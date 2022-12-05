Read full article on original website
YG Gifts Lil Wayne 4Hunnid Chain Ahead Of New Collaboration
YG has shown Lil Wayne just how much he appreciates him by gifting him a brand new 4Hunnid chain. In footage shared on the Compton rapper’s Instagram page on Wednesday (December 7), fans can see him linking up with the Young Money boss at a photo shoot. YG approached Wayne with a black box in hand, saying: “I got something for you.”
Future Announces 'One Big Party' Tour With Special Guests
Future is ready to return to the road in the new year. On Tuesday (December 7), the Atlanta hitmaker announced the One Big Party Tour, his first headlining trek in more than three years. The jaunt looks to be a brief one, with only six shows scheduled so far. Yet...
Drake Surpasses Eminem As Highest-Selling Singles Artist In RIAA History
Drake has been crowned the highest certified singles artist in RIAA history, eclipsing fellow commercial juggernaut Eminem. The 6 God continued his record-breaking run on Thursday (December 8) by earning 10 new plaques from the Recording Industry Association of America, taking his total to 184 million singles sold. That figure...
Young Nudy Vows To Hunt Down Culprit Behind Mass Song Leaks: 'I'm Gon' Beat Your Ass'
Young Nudy and a handful of other artists were the victims of a massive information breach that leaked about 172 Nudy songs to the public earlier this week. The 29-year-old angrily responded to the mass leaks in a video that surfaced online on Wednesday (December 7), threatening the person responsible and saying they’ll pay dearly.
Lil Uzi Vert Celebrates ‘XO Tour Llif3’ Going Diamond With Iced-Out Roc-A-Fella Chains
Lil Uzi Vert‘s “XO Tour Llif3” is now diamond, and the Philadelphia rapper celebrated by flexing their collection of flossy Roc-A-Fella chains. Baby Pluto — who is signed to Roc Nation’s management agency — took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 7) to show off three chains around their neck, featuring the logo of JAY-Z, Dame Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke’s now-defunct record label.
Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession
Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.
Nicki Minaj’s 40th Birthday Tainted As Disrespectful Hashtags Trend On Twitter
Nicki Minaj was in full celebration mode this week as she turned 40 on Thursday (December 8) but the trolls were attempting to bully her with disrespectful hashtags. According to AllHipHop, Nicki’s biggest haters hatched a plan to troll her by making the hashtags #Shes40 and #FatAndForty at midnight sharp.
Irv Gotti Crowns Cash Money 'Greatest' Hip Hop Label Ever: 'No One's Even Close'
Cash Money Records is the greatest Hip Hop label of all time, according to Irv Gotti. The Murder Inc. founder gave Birdman and Ronald “Slim” Williams’ empire the crown during a recent appearance on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, where he discussed the potential value of some of the biggest rap labels’ catalogs.
Styles P Recalls Wanting To Shoot JAY-Z & Beanie Sigel During LOX/Roc-A-Fella Beef
Styles P has recalled the time he wanted to shoot JAY-Z and Beanie Sigel during The LOX‘s beef with Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s. The Ghost recently joined Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion where he opened up about how his, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch’s beef with 50 Cent and G-Unit was kept strictly on wax but the Roc-A-Fella war crossed the line and got personal.
Soulja Boy Called Out By Shaquille O'Neal Over 'First Rapper With A $1M Bill' Claim
Soulja Boy has many “firsts” under his belt and he’s never been shy to boast to the public about his various feats. Earlier this week, Big Draco claimed to have another when he flexed a $1 million bill for fans to see which made the rounds on social media and eventually fell into the lap of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal who said he actually had a custom bill just like it during his rookie season in 1992.
