kentucky boys that made a name for themselves. We have a lot of things we can relate to and talk about.”

Another school in the mix for Johnson is the Tennessee Volunteers. He was able to visit Tennessee for their game against Kentucky this season and liked what he saw. Johnson says Glen Elarbee and Alec Abeln are leading the Vols' push for him and his talents.

“It is a fun place. It’s fast pace. I love being down there, and Neyland Stadium was unreal!”

He visited Alabama for their spring game and says the visit went well. The Crimson Tide has been in conversations with him but has yet to pull the trigger on an offer. West Virginia is another school that could offer soon.

Johnson is in the process of figuring out a timeline for his decision, but he knows what he is looking for in a program.

“I want to go to a place I feel comfortable at and would want to be at day in and day out. I’ll sign early and will enroll in January. I want to go work and make a name for myself.”

Whatever program ultimately lands him, the big man says they will be getting ”someone who plays nasty and works hard. They will get someone who will go as hard as they can when I’m on the field.”

Hayes Johnson has visited several schools over the past couple of years. With his junior season over, things are starting to get narrowed down. The in-state school, Kentucky, is among the front runners for the athletic lineman, as well as Tennessee, among others, as his recruitment gets closer to the home stretch.