MIDDLESEX – Jeffrey Lysinias Creech, 62, made his Heavenly ascension on Friday, December 2, 2022. A native of Johnston County, he was born on March 17, 1960 to the late Lysinias "L.S." Creech and Pauline Corbett Creech. Jeff worked in the Construction Industry specializing in Concrete Building. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Donnie Creech and Sandra Creech.

Funeral service will be held 3:00 pm, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at United Faith Christian Church, 6254 NC Hwy 39, Selma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm, prior to the service.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Janet Hinton Creech; sons, Justin Davis of Little River, S.C., Jeffrey Creech of Clayton, NC and Ryan Creech of the home and Zack McLeod (Kali) of Middlesex, NC; brother, Larry Creech (Joan) of Selma, NC; sister, Brenda Parrish (Billy) of Selma, NC; mother-in-law, Lunell Hinton; grandchildren, Mandy Davis and Nicholas Davis.

Flowers are welcomed or memorial contributions may be made to United Faith Christian Church.

He will lie in repose 2-5 pm, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell, NC 27591. www.stricklandfuneral.com