Paul Wall Surprises Slim Thug At Checkers Drive-Thru As He Buys Rapper’s New Meal Deal
Houston, TX - Paul Wall pulled up to Checkers in Houston this week to support his good friend Slim Thug and try his exclusive new custom meal with the fast-food chain. The Big Slim Meal is available at every Houston location and comes with a Texas-sized burger, famously seasoned french fries and a 44-ounce drink in a Big Slim Collector cup — a nod to some the lyrics on the Mike Jones classic “Still Tippin'” featuring both Paul Wall and Slim Thug.
Tyler, The Creator Urges Younger Fans To 'Study' Missy Elliott's Albums
Tyler, The Creator has implored his fans to closely study Missy Elliott and her discography after the Virginia rapper broke down each of her iconic albums on Twitter. Tyler took to his own Twitter account on Wednesday (December 7) to ask his younger listeners to focus in specifically on “Pass That Dutch” and the “Hot Boyz” video, both of which he said still blow his mind today.
Missy Elliott Reflects On Timbaland Partnership: 'Each Album Was A Lil Pressure'
Missy Elliott has reflected on her sprawling creative partnership with Timbaland, which spanned five of her albums from Supa Dupa Fly in 1997 to This Is Not a Test in 2003. Missy took to Twitter on Tuesday (December 6) to break down the making of each project, saying that as her and Tim’s success grew, so did the pressure on their shoulders to deliver.
Lex Luger Celebrates Kicking 'Rich Junkie' Drug Habit: 'That Shit Ruined My Craft'
Lex Luger is celebrating turning his life around after kicking a drug habit that would later go on to deteriorate his health. On Tuesday (December 6), the 808 Mafia co-founder bravely opened up about his past bad habits and how he changed his life for the better. “I remember waking...
6ix9ine Shows Off His Boxing Skills But Denies Celebrity Fight Rumors
6ix9ine has made a ton of enemies over the years with his antics as rap’s villain but don’t expect him to settle any scores in the boxing ring anytime soon. However, the controversial rapper has been spending a lot of time in the gym staying in shape through boxing. TMZ caught the “GUMMO” rapper working on his hands training with Iranian boxer Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid at Black Box Gym in Dubai earlier this week.
Roddy Ricch Hit With Copyright Lawsuit Over Diamond Hit 'The Box'
Roddy Ricch has reportedly been hit with a copyright lawsuit over his hit single “The Box.”. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Compton rapper, along with the song’s producer 30 Roc and his label Atlantic Records, are being sued by soul singer Greg Perry. Perry, who...
Rick Ross’ Rumored Girlfriend Confirms Romance, Explains What Attracted Her To MMG Boss
Rick Ross‘ relationship status appears to have been confirmed by his long-rumored girlfriend and multifaceted media personality Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell. During her visit to REVOLT‘s Black Girl Stuff talk show, Vee revealed she and the Biggest Bawse are an item. Rumors of the two being a couple has floated around for months, with images and videos showing the pair together surfacing online.
Ice Cube Explains Why He Turned Down LL COOL J & Scarface Verzuz Battles
Ice Cube has explained why he turned down Verzuz battles with LL COOL J and Scarface. Appearing on the Bootleg Kev Podcast alongside fellow Mount Westmore members Too $hort and E-40, the N.W.A legend revealed why he turned down the invites and how he had a different idea in mind.
A$AP Rocky Announces Album Title, Debuts New Song Dedicated To Late Rappers
Los Angeles, CA - A$AP Rocky has revealed the title of his new album while sharing another preview of the long-awaited project — this one dedicated to Hip Hop’s fallen stars. The Harlem rapper was the latest guest on 2 Chainz’s Amazon Music Live concert series on Thursday...
Westside Gunn '10' Sticks To The Winning Formula With Bars Aplenty
Westside Gunn has been rapping at an elite level for the past decade. He may have only reached wide recognition in 2019 when he and his Griselda cohorts began to break out, but the Buffalo rapper has been getting busy since 2012. At least, that was when he dropped the first installment to his Hitler Wears Hermes series – a mixtape series that has become the bar-heavy foundation of his musical catalog.
