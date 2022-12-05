Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Stage 2 Of Presale Gets Sold Out As Huobi and Dogecoin Dwindle
2022 has been a roller coaster ride for digital currencies. Most cryptocurrencies, like Huobi (HT) and Dogecoin (DOGE), have been rising and crashing down. However, even with the market’s chaos, a few cryptocurrencies have managed to make a name for themselves and attract mass attention. One such coin is the Snowfall protocol (SNW).
zycrypto.com
BNB and BUSD sway holders with proof of reserves – Oryen Network sees 3X during the ongoing presale
Cryptocurrency can be very beneficial for holders as it can potentially give them high yields due to its volatility and decentralized nature. In addition, this asset can be easily and quickly traded, and its transactions are secure, making it an excellent tool for hedging against market volatility. One such cryptocurrency,...
zycrypto.com
Binance.US Removes Trading Fees For Ethereum Months After Doing Same For Bitcoin
Binance.US says it has immediately eliminated trading fees for Ethereum (ETH). The exchange had previously cancelled the policy of charging fees on Bitcoin (BTC) as it pushed to become the leading platform in the industry. Binance.US is eyeing expansion outside of the U.S. mainland after gaining new licenses. Binance.US has...
zycrypto.com
Lucky Mystery Box: The World’s First Decentralized Crypto Lottery Launches on TRON
Lucky Mystery Box introduces five Blockchain HASH games Size, Odd Even, Perfect Partner, Combat and Cow Mystery. Lucky Mystery Box has just announced the launch of its crypto lottery on the TRON network. A Blockchain-based game where no one can influence or alter the results, and where everyone can see them in real-time. Currently, you can play the following games on the platform: Size, Odd Even, Perfect Partner, Combat, and Cow Mystery Box. There are a number of other games in development and testing by the team. On this platform, you can win a share of a prize pool that is worth 1 million USDT and is verifiable using the TRON explorer.
zycrypto.com
P2E Blockchain Arcade Project Metacade Announces Launch Of Highly-Anticipated MCADE Token Presale
Web3’s first community-developed blockchain arcade, Metacade has announced the presale of its native utility token $MCADE. Following an official press release today, Metacade revealed it had seen high anticipation from its community members towards the token’s presale. Hence, interested persons can become potential platform holders by acquiring the tokens via its official website.
zycrypto.com
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Envisioned To Spring Up Alongside Crypto Majors Like BNB
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and crypto majors are all predicted to ascend in value in 2023. Analysts expect ORBN to shine the brightest and have net returns of up to 60x. Orbeon Protocol is changing the game since its features will enable everyone to participate in early-stage acquisitions. After a rise in demand, ORBN’s presale has reached its third round.
zycrypto.com
Are BudBlockz (BLUNT) And Maker (MKR) Worth It? Everything You Need To Know About These Promising Projects
Digital assets like cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have taken the world by offering people a unique mechanism to leverage the potential of blockchain technology. Though NFTs are also built on distributed ledger technology like cryptocurrencies, one basic difference between the asset categories is that NFTs are not interchangeable. They are designed as collectibles in the form of digital art, music, videos, and even in-game purchases.
zycrypto.com
Squaddy’s Token Sale Session Begins on P2B
Squaddy’s token sale session on P2B has begun. Tokens can be purchased, and participation in the project’s community can be initiated until December 9. After the token sale, the cryptocurrency will be traded on the P2B platform. In the meantime, this is a quick summary of the endeavour.
zycrypto.com
Oryen Network Taking A Page Out Of Pancakeswap And Fantom Presale Books
ICOs have always been the go-to solution for projects in the crypto world. They are popular with crypto enthusiasts and project creators due to their benefits. One of the main benefits is that they are great for liquidity purposes. With other assets, capital is often inaccessible for several years. With an ICO, users have access to high liquidity. Secondary markets ensure that real-time pricing is based on the current value of a project.
zycrypto.com
Do Kwon Says Alameda Instigated Terra’s Downfall – Suggests FTX’s Collapse Is Deserved
Do Kwon has accused FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda Research of manipulating the market, leading to the collapse of TerraUSD in May. In a thread of tweets today, the embattled Terraform Labs co-founder sought explanations on the mystery of large transactions involving large chime crypto lending firms and Alameda shortly before Terra’s crash.
zycrypto.com
MicroStrategy’s Saylor Says XRP Is A Security, Touts Bitcoin As The Only Crypto Commodity
Michael Saylor has said that XRP is a security, noting that the cryptocurrency falls under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The self-declared Bitcoin HODLer expressed strong views when speaking on the PBD podcast earlier on Tuesday. “XRP is an unregistered security,” Saylor said when asked about...
Comments / 0