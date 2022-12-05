ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Versatile Lineman Hayes Johnson Breaks Down Recruitment

By Shayne Pickering
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bguMP_0jXzoagO00

A look at where the recruitment of 2024 lineman Hayes Johnson stands

Big, versatile offensive linemen are becoming more and more valuable in this new football era, focused primarily on the offensive side of the ball. 2024 offensive lineman Hayes Johnson fits the description to a tee. Johnson stands at 6’5 and 290 pounds and has the athleticism to play inside and out. This season, he played both guard and right tackle for Taylor County (KY).

With the size, athleticism, and versatility Hayes Johnson possesses, Power Five schools are starting to push to land his commitment.

“As of right now, [the schools talking a lot to me and making me feel like a priority] are Kentucky, Tennessee, Baylor, Purdue, and Michigan State.”

One of the primary schools in this recruitment is the Kentucky Wildcats. They are an in-state school and have left a significant impression. Johnson has connected with offensive line coach Zach Yenser and he is a significant reason they stand out.

“What stands out about Kentucky is just being so close to home and joining the big blue wall and all the other Kentucky boys that made a name for themselves. We have a lot of things we can relate to and talk about.”

Another school in the mix for Johnson is the Tennessee Volunteers. He was able to visit Tennessee for their game against Kentucky this season and liked what he saw. Johnson says Glen Elarbee and Alec Abeln are leading the Vols' push for him and his talents.

“It is a fun place. It’s fast pace. I love being down there, and Neyland Stadium was unreal!”

He visited Alabama for their spring game and says the visit went well. The Crimson Tide has been in conversations with him but has yet to pull the trigger on an offer. West Virginia is another school that could offer soon.

Johnson is in the process of figuring out a timeline for his decision, but he knows what he is looking for in a program.

“I want to go to a place I feel comfortable at and would want to be at day in and day out. I’ll sign early and will enroll in January. I want to go work and make a name for myself.”

Whatever program ultimately lands him, the big man says they will be getting ”someone who plays nasty and works hard. They will get someone who will go as hard as they can when I’m on the field.”

Hayes Johnson has visited several schools over the past couple of years. With his junior season over, things are starting to get narrowed down. The in-state school, Kentucky, is among the front runners for the athletic lineman, as well as Tennessee, among others, as his recruitment gets closer to the home stretch.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job

Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit

Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Major College Football Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

A college football stadium could be in danger of losing its ability to sell alcohol at home games next season. According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Four-star forward Donovan Freeman breaks down his final five

One of the top prospects in the DMV is down to five schools. Donovan Freeman, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound four-man out of Washington D.C., has announced a final five list including Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Rutgers, and Texas. "I was comfortable with all five schools," Freeman said. "I knew at the beginning...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Big Ten Commissioner Announces His Decision On Expansion

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren doesn't plan on making any more additions to the already-growing conference. USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten in 2024, moving the conference to 16 teams. Warren says the conference is done expanding "for now," per college football insider Brett McMurphy. SEC...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Mike Farrell Sports

Mike Farrell Sports

New York, NY
872
Followers
341
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.

 https://mikefarrellsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy