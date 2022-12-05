Read full article on original website
Zomcash
4d ago
People need to mind their own business. we don't know the full story or the dynamics behind it. People fall in and put of love all the time and why stay in a relationship if you aren't happy. You end up being miserable and making your family miserable as well.
Reply(2)
7
sol rivera
4d ago
I don' see why 2 adults was fired for finding eachother. their relationship with there spouses was over and was not together. people need to mind their business and worry about their own lives. it's just sad what this world has become.
Reply(1)
3
Kitty White
4d ago
What a shame. A person's bedroom escapades us their business. we are nit communist County. Why is their personal business news worthy.
Reply
2
Related
The Ultimate Betrayal: Amy Robach's Husband Andrew Shue Helped 'GMA' Star Through Cancer Before Her Affair With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Years before her alleged months-long affair with T.J. Holmes was exposed, Good Morning America host Amy Robach leaned on her husband, actor Andrew Shue, who helped her through breast cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Robach, 49, made the shocking announcement on GMA in 2013, revealing she had breast cancer and was preparing to undergo a double mastectomy.The devastating news was the result of a live, on-air mammogram the veteran journalist underwent on the show during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.Robach admittedly put off the test due to her busy schedule, but her GMA colleague, cancer survivor Robin Roberts, urged her to go. Weeks...
Popculture
T.J. Holmes' Wife Marilee Fiebig's Reaction to Amy Robach Affair Revealed
T.J. Holmes' wife Marilee Fiebig was "blindsided" by his alleged affair with his Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider told Page Six. To make matters worse, if it is true that there was overlap in both relationships, it's not the first time Holmes has reportedly been unfaithful, and with a co-worker. Multiple sources tell the outlet that Holmes had a three-year affair with married producer Natasha Singh. The affair begn in 2016 and the cheating duo even reportedly confided in Robach about their infidelity, though a source close to Robach denies such, with them noting she knew nothing about the affair until the very end. Singh GMA left in 2018 and moved to NYC, where things are said to have really heated up between them. "She fell in love with him. He had a key to her apartment," an insider told the media outlet. Holmes managed to salvage his marriage with Fiebig after she reportedly learned of the affair in 2019 after discovering emails.
Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'
Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
Melinda Gates in New Relationship with Former Fox News Reporter
Melinda Gates, the ex-wife of Bill Gates, is now in a new relationship with former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre, according to TMZ. Bill and Melinda Gates finalized their divorce in August of this year after announcing that the pair would be separating in May 2021.
Another CNN Anchor to Leave Network for Rival
CNN anchor Ana Cabrera is reportedly leaving the network to join NBCUniversal, according to Mediaite, as CNN continues to reshape its organization. Cabrera is expected to leave CNN to join MSNBC, however, the move is reportedly not related to the layoffs and restructuring that has been ongoing at the network in recent months. CEO Chris Licht has been making widespread changes at the network since taking over the position, with layoffs and programming changes announced.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host
"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’
“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned. An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors. “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
GMA3’s Amy Robach’s Friends ‘Fear’ T.J. Holmes Will ‘Break Her Heart’ and Negatively Affect Her Career Amid Romance Scandal
They're Team Amy. GMA3’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship scandal has her close pals worried about her future, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Amy's friends fear he's not only going to break her heart but also ruin her career,” the insider says. The GMA3: What You Need to Know cohosts turned heads last […]
epicstream.com
Marc Anthony Suspicious Of Jennifer Lopez’s Husband Ben Affleck? J.Lo’s Ex Allegedly Knows How Jennifer Garner’s Ex-Husband Became Moody, Out Of Control
Marc Anthony is allegedly protective of Jennifer Lopez. The exes, who became good friends after they split, were blessed with two children together, Max and Emme. Now, there are reports claiming that Anthony is also suspicious of Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck. Table of contents. Marc Anthony Protective Of Jennifer...
Popculture
Who is T.J. Holmes' Wife, Marilee Fiebig?
Amid questions surrounding Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's secret six-month romance, many are wondering whether they left their respective spouses for their new love. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig wed in 2010, but sources told Entertainment Tonight they split before news of his and Robach's relationship became public via an expose from Daily Mail. Holmes and Fiebig welcomed a daughter named Sabine in Jan. 2013. He has two daughters from a previous marriage.
No slowing down! GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are 'committed to growing their romance' after DailyMail.com revealed the two married co-hosts were cozying up together in secret affair
Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have doubled down on their secret affair - and are allegedly committed to 'growing their relationship.'. Earlier this week, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the pair's secret romance - and despite the intense scrutiny, the couple are said to be committed to growing their romance.
Michelle Obama Talked About Gaining Weight And Said She Doesn't Care About Having "Michelle Obama Arms"
"I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful."
tvinsider.com
Nancy Grace Reveals What She Thinks of Casey Anthony Docuseries (VIDEO)
Former prosecutor and TV news host Nancy Grace, who extensively covered Casey Anthony’s trial in 2011, has responded to the latest claims made in Peacock‘s new three-part docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. The documentary is told from Anthony’s perspective as she talks through the infamous 2008...
CNN Cancels Another Top Show
Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times. The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."
‘Good Morning America’: What Is Amy Robach’s Salary? Does T.J. Holmes Make More?
'Good Morning America' co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are involved in a romance. What is Robach's salary compared to Holmes?
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced
Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Comments / 21