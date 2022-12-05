ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyanka Chopra Looks Like a Glam Goddess in a Striking Yellow Gown

By Cara O’Bleness
The actress attended a gala celebrating women in cinema at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Priyanka Chopra hit the Red Sea International Film Festival’s Women in Cinema event in Saudi Arabia on Friday, Dec. 2, looking absolutely radiant.

The Baywatch actress, mom and former Miss World wore a gorgeous Nicolas Jebran couture gown from the designer’s fall-winter 2022-2023 collection. The golden yellow floor-length gown was paired with an equally silky-looking long-sleeved jacket, which Chopra casually let fall off one shoulder.

She wore her long locks in loose waves, styled by hairstylist Vassy Longhi , and rocked winged eyeliner with a neutral, nude lip, courtesy of makeup artist Massimo Serini . Chopra accessorized with a statement necklace dripping in jewels by Bulgari, and she credited her flawless look to stylist Law Roach .

The Anomaly Haircare founder shared the ensemble on Instagram, captioning her post, “Thank you for having me @redseafilm 💛.”

Makeup artist Tina Roesler Kerwin commented, “Magical! 🙌🙌🔥🔥👏👏,” while fashion designer Masaba said, “❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and YouTuber Lilly Singh left three flame emojis.

Chopra’s post also included a gold and silver Tony Ward couture dress the star wore to the opening ceremony of the film festival.

The Red Sea Film Festival runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 10 and recognizes new storytelling trends as well as emerging talents from Saudi Arabia. The festival’s Women in Cinema gala recognized female filmmakers and actresses for their achievements and also drew stars like Jessica Alba and Freida Pinto.

Chopra recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The two got engaged in July 2018 and tied the knot just a few months later in several lavish wedding ceremonies in both India and the U.S. The two share a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom the couple welcomed via surrogate in January.

