Canadian Mom Makes Custom Build-Ins for Daughter’s Room Makeover

By Shawna Davis
 4 days ago

It looks so incredible.

We’re always amazed by the endless DIY projects we find while scrolling through social media, especially because we know it takes quite a bit of work, skill and patience to make it to the finish line while hoping the project turns out just as you imagined it would, if not better.

Well, this latest DIY from TikTok content creator @fromhousetohome has us all shook with how stunning her daughter’s bedroom makeover turned out after two weeks of dedicating time to redoing it!

How beautiful is her 7-year-old daughter’s custom designed bedroom ?! For her birthday, her daughter wanted a bright and colorful bedroom makeover that included a desk where she could sit and do her homework, as well as a space where she could watch the birds outside fly around and rather than hiring someone to take on the task, this DIY mom made it happen by doing it herself and recruiting her husband to help with for a piece of the home project.

Not only did she draw out the design and mapped it out on her daughter’s bedroom wall, she put in the difficult work of removing carpet and baseboards, repainting the walls and of course creating the custom shelves, cabinets and desk. We’re so impressed by her whole process and so was her daughter — judging by her adorable reaction at the end of the viral video, she absolutely loved it!

